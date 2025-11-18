News
NSCDC Arrests 20 Suspects For Alleged Threat To National Security
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 20 persons for various offences that are of threats to Nigeria’s national security.
The NSCDC National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi, disclosed this during a press briefing, yesterday in Abuja.
Afolabi said the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’sSIS), following the orders of the NSCDC CG, Ahmed Audi, to rigorously clamp down on criminalities across the country, led to the arrest of the suspects between October and November.
Giving a breakdown of the arrest, the spokesperson said of the 20 suspects, eight were arrested for their alleged involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery and murder.
“Two were confirmed terrorists/militia suspects linked to recent communal attacks, five allegedly engaged in the transaction of stolen goods associated to crimes
“Two are suspected vandals of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) installations while three were allegedly arrested for their involvement in fraud and other related offences,” Afolabi explained.
He said that the apprehension of the suspects across Abuja, Nasarawa, Benue, Plateau and Ondo, signified that there was no hiding place for persons with criminal intentions in the country.
Afolabi said that during interrogations and investigations, it was deduced that a syndicate, after collecting kidnap ransoms, killed two of their victims in Nasarawa.
“One of the members also confessed to his direct involvement in attacks in Yelwata community, Benue, Qua’an-Pan LGA in Plateau,” he said.
According to the PRO, the corps recovered various items from the suspects, such as: two AK-47 rifles, two G3 rifles, 65 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.
“One Toyota Corolla LE 2010 that was confessed to have been snatched at gunpoint, four allegedly stolen/snatched motorcycles, electronics, cash, charms, mobile phones, amongst other assets,” Afolabi announced.
He added that these arrests underscore the unwavering commitment of the NSCDC to rid communities of criminal elements and ensure the safety of lives and properties in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.
Afolabi said that all arrested suspects would be charged to court upon completion of thorough investigations which are ongoing.
“We urge Nigerians to continue to provide actionable intelligence to the NSCDC and other security agencies to help us clamp down on criminal activities in the nation,” he appealed.
News
MAN Tasks Rivers, Bayelsa On Blue Economy
The 2025 annual general meeting (AGM) and conference of the Rivers/Bayelsa states chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has come to a close with a strong call for both states to drive the blue economy.
The communique just issued after the AGM pointed to what it called emerging prospects in fish processing, seaweed cultivation, ship repair, and marine technology.
The communique which also mentioned human capital gaps that must be filled through technical and vocational training that are aligned with modern industrial needs, said the blue economy represents a viable pathway for Nigeria’s industrialisation.
It said MAN and Arican Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI) have the capacity to unlock Nigeria’s blue economy sustainably and inclusively, but said the region required dedicated infrastructure upgrades, including roads, waterways, and power.
The communique was signed by Vincent Okuku (Chairman of Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch); Michael Nosa Agana (Branch Vice Chairman/Chairman AGM planning Committee); and Chibuzor Eze (Executive Secretary, Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch).
The resolutions said the future of the Niger Delta economy lies in diversification rather than dependence on extractive industries. “Technology and innovation, value addition and local processing, strategic infrastructure, and a skilled workforce are essential pillars for the future of manufacturing in the region.
“Governments in the region must intensify support for manufacturing activities. Various forms of collaboration across sectors should be actively encouraged.”
It specifically advised Bayelsa and Rivers States to fully develop and harness the blue economy as strategic gateways for sustainable growth; and called for cross-border partnerships with neighbouring states to enhance trade, security, and environmental management.”
The Rivers/Bayelsa States branch of MAN held its first (41st) AGM outside Port Harcourt for the first time, hosted by Bayelsa State Government at the Chief D.S.P. Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, with the theme: ‘Trade, Technology, and the Future of Manufacturing in the Niger Delta.’
In his welcome address, the chairman of the branch, Okuku, commended the Bayelsa State Government under the leadership of Gov Douye Diri for its efforts in industrial development, investment promotion, and strong partnership with the private sector.
He also acknowledged the Rivers State Government for its commitment to rehabilitating industrial clusters, improving access roads, and delivering key infrastructure.
He, however, expressed concern over persistent challenges such as high energy costs, unreliable electricity supply, weak transport systems, rising logistics expenses, multiple taxes and levies, inconsistent regulatory frameworks, and pressure from host communities, which continue to hinder manufacturing growth in both states.
The President of MAN, Francis Meshioye, noted that the Niger Delta, with its abundant resources and strategic location, holds vast potential for industrial expansion. He called for policy frameworks that promote local manufacturing, enhance trade, and attract investments to the region.
Goodwill messages were delivered by the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, represented by Wasa Festus, Director of Community Development and Education. Another goodwill message was also presented by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Ebieri Jones.
In his remarks, Gov Diri praised MAN for its contributions to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, noting its resilience, innovation, and strategic role in national development. He stated that the conference theme aligns with his administration’s mantra of “Assured Prosperity.”
Gov Diri offered 24-hour service to manufacturers wishing to relocate to the state, and highlighted the State’s ongoing transformation through deliberate investment in infrastructure, security, and human capital aimed at positioning Bayelsa State as a hub for industrial growth, particularly in the blue economy, agriculture, and manufacturing.
He further noted that hosting the 41st AGM fulfilled a long-desired aspiration of the State following the successful 2024 MAN event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He officially declared the exhibition open.
NELFUND Warns Students Against Fake Loan Portal
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has alerted the public to a fraudulent message circulating online, claiming that the NELFUND Student Loan Registration Portal is open.
The message directs applicants to a third-party link (http://gvly.xyz/Nelfund-Student-Loan, which NELFUND confirms is unauthorised and fraudulent.
In a post obtained from its X handle, yesterday, NELFUND urged students and the general public not to click on the link or provide any personal information, emphasising that the official loan registration portal is only accessible through the Fund’s verified channels.
The agency reminded applicants to exercise caution online and to report any suspicious links or communications claiming to be from NELFUND.
“Applicants are encouraged to always verify official announcements via NELFUND’s official website and social media channels,” NELFUND said.
This advisory comes as part of NELFUND’s ongoing efforts to safeguard students and ensure the integrity of the student loan application process.
