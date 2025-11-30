Film Festival: Don, Others Urge Govt To Partner RIFF

Prominent academics and industry players have called on government at all levels to partner with the Rivers State International Film Festival (RIFF) to unlock the hidden potentials of the film industry and market the State to the international community.

The appeal was made at the opening ceremony of the 3rd edition of the festival, held recently at Ezewali Event Centre in Port Harcourt.

The festival, which featured film screenings, workshops, and discussions, aimed to promote Nigerian culture and provide a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work.

A lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Femi Shaka; Mr Tobechukwu Daniel: and the Chief Executive Officer of Down Town Cinema, Mrs Nneka Clareth commended the Chief Executive Officer of RIFF, Kate Ezeigbo for her efforts in promoting the culture of the Niger Delta and Nigeria through film.

According to Prof Shaka, “They are telling our stories the way nobody else will tell it. It gives them the opportunity to show the world what we have.”

He urged the Rivers State Government, under the leadership of Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and other Governors from the Niger Delta States to support RIFF, describing it as a marketplace where upcoming stars can showcase their talents.

Mr Tobechukwu Daniel, one of the founding fathers of RIFF, expressed satisfaction with the four-day programme, which was jam-packed with activities that had a direct impact on the participants and the industry.

He emphasised the need for government partnership, stating that funding from governments, multinationals, and captains of industries is crucial for the growth of the film industry.

“The international participation in RIFF programmes will boost our economy, as they will watch our cinema, buy our films, and give our youths opportunities to showcase their talent,” Daniel said, advising actors and actresses to focus on professionalism rather than godfatherism.

Mrs Nneka Clareth, who has been in the business for 12 years, noted that lack of funding is a setback to the nation.

“I want the government to support Nollywood in totality, because Nollywood covers visibility, sustainability, culture, tourism, storytelling, and a whole lot,” she said.

The festival, which featured free medical treatment, film production, scriptwriting, and discussions on various topics by professionals, drew participants from different parts of the world.

The organisers commended Kate Ezeigbo and her team for putting together a wonderful event, urging participants to make proper use of the opportunity.