Hausa Community Lauds Council Boss Over Free Medical Outreach

The Chairman of Hausa Butchers Association in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, Alhaji Hamisu Jika, has commended the Chairman of the local government council, Hon Solomon Abuba Ochoma for organising a successful free medical outreach programme that benefited thousands of people in the area.

The outreach, which was organised by the local government council provided free medical services to thousands of people, including the elderly, women, and children, healing many with different ailments.

Alhaji Jika described Hon Abuba as a visionary leader, who has the welfare of his people at heart, noting that he is a de-tribalised Nigerian citizen who is determined to run an all-inclusive government.

He pledged the total support of the Hausa community to the administration of the council chairman in all its programmes and policies.

According to Alhaji Jika, the Hausa community in Ahoada East is law-abiding and will continue to maintain the existing peace in the area.

“Honestly, I want to tell you that we are peace-loving people and we are solidly behind the administration of the Executive Chairman of Ahoada East in all his programmes and policies in the local government,” he said.

The chairman revealed that the Hausas and their hosts, the Ahoada people, have been enjoying a cordial relationship since they started settling in the area, stressing that the council chairman has been a good leader who does not condone evil.

He expressed optimism that Hon Abuba will improve the comfort and wellbeing of the people and transform the council area, noting that the chairman has his people at heart.

He, therefore, called on both indigenes and non-indigenes of the local government to rally round the chairman, as he needs their support to take the local government to another level.

He appealed to the chairman to look into the welfare of Hausa people and help them with soft loans to boost their businesses, noting that some of the Hausas were born and brought up in Ahoada and have married there, and there is understanding and cordiality amongst them in the area.

Alhaji Jika also called on the youths to be law-abiding and stay away from trouble, stressing that where there is no peace, there will not be any meaningful development.

It was gathered that the Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Council, Hon Solomon Abuba Ochoma has indeed started well and is working hard to fulfill his electioneering promises, making him a charismatic leader and the man of the people.