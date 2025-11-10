NDLEA Arrests Saudi-Bound Wanted Drug Kingpin, Storms Lagos Colos Lab 

Operatives of a special operations unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, have arrested a wanted drug lord, 40-year-old YussufAbayomiAzeez, while on his way to Saudi Arabia for a lesser hajj pilgrimage (Umrah).

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said the arrest followed months of intelligence and surveillance on him and his criminal drug activities.

Babafemi said, “The drug kingpin had been arrested and charged for drug offences in the United Kingdom, but jumped bail and escaped to Nigeria.

“Soon after settling down in Lagos, he set up a massive clandestine laboratory in the Lekki area of the state for the production of Colorado, a deadly synthetic cannabis, and other illicit substances.

“At about 6.30am on Thursday, 6th November 2025, Yussuf walked into the waiting hands of NDLEA operatives at the Lagos airport while attempting to board his flight to Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

“He was swiftly driven to his 17 Vincent Eku Street, Ogombo, Lekki, clandestine laboratory, which has been under surveillance for a while.

“At the time of his arrest, Yussuf was found in the company of another suspect, 43-year-old AbideenKekere-Ekun.

“Inside the massive building, operatives from the Agency’s Directorate of Forensic and Chemical Monitoring were able to dismantle all installed laboratory equipment, precursor chemicals, and already produced illicit substances, including Colorado, all weighing 148.3 kilograms”.

At the Sifax bonded terminal in Okota, Lagos, NDLEA operatives in conjunction with men of Customs Service and other security agencies on Friday, 7th November, discovered 105.5kg Molly, a designer drug, and 500grams of methamphetamine during a joint examination of a shipment.

In Niger state, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, 6th November, intercepted Ibrahim Mohammed, 35, in a Volvo truck marked GRZ 872 XA along Kainji-Wawa road while conveying 87,000 pills of tramadol and 72kg of skunk, a strain of cannabis.

Also, in Taraba State, not less than 34,520 capsules of tramadol were found concealed in different compartments of a Toyota Corolla car marked GAN 102 AR, which was intercepted along Zaki-Biam – Wukari road on Monday, 3rd November, while the driver, AliyuSamaila, 25, was arrested.

The opioids were loaded from Onitsha, Anambra State, and were heading to Cameroon. In another operation in Taraba, NDLEA officers on Thursday, 6th November arrested a suspect, Felix TankoChinedu, 28, with 15,020 capsules of tramadol at Kasuwabera ATC in Ardo Kola LGA.

In Kogi state, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Okene/Lokoja highway on Wednesday, 5th November, intercepted a consignment of 7.600kg Loud, a strong strain of cannabis.

A follow-up operation in Abuja led to the arrest of the owner, ChukwunonsoAnieze, 40, while no fewer than 175,000 pills of opioids were recovered from another consignment at the same location on the same day.

Three suspects, OlayideOyidiran, 39; AbdulsalamAbdulsalam, 28; and OpeyemiTijjani, 39, were nabbed on Wednesday, 5th November, at the Abuja/Kaduna tollgate with 769kg of skunk being conveyed in a truck marked TRE 897 BE, coming from Lagos en route to Owo, Ondo State, and heading to Kano.

In Edo State, a 73-year-old grandpa, James Ugbedo, was on Friday, 7th November, in a cannabis plantation at Igbeshi forest, Imiakebo, Etsako East LGA, where 1,459.75kg of skunk was destroyed and 5.6kg of the same substance evacuated.

In Bayelsa State, a 70-year-old grandma, Mrs. Comfort Odudu, was nabbed at Onopa, Yenagoa, with 5kg of skunk on Tuesday, 4th November.

Continuing, NDLEA said, “With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities, among others, in the past week.

These include: WADA sensitization lecture to students and staff of Transfiguration Seminary Secondary School, Abakaliki, Ebonyi; Day Secondary School, SabonkasuwaKontagora, Niger state; Immanuel College High School (Snr), Ibadan, Oyo State; Government Girls Secondary School, Ilelah, Sokoto; Government Day Secondary School, Namtari, Adamawa, and NURTW leaders and members in BirninKebbi, Kebbi state, among others.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed BubaMarwa (rtd) commended the officers and men of SOP, DFCM, Tincan, Edo, Taraba, Kaduna, Kogi, Niger, and Bayelsa Commands for the various successful operations.

He urged them and their colleagues across the country to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to the Agency’s drug control efforts.

Marwa said, “The dismantling of yet another clandestine laboratory for the production of Colorado and other dangerous synthetic substances and the arrest of the kingpin behind it in Lekki, coming barely a week after similar actions were taken against another cartel in Ajao estate Lagos shows that these are no doubt the first in the series of what will be many strikes against merchants of death who prey on the weak in our communities.

“Let it be known to those still hiding in the dark that the NDLEA, supported by our local and international law enforcement partners, will continue to hunt them and bring them to justice”, Marwa added.