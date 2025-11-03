News
FUBARA PLEDGES STRONG PARTNERSHIP WITH NDE TO TACKLE UNEMPLOYMENT …..Says Oyorokoto Beach Fronts’ Expansion’ll Create More Jobs, Business Opportunities For Rivers People
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged a strong partnership with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to combat unemployment and empower youths across the state.
He made the commitment while receiving a delegation from the NDE, led by its Director-General, H.E. Silas Ali Agara, during an audience in Government House, Port Harcourt, last Thursday.
Governor Fubara said the partnership would focus on addressing the rising unemployment rate, worsened by migration from rural areas and neighbouring states into Port Harcourt and other cities.
“Rivers State is a very unusual state because of the huge economic activities here. We have about three seaports and an airport, so you can imagine the kind of economic activities thriving here. Everybody is leaving the rural area for the urban area in search of a job. The only way we can help is by creating opportunities for them,” he said.
Governor Fubara noted that job creation remains a top priority of his administration, describing it as one of the most effective ways to reduce crime and promote peace.
“The issue of insecurity is resolved because when they have something doing, crime rate might drop. We’re not saying it will be completely ruled out, but it reduces the issue of crime in the society,” he stated.
Governor Fubara praised the NDE’s transparent, IT-driven process that allows citizens to apply for programmes without favouritism. He urged the agency to sustain its integrity and deepen collaboration with the state government for more youths to benefit.
“For the people of Rivers State and Nigeria to appreciate the effort of Mr. President, the state has to be part of what you’re doing. When the state is involved, the right publicity is given to it. So, work with our Commissioner for Employment to make good use of those programmes,” he said.
Governor Fubara expressed surprise that NDE operates three farm centres in Rivers State, and directed the Commissioner to present a detailed report on their activities. He assured that the state government would provide support where needed.
The Governor also commended NDE’s Agricultural Support Programme for Women, describing it as vital to empowering rural women left behind when men migrate to cities.
“When the men are leaving the rural areas and going to the urban areas, you have this problem of leaving only the women. And how do we protect them? It’s by engaging them. The best thing we can do is to create something for them, and your Agric Support Programme is doing just that.”
Governor Fubara announced the discovery of a new shoreline at Ngo in Andoni Local Government Area. He described it as a strategic asset for the state’s emerging Blue Economy. He expressed pride in the discovery, calling it a legacy achievement of his administration.
“On our way, we discovered a new shoreline that is even more attractive and economically viable than Oyorokoto. We call it the Ngo shoreline. It faces the Atlantic blue water, and you can imagine the marine investors and tourist activities that can happen there. Just imagine if we finish that project and get the right investors: are we not creating jobs? Is the economy not growing?
Governor Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to bridging the gap between the rich and poor by improving access to education, healthcare, and employment.
The Governor assured the NDE delegation of his full support, promising that the partnership would yield tangible benefits. “I’m going to support every move to make sure that this collaboration we are starting today yields better fruit not just for Rivers State, but also to promote the government at the centre,” he affirmed.
In his remarks, the NDE Director-General, H.E. Silas Ali Agara, who said the visit was the first by an NDE high-powered delegation to any state since he assumed office, praised Governor Fubara for his commitment to youth empowerment, infrastructure and sports development.
Agara noted that more than 90,000 youths nationwide have benefited from the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with over 1,000 Rivers youths currently enrolled. He also announced new training programmes for persons with disabilities and underwater welding for oil and gas opportunities.
“Our programmes are open and IT-driven. You don’t need to know anyone in NDE to benefit—just access our online portal. We’re targeting rural women through agricultural value-chain projects to curb rural-urban migration and sustain family livelihoods,” Agara stated.
He pledged to strengthen collaboration with the Rivers State Government through a joint implementation team. “We are open to ideas and innovations that can help us jointly deliver more results. What works in Lagos or Kano may not work here, so we want demand-driven skills that suit Rivers State,” Agara stated.
He promised that the next phase of its programme targets no fewer than 500 youths in 12 local government areas of the state, and expressed optimism that with the NDE and the State Government working together, the people will benefit more.
News
NGO-ATLANTIC-OYOROKOTO ROAD’LL UNLOCK COASTAL PROSPERITY FOR RIVERS – FUBARA
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has described the ongoing construction of the brand new 13.52-kilometre Ngo-Atlantic-Oyorokoto Road as a bold and visionary effort by his administration to open up the coastal region for economic growth and harness the full potential of the state’s blue economy.
The Governor made this remark during an inspection visit to the project site in Andoni Local Government Area. The road, being constructed by Monier Construction Company (MCC), cuts through challenging coastal terrain and leads to a newly identified beachfront facing the Atlantic Ocean.
Governor Fubara explained that while the original plan was to construct a road leading to Oyorokoto Town and its popular beach, his administration decided to expand the project to create an entirely new route that would open access to another pristine beachfront.
“We are doing another inspection today. This particular one is a virgin road, 13.52 kilometres of a new pathway to the blue economy,” Governor Fubara stated.
“Initially, we were constructing a road to Oyorokoto Beach, one of the finest tourist centres in this area. But as we progressed, we discovered another beach directly facing the Atlantic Ocean. It became clear that we shouldn’t limit development to just one site. We want to harness this new beach front as part of our broader plan to develop the blue economy.”
The Governor emphasised that the project, once completed, will not only improve access to coastal communities but also stimulate tourism and economic activities, boosting revenue for Rivers State.
Describing the area’s difficult terrain as challenging, he commended the contractor for its dedication, and expressed confidence that the road would be completed and commissioned by March next year.
“You can see for yourself, it’s a brand-new road in a very difficult terrain, just like the one we saw yesterday. But I strongly believe we will overcome it. From what we’ve seen today, the contractor, MCC, is doing their best, and by next year, hopefully by March, we’ll have the cause to commission this project and give God all the glory,” the Governor affirmed.
Governor Fubara also visited Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area to assess the progress of work on the Epellema axis of the ongoing 5.2km Kalaibiama-Epellema road project featuring a 450-meter bridge.
News
FUBARA HAILS PROGRESS OF WORK ON TRANS-KALABARI ROAD
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed satisfaction with the level of progress recorded on the ongoing Trans-Kalabari Road project, revealing that about 75 percent of the critical piling work has been completed.
Governor Fubara made this known while addressing journalists after an on-the-spot inspection of the 12.5-kilometre road project, which will connect the state capital to several Kalabari communities across the sea.
The Governor rode on a boat from a jetty at Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area through the rivers and creeks on the project route during the inspection.
The project was awarded to Lubrik Construction Company Limited, on May 15, 2024, with an initial 32-month completion timeline.
The Governor said the visit was aimed at verifying reports from the Ministry of Works regarding the project’s advancement. He commended the contractors for their dedication, and described the progress as “a true reflection of hard work and commitment to excellence.”
“The first phase of the project takes us to Bakana, and features four major river-crossing bridges and nearly five deck-on-pile structures. The terrain is difficult, and the engineering work required is complex. But to the glory of God, I can confirm that the reports I’ve been receiving are accurate. Almost 75% of the piling job, which is the most critical part of the project, has been achieved,” Governor Fubara said.
He emphasised that the Trans-Kalabari Road is one of the most technically demanding infrastructure projects in the state due to its challenging marine terrain but reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to deliver it on schedule.
Governor Fubara highlighted the strategic importance of the road in connecting the Kalabari Kingdom to Port Harcourt, and stimulating economic growth across riverine communities.
“This is a key project that will turn around the lives of the Kalabari people immediately it is concluded. By the grace of God, in the next six months, if we return here for inspection, we might be driving across the bridge,” he said.
Governor Fubara assured Rivers people that his administration remains focused on delivering transformative infrastructure projects that will improve lives and bring lasting development to rural communities.
“We have made a promise to our people to embark on projects that will change lives and bring development, and this is a testament to that commitment,” he added.
News
RSG EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER FLOODING IMPACT, EROSION
The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, says that the impact of flooding and erosion on the inhabitants of Rivers State, especially those living in coastal communities, are of great concerns to the government.
Governor Fubara lamented the consequences of flood on both human and biotic life, which sometimes lead to loss of life, property, and degradation of the environment.
The Governor made the remark in Port Harcourt during the launch of a book titled, ‘Coastal Zone Flooding And Erosion in Developing Communities, Principles, Cases and Strategies,” written by Emeritus Prof. Wiston Bell-Gam.
According to the Governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Benibo Anabraba, his administration, would continue to undertake and encourage adaptation strategies to combat flooding.
In his words: “The Rivers State Government will continue to undertake and encourage adaptation strategies, such as construction of seawalls and breakers, canals and channels, restoring coastal ecology and ecosystem for coastal resilience and where necessary, the relocation of communities on the coastline.
“These issues are currently receiving the much needed attention and intervention by the recent approval of the construction of shoreline protection along the coastlines of more than five communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Opobo/Nkoro LGAs respectively.”
“It is important that as stakeholders in the protection and preservation of marine environment, we all act and advocate for mitigation strategies such as reduction in emission of Green House Gasses that causes climate change and rise in sea levels. Let us promote the use of clean energy and against fossil fuel.
Governor Fubara further cautioned residents to desist from building on waterways.
“We also need to encourage our people to stop developing buildings on and along natural water courses, indiscriminate sea mining and dredging activities on our coastline without consideration for mangroves and swamps,” he stressed.
He appreciated the author for his advanced contributions to the body of knowledge in both Rivers State and globally.
Also speaking, a former Military Governor of the old Rivers State and Amayanabo of Twon Brass, King Alfred Ditte-Spiff, who was Royal Father at the Event, stated that the book was timely to enable stakeholders manage the challenges of global warming.
“Global warming is real. If it’s not addressed globally, a time will come coastal areas will find themselves under water. The coastline of Nigeria is shocking with many mangroves gone,” he noted.
The Reviewer of the Book, who is also the Vice Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Ondo State, Prof Temi Ologunorisa, explained that the 14-chapter book is timeous as it fills literary gaps between desire and available knowledge on coastal flood and erosion in developing communities.,
“A major beauty of the book that sets it apart is the detailed consideration of flood and erosion control from around the world,” he stated, adding that the book is based on detailed field investigation.
Trending
-
Sports2 days ago
ATLANTICBELL CEO ADVICE SPORTS WRITERS ON SPECIALIZATION
-
Maritime2 days ago
DANTSOHO Calls For Synergy In Revamping Nation’s Ports
-
News2 days ago
FUBARA HAILS PROGRESS OF WORK ON TRANS-KALABARI ROAD
-
Oil & Energy2 days ago
Supermajors Bet Big on Long-Term Oil Demand
-
News2 days ago
Rivers Gov EULOGISES LATE FOOTBALL COACH, PA MONDAY SINCLAIR
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
NOA Urges A’Ibom Residents On CVR Participation
-
Sports2 days ago
Iwobi Optimistic On S’Eagles Qualification
-
Maritime2 days ago
NPA Vows To Sustain Sanity On Port Access Roads ……Deploys ETO To Enhance Truck Movement