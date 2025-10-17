Workers’ Audits Not Meant For Downsizing – Walson Jack

Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), says the ongoing Personnel Audit and Skills Gap Analysis (PASGA) initiative is not aimed at downsizing workers, but aimed at ensuring up-to-date data to reposition the Federal Civil Service.

Walson-Jack stated this in Abuja on Thursday at a sensitisation programme on the PASGA project, organised by the office of HCSF for Permanent Secretaries, Directors and consultants of the initiative.

Represented by Dr Deborah Odoh, Permanent Secretary, Service Policies and Strategies Office, Walson-Jack said the project was designed to strengthen personnel data integrity, align competencies with organisational needs, and promote evidence-based human resource management.

“The unique thing about this exercise is that it is not just a personnel audit but also a skills gap analysis,” she said.

She explained that the project would enable government to have reliable data for effective planning, deployment and decision-making in the civil service.

“Over the years, the Service has grappled with fragmented and outdated personnel information, leading to inefficiencies and misalignments.

“Through PASGA, we are setting a new standard, one that is transparent, data-based, and performance-oriented.

“This reform will deliver accurate personnel records, identify existing skills gaps, and support targeted training and redeployment aligned with the evolving needs of government,” she said.

According to her, the exercise will help assess the competencies of each staff member, identify gaps and plan relevant training to ensure that personnel are properly deployed.

“With this initiative, we will reposition and build capacity across the Service. We have already commenced digital literacy training with National Information Technology Development (NITDA) to enhance staff capacity and efficiency.

“Eventually, there will be no need for downsizing. Instead, we will reposition staff and ensure effective performance,” she said.

Also speaking, Dr Danjuma Kalba, Permanent Secretary, Common Services Office, described PASGA as a major step towards building an efficient, accountable and digitally driven civil service.

According to him, the project aligns with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2025 (FCSSIP25), especially in areas of digitisation, talent management and organisational efficiency.

“As the coordinating ministry and seat of the number one civil servant in Nigeria, the office of the HCSF remains steadfast in leading transformative reforms that uphold professionalism and service excellence,” Kalba said.

Also speaking, Mr Ayo Muritala, Senior Managing Partner, Knewrow Performance Engineering, one of the project’s consultants, said PASGA, also known as Project Phoenix, represents renewal and rebirth in the Federal Civil Service.

“This is more than an audit or data exercise. It is a strategic reform instrument designed to help government understand the people who power the public service.

“It is about data, but beyond data, it is about identity, capability, and national performance,” he said.

The Tide source reports that President Bola Tinubu had earlier directed a comprehensive PASGA across the federal service to enhance professionalism and effective service delivery.