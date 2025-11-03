Rivers Gov EULOGISES LATE FOOTBALL COACH, PA MONDAY SINCLAIR

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that the state government will take concrete steps to immortalise the memory of late Pa Monday Perekeme Sinclair, the revered former Super Eagles coach who passed away at the age of 89.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance during the Service of Songs held in honour of the late football icon at the Ecumenical Centre, Abonnema Wharf Road in Port Harcourt, last Thursday

Speaking to a crowd of family members, sports enthusiasts, and dignitaries, the Governor described late Pa Sinclair as a man of great wisdom and dedication, who made indelible contributions to football development in Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

Governor Fubara commended the late coach’s legacy of service, discipline, humility, and mentorship, which, according to him, inspired generations of footballers across Nigeria.

“It will be improper and not complete if the state does not feature in this kind of programme, knowing the role late Monday Sinclair played in Rivers State when it comes to football. He was one-time our coach,” Governor Fubara said.

The Governor further assured that the Rivers State Government would take deliberate steps to ensure the late coach’s legacy endures.

“On behalf of the state and also as a friend to the family, I assure you that wherever we need to come in to immortalise the memory of this great man in the state, we will do that,” he declared.

The Governor noted that his presence at the event was motivated by both friendship and duty. He took a moment to console the bereaved family, urging them to find comfort in faith while embracing unity.

“The number of persons here to console you cannot fill the gap. The only person that can fill this gap is God. While we feel sad that he’s gone, we should also be happy that he has gone to be with the Lord. It’s a place of rest, where there is no insecurity, no need for a bulletproof car or a gate to your flat.”

Governor Fubara also used the occasion to preach unity and peace, emphasising that only peace has made it possible for his administration to continue its transformative work for the people of Rivers State.