Fubara Recommits To Well-being Rivers Indigenes

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, says his administration will continue to provide fertile grounds for businesses, especially for the indigenes in the spirit of its Rivers First mantra.

He stated this when he received in audience, the management of National Network newspaper led by its publisher, Reverend Canon Jerry Needam, at the Conference room of the Ministry of Information and Communications, State Secretariat, Port Harcourt, as part of the newspaper’s 21st anniversary celebrations.

Governor Fubara, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Honour Sirawoo, commended the management of National Network for their steadfastness and consistency over the last twenty-one years of establishing the newspaper.

He noted that one of the gaps in Nigeria today is lack of effective communication, but lauded the management of the newspaper for prioritising the dissemination of information for the development of the society.

According to him, the management has not only ensured the stability of the newspaper, it has also become employer of labour, thus giving livelihoods to staff families.

“Your effort has brought pride to Rivers State. It’s one thing to start, another is to sustain. With what we have seen, the picture you have painted clearly is that this effort will be sustained, and will even go beyond you. You have been consistent with your staff; this shows that you have been working hard to sustain your legacy.

“Our mantra is Rivers First, and you are a Rivers man who has distinguished himself in the journalism profession, through which you are adding value to the society, we shall continue to place things that concern you and others alike on the front burner.”

Governor Fubara disclosed that being a man of peace with clear knowledge of the value of good governance and the role of the media in development, he will be open to delivering the anniversary lecture, and promised to look into their request, while tasking them to continue to be dispassionate in their reportage.

Earlier, the General Manager/Editor-in-Chief of National Network newspaper, Dr. Chris Konkwo, who spoke on behalf of the management, had gone down the memory lane to trace the evolution of the medium and how it had weathered the storms over the years.

He stressed that the newspaper would continue to stand the test of time and serve as a platform to help make the state and humanity better.

Dr. Konkwo disclosed that the management had mapped several events and programmes as part of the anniversary’s activities, including rewarding those who have been outstanding in diverse backgrounds with awards.

He formally invited Governor Siminalayi Fubara to deliver the anniversary lecture titled, “Media and Good Governance,” which he says resonates with the newspaper’s vision of promoting the good of society and the delivery of democratic dividends, in addition to also giving an award to the Governor.