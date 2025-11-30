Community Leaders Task Parents On Children Upbringing

Two prominent leaders in Telma Community in Asari- Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, Rt Hon. Ibifiri Clinton and Alabo Kelvin, have appealed to parents to take responsibility for the upbringing of their children, urging them to bring them up in the right way to avoid deviation from the right path.

The appeal was made at a thanksgiving and dedication ceremony for a baby girl, Sucess Ogbakam Kingsley Ekeni, where the leaders commended the parents for dedicating the child to God.

The event was attended by family members and friends, and was a joyous occasion filled with memories that will linger long in their minds.

Rt Hon. Ibifiri Clinton, the former Leader of Asari-Toru Local Government Council, and Alabo Kelvin, the Chairman of Telma Council of Traditional Rulers, emphasised the importance of good morals and academic background in shaping the future of children.

They promised to join hands with the parents to guide the baby to become a shining star in the area.

The leaders prayed that God, who brought the baby into this world, will guide and protect her from every evil.

Rt Hon Clinton noted that the mother of the child is from Telma, while the father is from Foko, the neighboring community, and expressed happiness over the cordial relationship between the two communities, which he said will attract development in the area.

The leaders also called on parents to watch over their children, especially mothers who are always with them, as fathers are saddled with the responsibility of providing for the family.

They emphasised the need for parents to take responsibility for the lack of moral behaviour in the society.

The father of the baby, Mr. Kingsley Ekeni, explained that the name of the girl, Ogbakam, means “our God is too much,” and stressed that the name reflects in his family.

He expressed gratitude to God for the great things happening in his family, and wished his daughter God’s favour, long life, and prosperity.

He thanked those who attended the ceremony from far and near, and prayed that celebrations will not cease in their lives.