Traditional Rulers Advise Khana Youths To Shun Politics Of Bitterness

The traditional institution of Kologbere, Bua-Zaakpon Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, has advised the Coalition of Khana youths to shun politics of bitterness and unite to attract meaningful development to the local government area.

Gbenemene of Kologbere Bua-Zaakpon Community, King John Suka-Ibakpo, made the advice while playing host to the leadership of the Coalition of Khana Youths at his palace in Kologbere in Zaakpon community.

He thanked Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State for his commitment to the development of Khana Local Government Area, especially the ongoing link road in Bori and the Yeekunu in Zaakpon link road to Betam community.

Gbenemene Kologbere thanked the Coalition of Khana Youths for visiting him and his council of chiefs, adding that they are ready to partner with the body in the development of Khana LGA.

“Kologbere community is a peace-loving people, and they work with every person or group that wants to work with them. The peace we inherited from our forefathers is the peace we are still maintaining till today, so coming here in peace, you will go in peace.”

“I want to thank the Coalition of Khana youths for choosing us among the pool to visit us today, and it’s because of what we have, but for the love the body has for our community.”

“I want to appeal to the Coalition of Khana youths to shun politics of bitterness and support the ruling government to attract meaningful development in our region,” Gbenemene Kologbere stated.

He appreciated the Coalition of Khana youths for the award of recognition given to him, adding that the award will motivate him to do more in empowering the youths.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the Coalition of Khana Youths, Egere Kpughinaneea, expressed their willingness to work with the Gbenemene of Kologbere, King John Suka-Ibakpo, in the protection of lives and property in his domain.

According to him, the Coalition of Khana youths have identified his palace and want to be part of the new development in Bua-Zaakpon today, saying that in Khana today, they have less than 10 recognized traditional rulers, and it was not like that before.

He used the medium to appeal to the traditional rulers to call on the state Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to recognize more traditional institutions in Khana LGA.

“For the traditional institution to help the Chairman of the LGA in security, because there are some lapses in the institution.”

“For awarding you today, we are happy because of what you have been doing in Kologbere in Bua-Zaakpon community.”

“The youths of Khana want to be part of your new development and partner with you for more development of the youths in Khana LGA,” Comd Kpughinaneea stated.

In the course of the visit, the youth coalition also visited the ongoing link road from Yeekunu in Bua-Zaakpon to Betam community, thanking the State Governor for the project.

“With what we saw here today, the youths of Khana are satisfied with the project undertaken by Ferotex company Ltd.”

He assured the governor that Khana youths will remain peaceful and that they will continue to embrace every good infrastructure development in Khana LGA.

“We want also to thank one of our great sons who has attracted development to our LGA, Chief Gani Toba.”

