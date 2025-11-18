NSCDC Arrests 20 Suspects For Alleged Threat To National Security

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 20 persons for various offences that are of threats to Nigeria’s national security.

The NSCDC National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this during a press briefing, yesterday in Abuja.

Afolabi said the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’sSIS), following the orders of the NSCDC CG, Ahmed Audi, to rigorously clamp down on criminalities across the country, led to the arrest of the suspects between October and November.

Giving a breakdown of the arrest, the spokesperson said of the 20 suspects, eight were arrested for their alleged involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery and murder.

“Two were confirmed terrorists/militia suspects linked to recent communal attacks, five allegedly engaged in the transaction of stolen goods associated to crimes

“Two are suspected vandals of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) installations while three were allegedly arrested for their involvement in fraud and other related offences,” Afolabi explained.

He said that the apprehension of the suspects across Abuja, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau and Ondo, signified that there was no hiding place for persons with criminal intentions in the country.

Afolabi said that during interrogations and investigations, it was deduced that a syndicate, after collecting kidnap ransoms, killed two of their victims in Nasarawa.

“One of the members also confessed to his direct involvement in attacks in Yelwata community, Benue, Qua’an-Pan LGA in Plateau,” he said.

According to the PRO, the corps recovered various items from the suspects, such as: two AK-47 rifles, two G3 rifles, 65 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

“One Toyota Corolla LE 2010 that was confessed to have been snatched at gunpoint, four allegedly stolen/snatched motorcycles, electronics, cash, charms, mobile phones, amongst other assets,” Afolabi announced.

He added that these arrests underscore the unwavering commitment of the NSCDC to rid communities of criminal elements and ensure the safety of lives and properties in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Afolabi said that all arrested suspects would be charged to court upon completion of thorough investigations which are ongoing.

“We urge Nigerians to continue to provide actionable intelligence to the NSCDC and other security agencies to help us clamp down on criminal activities in the nation,” he appealed.