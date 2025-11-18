JAMB Conducts CBT Promotion Exams For 6,000 Directors

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday conducted a computer-based promotional examination for 6,000 directorate cadre staff under the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

Speaking with journalists during the exercise in Abuja on yesterday, JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the examination was also conducted for candidates in the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and Egypt.

Oloyede described the initiative as a bold step by the commission, commending its leadership for embracing technology to improve transparency and efficiency in civil service promotions.

He explained that the computer-based test (CBT) format was designed to be user-friendly, adding that anyone familiar with using a mobile phone could successfully write the exam.

The registrar said the examination’s international reach demonstrated the commission’s capacity to deploy technology effectively and conduct credible assessments for government institutions.

Oloyede added that the initiative would help reduce apprehension among civil servants about using computers for official assessments.

He said many candidates who were initially anxious about the CBT format appeared more confident after understanding the process, describing it as straightforward and accessible.

The JAMB boss commended the Federal Civil Service Commission for its collaboration, noting that adopting digital examinations would enhance credibility and reduce malpractice in the system.

Also speaking, the Commissioner representing the FCT and Niger on the Federal Civil Service Commission, Dr Hussaini Adamu, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.

Adamu said the assessment began on Wednesday with about 1,500 candidates taking part in three sessions, adding that the process was smooth and well-coordinated.

He noted that candidates initially expressed apprehension but later preferred the CBT method to the previous pen-and-paper system, describing it as more transparent and efficient.

According to him, the centres were equipped with CCTV cameras and functioning systems, while the environment was conducive for effective examination conduct.

He commended JAMB for maintaining high standards and professionalism, saying the process reflected the board’s long-standing experience in computer-based testing.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Adetunji Olaopa, said it was the first time the commission would use the CBT method for its promotion examination.

Olaopa said the initiative marked a significant step toward modernising the nation’s civil service assessment system, adding that the collaboration with JAMB provided the technical confidence needed for the project.

He explained that the commission decided to start on a small scale before expanding nationwide, using lessons from the exercise to improve future editions.

No fewer than 10 centres across the Federal Capital Territory were used for the conduct of the examinations.