RSG Tasks NIS On Expatriate Attachee Policy

The Secretary to Rivers State Government, Hon. Benibo Fredrick Anabrabra, has called on the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to effectively implement the recently reviewed Expatriate Administration System (EAS) policy that comprises the Expatriate Quota (EQ) programme in the state.

?Hon. Anabraba, who gave the charge during a courtesy visit by the Comptroller, Nigerian Immigration Service, Rivers State Command, CIS Yabagi Ibrahim Abdulmajeed and his team in Port Harcourt, noted that knowledge transfer is significant for local content and economic growth.

According to the SSG, the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, will continue to partner and encourage the services of the NIS and sister agencies for national security and benefit of all Rivers residents.

“The Expatriate Quota (EQ) programme was created to improve and grow our local content and personnel. By attaching our people to expatriates, this policy will help us have efficient manpower and seamless technology transfer. Attachees learning the technology from expatriates coming into Nigeria and working here, will also help us to grow our local industry.

“I encourage you to continue to uphold the good works as Rivers State Government will continue to work towards providing employment and an environment for the economy to thrive, it is also good that on your part, you are helping to develop our own manpower.

“We, will continue to uphold an open-door policy, ready to partner, participate and encourage the service”, he added.

?Earlier, the Comptroller of NIS, Rivers State Command, CIS Abdulmajeed disclosed that they had had several reforms in the visa and passport issuance.

He also noted that undocumented immigrants had been fished out by its officers, just as he called on Nigerians to desist from collaborating or hiding such category of persons for the safety of all.