Niger Delta
RSG Tasks NIS On Expatriate Attachee Policy
The Secretary to Rivers State Government, Hon. Benibo Fredrick Anabrabra, has called on the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to effectively implement the recently reviewed Expatriate Administration System (EAS) policy that comprises the Expatriate Quota (EQ) programme in the state.
?Hon. Anabraba, who gave the charge during a courtesy visit by the Comptroller, Nigerian Immigration Service, Rivers State Command, CIS Yabagi Ibrahim Abdulmajeed and his team in Port Harcourt, noted that knowledge transfer is significant for local content and economic growth.
According to the SSG, the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, will continue to partner and encourage the services of the NIS and sister agencies for national security and benefit of all Rivers residents.
“The Expatriate Quota (EQ) programme was created to improve and grow our local content and personnel. By attaching our people to expatriates, this policy will help us have efficient manpower and seamless technology transfer. Attachees learning the technology from expatriates coming into Nigeria and working here, will also help us to grow our local industry.
“I encourage you to continue to uphold the good works as Rivers State Government will continue to work towards providing employment and an environment for the economy to thrive, it is also good that on your part, you are helping to develop our own manpower.
“We, will continue to uphold an open-door policy, ready to partner, participate and encourage the service”, he added.
?
?Earlier, the Comptroller of NIS, Rivers State Command, CIS Abdulmajeed disclosed that they had had several reforms in the visa and passport issuance.
He also noted that undocumented immigrants had been fished out by its officers, just as he called on Nigerians to desist from collaborating or hiding such category of persons for the safety of all.
Niger Delta
Oando Recommits To Education …Assures Continuous Partnership With RSU
Oando Energy Resources Ltd, Port Harcourt District has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting education, innovation, and sustainable knowledge transfer, with a pledge to strengthen collaboration with the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt.
At an interactive session during an educational visit by some Postgraduate students of the university’s Institute of Geosciences and Environmental Management(IGEM), stakeholders from Oando and RSU underscored the importance of deepening partnerships between academia and industry to bridge the gap between theory and practice.
Kick starting the discussion, Associate Professor at the institute, Dr. Kingsley Okpara, described the engagement as enriching, and suggested that collaboration with Oando Energy Resources Ltd. Port Harcourt District wil help foster research, curriculum development, and evidence-based decision-making in disaster management and safety studies.
Also, a Research Fellow at the institute, Dr. Ibinabo Ogolo said that the industry needs the talent supplied by the academia, adding that partnership built on regular engagements like allowing graduate students on industry’s projects as an extension of the team, would help boost capacity on both sides.
In his reaction, Oando’s Port Harcourt General Manager, Mr. Solomon Ikanade Agba, reaffirmed to the visiting team, the company’s dedication to education and its host communities.
“This is Rivers State University; they are our neighbours, and anything that has to do with education, we should be there,” he said.
Also speaking, Oando’s Port Harcourt Social Projects Manager, Mrs. Ine Tamuno recalled Oando’s existing collaboration with the RSU Faculty of Agriculture through the Green River Project, describing the company as “pro-education and pro-innovation.”
Responding, Team Lead for Fire and Emergency, Oando, Port Harcourt, Mr. Uzor Victor Ifeanyi, commended the proposal, describing it as a welcome development aligned with the company’s long-term goal of sustainability and capacity development. He disclosed that the oil and gas industry was considering plans to establish a university, aimed at institutionalizing the transfer of industrial expertise to younger professionals.
“The industry is planning to build a university because many experienced professionals are leaving without passing on their knowledge,” he said. “Why not own the oil industry and become people of value, since we are characterized by smartness?”
He explained that the initiative would provide a structured framework for bridging classroom learning and field application.
“Having a curriculum developed through collaboration between universities, academics, and practitioners will help ensure smoother knowledge transfer,” he added.
Expressing enthusiasm about mentoring young people, Mr. Ifeanyi said such engagements keep professionals motivated and connected.
“Engaging with young people energizes the old and keeps them young,” he noted.
On his part, Dr. Raphael Onoshakpor, Deputy Division Manager, EHS Oando, encouraged students to remain committed to their studies and look forward to opportunities in the industry.
“We are in the industry, and we are waiting for some of you to come and join us. Keep doing what you are doing and support your lecturers—it’s also difficult for them,” he said.
Oando’s reaffirmation of its educational partnerships underscores the company’s belief that sustainable development depends on continuous investment in human capital, innovation, and institutional collaboration.
The company appreciated the visit of the students and lecturers, and advised that they should bring up all the proposals for partnership.
The Oando team assured that any such proposal that will be mutually beneficial would be forwarded to the top management of the organisation for consideration and approval.
Niger Delta
Edo Chief Judge Seeks Collaboration Against Corruption
The Chief Judge of Edo State, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, has called on all court users to collaborate with the state judiciary in its fight against corruption.
Okungbowa made the call on Friday during a special court session held in Benin to mark the opening of the 2025/2026 Legal Year.
He commended the “Bail Is Free Campaign Organisation” for its continued support of the judiciary’s efforts to rid the system of corruption.
The opening ceremony provided an opportunity for the judiciary to reflect on the achievements of the past legal year and to outline goals for the year ahead.
According to the Chief Judge, key focus areas in the previous year included capacity building, administration of criminal justice, and staff welfare.
As the new legal year begins, Okungbowa emphasised the judiciary’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in the discharge of its duties.
In recognition of exemplary service, ten members of the state judiciary received the Chief Judge’s Award for being outstanding ambassadors of the institution.
Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch, Mr. Idemudia Osifo, urged the Edo State judiciary to continue upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and judicial independence.
Osifo praised the judiciary for its industry, resilience, and steadfastness under the leadership of the Chief Judge, and also highlighted several persistent challenges.
He noted that many courts in Edo State still operated in dilapidated conditions and lacked modern facilities needed for effective justice delivery.
He lamented the prolonged duration of many court cases, which continued to erode public confidence in the system, and stressed the urgent need to improve the working conditions of judicial officers and support staff.
“The safety of judicial officers, lawyers, litigants, and witnesses must be ensured”, he said.
The NBA urged the judiciary to invest in ICT infrastructure to enhance justice delivery, reduce delays, and increase transparency.
It also pledged its commitment to promoting access to justice and defending the sanctity of the legal profession.
As the new legal year begins, the association urged the judiciary to uphold the noble ideals of justice, fairness, and independence.
Niger Delta
Oborevwori Felicitates Asagba Of Asaba, On First Coronation Anniversary
Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Obi, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, on the occasion of his first year coronation anniversary.
In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Oborevwori lauded the monarch’s dedication to peace, unity, and the cultural advancement of Asaba.
He described Obi Azinge as a revered traditional ruler and academic whose leadership over the past year has brought renewed pride to the Asaba Kingdom and inspired confidence in traditional institutions across the State.
Oborevwori said: “On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate Your Majesty, Obi, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, OON, the Asagba of Asaba, on the joyous celebration of your first coronation anniversary.
“Your reign has already demonstrated a deep commitment to the values of peace, inclusiveness, and development.
“As an accomplished academic and respected traditional ruler, you have brought honour not only to the Asaba Kingdom, but also to the entire Delta State.”
The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s support for traditional institutions and assured the Asagba of continued partnership in advancing the interests of the Asaba people.
He wished the monarch long life, wisdom, and a peaceful and prosperous reign.
Obi Prof. Azinge ascended the throne as the Asagba of Asaba in 2024, succeeding the late Obi Prof. Chike Edozien, and has since been recognised for his efforts in promoting cultural heritage, peace and community development.
By: Albert Ograka, Asaba
