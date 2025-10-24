Oando Recommits To Education …Assures Continuous Partnership With RSU

Oando Energy Resources Ltd, Port Harcourt District has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting education, innovation, and sustainable knowledge transfer, with a pledge to strengthen collaboration with the Rivers State University (RSU), Port Harcourt.

At an interactive session during an educational visit by some Postgraduate students of the university’s Institute of Geosciences and Environmental Management(IGEM), stakeholders from Oando and RSU underscored the importance of deepening partnerships between academia and industry to bridge the gap between theory and practice.

Kick starting the discussion, Associate Professor at the institute, Dr. Kingsley Okpara, described the engagement as enriching, and suggested that collaboration with Oando Energy Resources Ltd. Port Harcourt District wil help foster research, curriculum development, and evidence-based decision-making in disaster management and safety studies.

Also, a Research Fellow at the institute, Dr. Ibinabo Ogolo said that the industry needs the talent supplied by the academia, adding that partnership built on regular engagements like allowing graduate students on industry’s projects as an extension of the team, would help boost capacity on both sides.

In his reaction, Oando’s Port Harcourt General Manager, Mr. Solomon Ikanade Agba, reaffirmed to the visiting team, the company’s dedication to education and its host communities.

“This is Rivers State University; they are our neighbours, and anything that has to do with education, we should be there,” he said.

Also speaking, Oando’s Port Harcourt Social Projects Manager, Mrs. Ine Tamuno recalled Oando’s existing collaboration with the RSU Faculty of Agriculture through the Green River Project, describing the company as “pro-education and pro-innovation.”

Responding, Team Lead for Fire and Emergency, Oando, Port Harcourt, Mr. Uzor Victor Ifeanyi, commended the proposal, describing it as a welcome development aligned with the company’s long-term goal of sustainability and capacity development. He disclosed that the oil and gas industry was considering plans to establish a university, aimed at institutionalizing the transfer of industrial expertise to younger professionals.

“The industry is planning to build a university because many experienced professionals are leaving without passing on their knowledge,” he said. “Why not own the oil industry and become people of value, since we are characterized by smartness?”

He explained that the initiative would provide a structured framework for bridging classroom learning and field application.

“Having a curriculum developed through collaboration between universities, academics, and practitioners will help ensure smoother knowledge transfer,” he added.

Expressing enthusiasm about mentoring young people, Mr. Ifeanyi said such engagements keep professionals motivated and connected.

“Engaging with young people energizes the old and keeps them young,” he noted.

On his part, Dr. Raphael Onoshakpor, Deputy Division Manager, EHS Oando, encouraged students to remain committed to their studies and look forward to opportunities in the industry.

“We are in the industry, and we are waiting for some of you to come and join us. Keep doing what you are doing and support your lecturers—it’s also difficult for them,” he said.

Oando’s reaffirmation of its educational partnerships underscores the company’s belief that sustainable development depends on continuous investment in human capital, innovation, and institutional collaboration.

The company appreciated the visit of the students and lecturers, and advised that they should bring up all the proposals for partnership.

The Oando team assured that any such proposal that will be mutually beneficial would be forwarded to the top management of the organisation for consideration and approval.