Foundation Gives Scholarship, Working Materials To Pupils

The Victor Tulutu Briggs Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, operating in Rivers State,has demonstrated its commitment to promoting education and transforming lives in the State by awarding a scholarship to a disabled child and donating thousands of school bags to primary school pupils in the three local government areas of Kalabari in the

State.

The grand finale of the occasion, themed, “Back To School Initiative, 2025”, took place recently at Nyemoni Primary School, Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the State.

The programme was designed to encourage pupils to develop a learning and reading culture and grow with it.

The beneficiary of the scholarship, 11-year-old Prince Solomon, a non-indigene, is a pupil of Nyemoni Primary School, and will enjoy the scholarship from his present class, Basic 5, to university level.

In a media chat, Prince Solomon expressed his happiness for the favour done to him by the foundation and prayed that God will reward Hon Victor Tulutu Briggs for his magnanimity, adding that he will make proper use of the opportunity given to him by taking his studies seriously.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the Victor Tulutu Briggs Foundation, Hon Victor Tulutu Briggs said the foundation has been engaged in assisting students in different ways to aid their learning and help them achieve good careers.

“I am very happy that the students came out in their numbers, and I pray that they will take their studies seriously,” he said.

Hon Briggs stressed that the foundation would continue with its impactful programmes and projects, and announced plans to intervene in the area of primary healthcare.

He promised to better the lives of pregnant women in the area by constructing a health centre, which will be commissioned in December.

The schools that benefited from the bag donations included Abonnema Girls Secondary School; St Augustine’s Primary School;and Nyemoni Primary School.

The pupils from the beneficiary schools were overjoyed to receive the bags, thanking the foundation for its goodwill, and promising to make good use of the items given to them.

The event was attended by prominent individuals, including government officials, educators, and community leaders, who praised the Victor Tulutu Briggs Foundation for its commitment to promoting education and transforming lives in the state.

The foundation’s efforts are expected to have a significant impact on the lives of the pupils and the community at large, and are a testament to the power of philanthropy and community service.