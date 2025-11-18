News
FG Scraps Mother Tongue As Teaching Language In Primary Schools
The Federal Government has reversed its 2022 National Language Policy, which stipulated that the language of instruction from early childhood to Primary Six should be the mother tongue or the language of the immediate community.
Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said English will now be the language of instruction in Nigerian schools from primary through tertiary levels.
Alausa, who spoke at the opening of the Language in Education International Conference 2025, organised by the British Council, said Nigerian children have been performing poorly in public examinations because they were taught in the mother tongue.
Citing evidence-based, data-driven research by his ministry, he said the policy had “destroyed” the education system, as pupils and students often advanced to higher classes without learning essential skills.
He stated, “The National Policy on Language has been cancelled. English is now the language of instruction in our schools, from primary to tertiary levels. As you know, one of the most important and powerful things in education is language. That’s how the role of language instruction is going to be developed in all subjects.”
Alausa explained the practical challenges posed by Nigeria’s linguistic diversity.
“The language policy in Nigeria states that mother tongue will be used in the early stage of primary school, Primary One. But we’ve seen significant over-supervision into geopolitical zones of the country, and no use of that policy in other zones,” he said.
He added, “We reviewed the data available to us. Is teaching in the mother tongue really working for us? The unanimous outcome of our review, which is evidence-based, data-driven, and combined with real-life situations in the geopolitical zones, shows overuse of mother tongue from Primary One to Primary Six, and even from JSS One to JSS Three.
“We’ve seen total destruction of Nigeria’s system, where children graduate up to JSS Three or even SS Three without learning anything. They go on to sit national exams WAEC, JAMB, NECO and fail.”
The minister highlighted regional linguistic disparities, saying, “Exams are conducted in English, but we taught these kids through their mother tongue. In Borno State, the mother tongue is Hausa, but many speak Kanuri. In Lagos, areas like Ajegunle have predominantly southeastern populations, but 90% of teachers are from the southwest. This diversity requires a unified approach to language instruction.”
Earlier, Country Director of the British Council, Nigeria, Donna McGowan, said the conference would provide stakeholders the opportunity to improve English language proficiency and administer different English language testing solutions.
She added that the conference brings together policymakers, educators, researchers, and partners from across Africa, South Asia, and the UK to explore how language can support inclusion and improve learning outcomes across education systems.
The 2022 National Language Policy sought to promote indigenous languages and preserve cultural heritage, recognising the country’s over 600 languages, 29 of which are already extinct.
The policy faced challenges including developing teaching materials, training teachers, and addressing linguistic diversity.
RSG Woos Investors As PHCCIMA Unveils Port Harcourt Int’l Trade Fair
MAN Tasks Rivers, Bayelsa On Blue Economy
The 2025 annual general meeting (AGM) and conference of the Rivers/Bayelsa states chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has come to a close with a strong call for both states to drive the blue economy.
The communique just issued after the AGM pointed to what it called emerging prospects in fish processing, seaweed cultivation, ship repair, and marine technology.
The communique which also mentioned human capital gaps that must be filled through technical and vocational training that are aligned with modern industrial needs, said the blue economy represents a viable pathway for Nigeria’s industrialisation.
It said MAN and Arican Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI) have the capacity to unlock Nigeria’s blue economy sustainably and inclusively, but said the region required dedicated infrastructure upgrades, including roads, waterways, and power.
The communique was signed by Vincent Okuku (Chairman of Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch); Michael Nosa Agana (Branch Vice Chairman/Chairman AGM planning Committee); and Chibuzor Eze (Executive Secretary, Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch).
The resolutions said the future of the Niger Delta economy lies in diversification rather than dependence on extractive industries. “Technology and innovation, value addition and local processing, strategic infrastructure, and a skilled workforce are essential pillars for the future of manufacturing in the region.
“Governments in the region must intensify support for manufacturing activities. Various forms of collaboration across sectors should be actively encouraged.”
It specifically advised Bayelsa and Rivers States to fully develop and harness the blue economy as strategic gateways for sustainable growth; and called for cross-border partnerships with neighbouring states to enhance trade, security, and environmental management.”
The Rivers/Bayelsa States branch of MAN held its first (41st) AGM outside Port Harcourt for the first time, hosted by Bayelsa State Government at the Chief D.S.P. Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, with the theme: ‘Trade, Technology, and the Future of Manufacturing in the Niger Delta.’
In his welcome address, the chairman of the branch, Okuku, commended the Bayelsa State Government under the leadership of Gov Douye Diri for its efforts in industrial development, investment promotion, and strong partnership with the private sector.
He also acknowledged the Rivers State Government for its commitment to rehabilitating industrial clusters, improving access roads, and delivering key infrastructure.
He, however, expressed concern over persistent challenges such as high energy costs, unreliable electricity supply, weak transport systems, rising logistics expenses, multiple taxes and levies, inconsistent regulatory frameworks, and pressure from host communities, which continue to hinder manufacturing growth in both states.
The President of MAN, Francis Meshioye, noted that the Niger Delta, with its abundant resources and strategic location, holds vast potential for industrial expansion. He called for policy frameworks that promote local manufacturing, enhance trade, and attract investments to the region.
Goodwill messages were delivered by the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, represented by Wasa Festus, Director of Community Development and Education. Another goodwill message was also presented by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Ebieri Jones.
In his remarks, Gov Diri praised MAN for its contributions to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, noting its resilience, innovation, and strategic role in national development. He stated that the conference theme aligns with his administration’s mantra of “Assured Prosperity.”
Gov Diri offered 24-hour service to manufacturers wishing to relocate to the state, and highlighted the State’s ongoing transformation through deliberate investment in infrastructure, security, and human capital aimed at positioning Bayelsa State as a hub for industrial growth, particularly in the blue economy, agriculture, and manufacturing.
He further noted that hosting the 41st AGM fulfilled a long-desired aspiration of the State following the successful 2024 MAN event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He officially declared the exhibition open.
NELFUND Warns Students Against Fake Loan Portal
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has alerted the public to a fraudulent message circulating online, claiming that the NELFUND Student Loan Registration Portal is open.
The message directs applicants to a third-party link (http://gvly.xyz/Nelfund-Student-Loan, which NELFUND confirms is unauthorised and fraudulent.
In a post obtained from its X handle, yesterday, NELFUND urged students and the general public not to click on the link or provide any personal information, emphasising that the official loan registration portal is only accessible through the Fund’s verified channels.
The agency reminded applicants to exercise caution online and to report any suspicious links or communications claiming to be from NELFUND.
“Applicants are encouraged to always verify official announcements via NELFUND’s official website and social media channels,” NELFUND said.
This advisory comes as part of NELFUND’s ongoing efforts to safeguard students and ensure the integrity of the student loan application process.
