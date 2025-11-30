Association Hails Rivers LG Chairmen, Urges Expansion Of Dev Projects

A prominent advocacy women group in Rivers State, the Royal Ladies Association of Port Harcourt(ROLAPH), has commended Local Government Chairmen across Rivers State for what it described as exceptional grassroots governance and notable infrastructural achievements and performance recorded so far since their few months ago.

Speaking with newsmen recently at Mirinwanyi- Asa, in Oyigbo Local Government Area, President of the group, Mrs Franca Dave Ollawa, praised the Chairmen for implementing projects aimed at improving community life, strengthening local economies, and enhancing public services.

According to her, several Local Government Areas have recorded improvements in road rehabilitation, market expansion, health-care revitalization, and community electrification, curbing the excesses of flood menace in their various Local Government Areas, and regular payment of workers salaries, retirees’ entitlements, and fringe benefits, among other welfare packages.

The Association through its National President, Mrs Franca Ollawa, noted that such efforts reflect a clear commitment to public accountability, inclusive leadership, and development-focused governance.

While acknowledging the achievements, the Association urged the Chairmen to intensity development initiatives, especially in areas, such as, youth empowerment, security collaboration, and rural infrastructure expansion.

Ollawa stressed that sustained investment in community- based programmes would ensure long-term growth and stability across the state.

She maintained that from the coastal communities of Bonny to the inland stretches of Ahoada, Rivers State’s Local Government Chairmen deserves uncommon praise for their repositioning grassroots development mantra for the betterment of the masses in their respective domains.

Ollawa added that the group’s commendation reflects a broader trend of evolving governance, where local councils increasingly, take initiative, to implement tangible, people- centered projects.

“In many Local Government Areas, newly rehabilitated roads are easing transportation difficulties, while solar streetlights, illuminate previously dark neighborhoods, improving safety and extending economic activity into late hours. Markets have been renovated to accommodate expanding commercial activity, and health-care centres are receiving essential upgrades.

“But beyond the physical structures lies a more profound narrative renewed public trust.”

Meanwhile, residents in several communities say they are beginning to feel the presence of government in a way that was once elusive.

Mrs Franca Ollawa, however, emphasized the importance of continuity, pointing out that the Association’s call for more developmental projects is not merely a demand, it is a roadmap for accelerating local prosperity.

“With rising youth unemployment and persistent infrastructure gaps, Local Government Areas have a central role to play in achieving lasting progress”, Mrs Franca Ollawa submitted.

-Bethel Toby