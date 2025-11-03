EU, France, Nigeria sign €10.2m deal to boost local medicine production

The Federal Government, in partnership with the European Union and France, has signed a partnership agreement under the Global Gateway’s Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines, and Health Technologies Initiative.

According to a statement issued by the EU, yesterday, the partnership aims to advance Nigeria’s pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and strengthen local health systems.

“The project, named Quality Uplift for Advancing Local Industry in Medicine Standards, is worth €10.2 million and seeks to bolster Nigeria’s pharmaceutical ecosystem by expanding the local production of quality-assured medicines, improving access to essential health technologies, and promoting research-based innovation,” the statement said.

Additionally, the project will reinforce the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development as a regional reference centre for critical activities such as bioequivalence, stability studies, and quality control, fostering regional collaboration with Rwanda and Senegal.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, emphasised the importance of this collaboration during the signing ceremony, describing it as proof of the enduring partnership between the EU, France, and Nigerian and West African stakeholders.

He stressed the need to build robust, resilient, and efficient health and social welfare systems to ensure prosperity for all.

“Let’s combine the strength of our EU-Nigeria official partnership, EU-ECOWAS official partnership, with the dynamism of our companies on both sides to achieve a common goal: making Nigerian healthcare life-saving and sustainable, diversified, accessible, and affordable for all Nigerians, creating jobs and opportunities,” he said, expressing his wish to expand this vision across the rest of West Africa and the continent.

France’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Marc Fonbaustier, underscored France’s commitment to the partnership through the Global Health Strategy.

Noting that the principles guiding this strategy are equity, solidarity, and human dignity, he expressed pride in France’s contributions, stating the shared values and commitment to enhancing health systems and empowering communities.

The Director-General/CEO of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Dr Obi Adigwe, highlighted the significance of strategic partnerships in advancing Nigeria’s pharmaceutical manufacturing and strengthening local health systems.

“We want to ensure that our people not only get the highest level of access to healthcare but also catalyse socioeconomic development, job creation, capacity building, technology transfer, and revenue generation,” he said.

Through laboratory modernisation, technology transfer, and workforce training, the QUALIMED project is expected to boost Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in medicines and vaccines, enhance regulatory compliance, and promote gender equity in biomanufacturing and research.

The expected outcomes of the initiative include upgraded NIPRD laboratories meeting international standards, increased Good Manufacturing Practice compliance, stronger clinical research networks, and better integration of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical sector into global innovation and production systems.