ICPC Jails Two Assembly Officials For N4.8m Job Scam
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured the conviction of two officials of the National Assembly, Mustapha Mohammed and Tijjani Goni, for their involvement in a N4.8m job scam.
According to the ICPC, Justice B.M. Bassi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja found the duo guilty of defrauding two victims under the pretext of securing employment for them at the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Federal Inland Revenue Service.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, ICPC spokesperson, Demola Bakare, explained that the case stemmed from a petition filed by the victims, identified as Saifudeen Yakub and Aminu Abubakar.
The petition detailed how the defendants, in collaboration with another suspect currently at large, collected N4.8m to facilitate fake job offers.
“Investigations revealed that Mustapha Mohammed introduced himself as a National Assembly staff member with close connections at the CBN and FIRS. He demanded N4m each from the complainants, assuring them that their appointment letters would be released by April 27, 2021.
“The petitioners later deposited N3m into a Zenith Bank account belonging to one of the defendants and were subsequently asked to pay an additional N300,000 each for purported medical screening, which was paid into another Access Bank account,” the statement read in part.
Following investigations, the ICPC arraigned the suspects on five counts, bordering on conspiracy, forgery, and obtaining money under false pretence, contrary to the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and the Penal Code.
The prosecution counsel, Fatima Bardi, told the court that the defendants forged employment letters purportedly issued by the CBN and FIRS to deceive their victims.
However, under Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, which allows plea bargaining, the defendants pleaded guilty to an amended one count of making false statements, contrary to Section 25 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.
As part of the plea agreement, they refunded the entire N4.8m to the ICPC Recovery Account and were each fined N100,000.
The ICPC reaffirmed its commitment to promoting accountability and integrity in public service and warned Nigerians to be cautious of fraudulent job offers, urging them to verify such claims through official channels.
RSG Woos Investors As PHCCIMA Unveils Port Harcourt Int’l Trade Fair
MAN Tasks Rivers, Bayelsa On Blue Economy
The 2025 annual general meeting (AGM) and conference of the Rivers/Bayelsa states chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has come to a close with a strong call for both states to drive the blue economy.
The communique just issued after the AGM pointed to what it called emerging prospects in fish processing, seaweed cultivation, ship repair, and marine technology.
The communique which also mentioned human capital gaps that must be filled through technical and vocational training that are aligned with modern industrial needs, said the blue economy represents a viable pathway for Nigeria’s industrialisation.
It said MAN and Arican Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI) have the capacity to unlock Nigeria’s blue economy sustainably and inclusively, but said the region required dedicated infrastructure upgrades, including roads, waterways, and power.
The communique was signed by Vincent Okuku (Chairman of Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch); Michael Nosa Agana (Branch Vice Chairman/Chairman AGM planning Committee); and Chibuzor Eze (Executive Secretary, Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch).
The resolutions said the future of the Niger Delta economy lies in diversification rather than dependence on extractive industries. “Technology and innovation, value addition and local processing, strategic infrastructure, and a skilled workforce are essential pillars for the future of manufacturing in the region.
“Governments in the region must intensify support for manufacturing activities. Various forms of collaboration across sectors should be actively encouraged.”
It specifically advised Bayelsa and Rivers States to fully develop and harness the blue economy as strategic gateways for sustainable growth; and called for cross-border partnerships with neighbouring states to enhance trade, security, and environmental management.”
The Rivers/Bayelsa States branch of MAN held its first (41st) AGM outside Port Harcourt for the first time, hosted by Bayelsa State Government at the Chief D.S.P. Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, with the theme: ‘Trade, Technology, and the Future of Manufacturing in the Niger Delta.’
In his welcome address, the chairman of the branch, Okuku, commended the Bayelsa State Government under the leadership of Gov Douye Diri for its efforts in industrial development, investment promotion, and strong partnership with the private sector.
He also acknowledged the Rivers State Government for its commitment to rehabilitating industrial clusters, improving access roads, and delivering key infrastructure.
He, however, expressed concern over persistent challenges such as high energy costs, unreliable electricity supply, weak transport systems, rising logistics expenses, multiple taxes and levies, inconsistent regulatory frameworks, and pressure from host communities, which continue to hinder manufacturing growth in both states.
The President of MAN, Francis Meshioye, noted that the Niger Delta, with its abundant resources and strategic location, holds vast potential for industrial expansion. He called for policy frameworks that promote local manufacturing, enhance trade, and attract investments to the region.
Goodwill messages were delivered by the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, represented by Wasa Festus, Director of Community Development and Education. Another goodwill message was also presented by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Ebieri Jones.
In his remarks, Gov Diri praised MAN for its contributions to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, noting its resilience, innovation, and strategic role in national development. He stated that the conference theme aligns with his administration’s mantra of “Assured Prosperity.”
Gov Diri offered 24-hour service to manufacturers wishing to relocate to the state, and highlighted the State’s ongoing transformation through deliberate investment in infrastructure, security, and human capital aimed at positioning Bayelsa State as a hub for industrial growth, particularly in the blue economy, agriculture, and manufacturing.
He further noted that hosting the 41st AGM fulfilled a long-desired aspiration of the State following the successful 2024 MAN event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He officially declared the exhibition open.
NELFUND Warns Students Against Fake Loan Portal
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has alerted the public to a fraudulent message circulating online, claiming that the NELFUND Student Loan Registration Portal is open.
The message directs applicants to a third-party link (http://gvly.xyz/Nelfund-Student-Loan, which NELFUND confirms is unauthorised and fraudulent.
In a post obtained from its X handle, yesterday, NELFUND urged students and the general public not to click on the link or provide any personal information, emphasising that the official loan registration portal is only accessible through the Fund’s verified channels.
The agency reminded applicants to exercise caution online and to report any suspicious links or communications claiming to be from NELFUND.
“Applicants are encouraged to always verify official announcements via NELFUND’s official website and social media channels,” NELFUND said.
This advisory comes as part of NELFUND’s ongoing efforts to safeguard students and ensure the integrity of the student loan application process.
