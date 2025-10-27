Coy Advocates Indigenous Innovation For Africa’s Energy Future

A coalition of stakeholders and youth groups from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has faulted Mr. Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, over his recent visit to the state and the secret meeting with former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The stakeholders alleged that something fishy was going on which the federal government needs to pay attention to, saying claims by both individuals that the secret meeting was meant to deliberate on issues relating to security and peace in the Niger Delta were entirely deceptive and provocative because of the nature of persons involved.

The Tide gathered that the coalition comprises various youth bodies, including the Southern Ijaw Unity Forum, the SILGA United Voices for Peace, One Southern Ijaw Agenda, and the Indigenous Movement for SILGA Development.

The group noted that though they acknowledged that freedom of movement was a fundamental human right under the 1999 Constitution, the Tompolo’s visit to the State on October 17th, 2025 signals provocative political interests which was capable of fueling crisis in the state.

The statement, jointly signed by Comrade Timothy Amadiowei, Mrs. Victoria Elijah, Chief Thompson Kurobo, and Josiah Apoi on behalf of their various groups, said it was very sad that former President Goodluck Jonathan was talking about security and peace in the Niger Delta whereas over 80 persons were massacred in Igbomotoru Community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on March 27, 2024 with no word or statement from him to address what they described as genocide that happened in his own state.

The statement read in parts: “Jonathan knows the level of bitterness, tension and rift the March 27, 2024 incident has created in the Niger Delta among different parties from the Ijaw struggle platform, but he failed to broker peace among them, and even when the incident degenerated to blackmails, witch-hunts and victimisation in which stakeholders were accused of crimes they knew nothing about so that they could be nailed, the former President did nothing.

“When people’s houses were burnt down and others forced to flee their homes, the former President said nothing, but sadly enough, he is now telling the world that the secret meeting was about peace and security when he neglected calling aggrieved stakeholders to broker peace.

“The massacre of over 80 persons in Igbomotoru Community on the 27th of March, 2024 still remains fresh in the minds of Bayelsans and the international scene.

“Properties worth billions of Naira were wantonly destroyed during the Igbomotoru raid masterminded by surveillance contractors because of political interests and nobody said anything about it.

“Families are still mourning the massacre of over 80 people in Igbomotoru and Jonathan did not say anything about it. Are they not Bayelsans? Are they not Nigerians? This secret meeting on peace and security in the Niger Delta is deceptive.

“Many youths are being owed salaries by pipeline surveillance contractors running into several months with no indication that they will be paid after putting their lives on the line to protect oil and gas facilities in the state and the former President has not used his position as a father to intervene.”

The statement added that Tantita Security is yet to pay salaries of those it disengaged from service owing to political differences arising from the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship elections.

“Nobody is saying anything about it. We use this medium to call on Tompolo to pay the arrears before continuing with his politically-driven public donations.

“It is very disappointing that sons of Bayelsa like Joshua MacIver and Pastor Reuben Wilson succumb to cheap puppet politics to outsiders to cause atrocities in our state.

“However, they should remember that those who sell out their own brothers will not have the trust of their paymasters, because what goes around, comes around.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu to be alert and not allow himself to be deceived by anybody.

“There is political undertone to Tompolo’s visit. We’re not comfortable with the fact that surveillance contractors from other regions are teleguiding the affairs of Bayelsa State by orchestrating chaos and crisis, while keeping their own communities and regions peaceful and developed.

“We call on Bayelsans to maintain peace and be law-abiding during this political maneuvering by desperate politicians”, the coalition added.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa