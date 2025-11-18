News
Nigeria Ready For 32.2 % Emission Reduction By 2035 – NCCC D-G
Mrs Tenioye Majekodunmi, the Director-General, National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), says Nigeria is ready for 32.2 per cent emission reduction by 2035.
Majekodunmi said this on Thursday during a meeting on Climate Finance and Carbon Markets on the side of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Belem, Brazil.
According to her, the per cent emission reduction will have an estimated annual Carbon market value of about 2.5 billion dollars by 2030.
“This reflects a strategic vision to leverage mark-based and non-market mechanisms to meet and exceed the country`s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) commitments.
“This ambitious target is underpinned by the potential for significant investments in low-carbon and clean energy projects, which will reduce emission and drive sustainable economic growth, create jobs, and provide new revenue streams for climate interventions.
“As Africa`s largest economy, Nigeria is poised to lead as Africa`s hub for high-integrity Carbon market investment, setting the benchmark for low-carbon, climate-resilient socio-economic development, “ she said.
NCCC director-general said the Carbon Market Activation Policy (CMAP) was designed to bolster Carbon market activities in the countries.
According to her, the policy provides the guidelines and procedures that will foster Nigeria`s objective to reduce GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions while promoting sustainable development through the carbon market mechanism.
“This policy informs Nigeria`s efforts to provide a well-defined system that will coordinate progress in GHG emissions reduction, address fiscal-related issue (like taxes, subsidies among others and build investor`s confidence.
“Also, to establish a detained institutional arrangement that clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of key stakeholders and ensures the generation of high integrity and high-quality Carbon credits, while also safeguarding market transparency.
“A key objective of this policy is to facilitate Nigeria`s participation in national, regional, continental, and international Carbon markets,” she said.
She said the policy would also enhance development of governance and regulatory mechanisms that would encourage international and local investors to develop emission reduction projects to support national climate mitigation goals while availing funds for sustainable development.
Speaking, Mrs Tariye Gbadegesin, the Chief Executive Officer, Climate Investment Funds, said Nigeria had one of the best Carbon Market Framework policies in the world.
Gbadegesin maintained that the nation was indeed really ready for the carbon market in the country.
According to her, Nigeria`s institutional framework provides clear roles and responsibilities for all the institutions that will be involved in the carbon market mechanism.
“This will ensure that there is no overlap or duplication of responsibilities. This robust institutional framework will govern the country`s participation in both Article 6 mechanisms under the Paris Agreement and Voluntary Carbon Market ( VCM) .
“The Nigeria`s institutional framework also provides other mechanisms such as the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).
“The institutional framework will be backed by the regulatory framework that the government intends to develop,” she said.
RSG Woos Investors As PHCCIMA Unveils Port Harcourt Int’l Trade Fair
MAN Tasks Rivers, Bayelsa On Blue Economy
The 2025 annual general meeting (AGM) and conference of the Rivers/Bayelsa states chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has come to a close with a strong call for both states to drive the blue economy.
The communique just issued after the AGM pointed to what it called emerging prospects in fish processing, seaweed cultivation, ship repair, and marine technology.
The communique which also mentioned human capital gaps that must be filled through technical and vocational training that are aligned with modern industrial needs, said the blue economy represents a viable pathway for Nigeria’s industrialisation.
It said MAN and Arican Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI) have the capacity to unlock Nigeria’s blue economy sustainably and inclusively, but said the region required dedicated infrastructure upgrades, including roads, waterways, and power.
The communique was signed by Vincent Okuku (Chairman of Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch); Michael Nosa Agana (Branch Vice Chairman/Chairman AGM planning Committee); and Chibuzor Eze (Executive Secretary, Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch).
The resolutions said the future of the Niger Delta economy lies in diversification rather than dependence on extractive industries. “Technology and innovation, value addition and local processing, strategic infrastructure, and a skilled workforce are essential pillars for the future of manufacturing in the region.
“Governments in the region must intensify support for manufacturing activities. Various forms of collaboration across sectors should be actively encouraged.”
It specifically advised Bayelsa and Rivers States to fully develop and harness the blue economy as strategic gateways for sustainable growth; and called for cross-border partnerships with neighbouring states to enhance trade, security, and environmental management.”
The Rivers/Bayelsa States branch of MAN held its first (41st) AGM outside Port Harcourt for the first time, hosted by Bayelsa State Government at the Chief D.S.P. Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, with the theme: ‘Trade, Technology, and the Future of Manufacturing in the Niger Delta.’
In his welcome address, the chairman of the branch, Okuku, commended the Bayelsa State Government under the leadership of Gov Douye Diri for its efforts in industrial development, investment promotion, and strong partnership with the private sector.
He also acknowledged the Rivers State Government for its commitment to rehabilitating industrial clusters, improving access roads, and delivering key infrastructure.
He, however, expressed concern over persistent challenges such as high energy costs, unreliable electricity supply, weak transport systems, rising logistics expenses, multiple taxes and levies, inconsistent regulatory frameworks, and pressure from host communities, which continue to hinder manufacturing growth in both states.
The President of MAN, Francis Meshioye, noted that the Niger Delta, with its abundant resources and strategic location, holds vast potential for industrial expansion. He called for policy frameworks that promote local manufacturing, enhance trade, and attract investments to the region.
Goodwill messages were delivered by the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, represented by Wasa Festus, Director of Community Development and Education. Another goodwill message was also presented by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Ebieri Jones.
In his remarks, Gov Diri praised MAN for its contributions to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, noting its resilience, innovation, and strategic role in national development. He stated that the conference theme aligns with his administration’s mantra of “Assured Prosperity.”
Gov Diri offered 24-hour service to manufacturers wishing to relocate to the state, and highlighted the State’s ongoing transformation through deliberate investment in infrastructure, security, and human capital aimed at positioning Bayelsa State as a hub for industrial growth, particularly in the blue economy, agriculture, and manufacturing.
He further noted that hosting the 41st AGM fulfilled a long-desired aspiration of the State following the successful 2024 MAN event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He officially declared the exhibition open.
NELFUND Warns Students Against Fake Loan Portal
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has alerted the public to a fraudulent message circulating online, claiming that the NELFUND Student Loan Registration Portal is open.
The message directs applicants to a third-party link (http://gvly.xyz/Nelfund-Student-Loan, which NELFUND confirms is unauthorised and fraudulent.
In a post obtained from its X handle, yesterday, NELFUND urged students and the general public not to click on the link or provide any personal information, emphasising that the official loan registration portal is only accessible through the Fund’s verified channels.
The agency reminded applicants to exercise caution online and to report any suspicious links or communications claiming to be from NELFUND.
“Applicants are encouraged to always verify official announcements via NELFUND’s official website and social media channels,” NELFUND said.
This advisory comes as part of NELFUND’s ongoing efforts to safeguard students and ensure the integrity of the student loan application process.
