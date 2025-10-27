Partnership With Security Chiefs’ Excites Ogbuku … As NDDC Unveils Naval Outpost In Bayelsa

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has commended security Chiefs’ partnership with the Commission in ensuring peace and security of lives and properties in the Niger Delta region.

He gave the commendations on Friday in Ayakoro Community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, at the inauguration ceremony of the State-of-the-art Naval Outpost built by the commission for the Nigerian Navy.

The NDDC MD/CEO noted that no meaningful development could take place in an environment devoid of peace and tranquility, saying that Men and officers of various security formations were strategic partners in the Commission’s quest to peacefully executing developmental projects and programmes in the region.

“This is not the first time the NDDC is partnering the Nigerian Navy. In fact, the Central Naval Command has benefitted from the solar light projects of the Commission and others.

“But we’ve also benefitted from the security initiatives across the region, and that’s why NDDC contractors are fearlessly executing projects in the Niger Delta region.

“The essence of partnering to build this Naval outpost is to curb criminal activities along this river and nearby areas, especially oil bunkering, which before now comes through nearby routes to this river.

“According to the President’s 1st of October speech, oil production in 2023 was about 1.6m barrel p/d, but due to strengthening security in the Niger Delta region and across Nigeria, oil production has risen to about 2m barrel p/d in 2025”, he said.

“I want to thank President Tinubu for the love he has for the Niger Delta, and for using the NDDC to transmit the Renewed Hope Initiative in the Niger Delta through the execution of projects in all communities of the region.

“Today, we’re commissioning a fully furnished administrative Block with fully furnished accommodation Block. We’ve two units of Gun Boats, each powered by twin 200Hp Yamaha engines.

“We’re also commissioning a fully furnished 40-man House Boat, equipped with two units of 100KVA generators, and today, we’re also receiving hectares of land gifted by Ayakoro, host community to the Nigerian Navy for the establishment of a Naval School.

“We’ll also commission a 60KVA solar inverter systems installed in both administrative and accommodation blocks as backup power, 30KVA solar inverter system installed on the 40-man house boat as backup power, a fully equipped Toyota Hilux vehicle for operational use, and a newly constructed operational floating jetty”, Ogbuku added.

In his remarks, the representative of the Chief of Naval Staff and Commander, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Noel Madugu, lauded the Commission for the partnership.

He said the handing over of the newly built Outpost to the Navy would stem the tide in crime and criminality in the water ways of the area, especially sea piracy, illegal oil bunkering, arms struggle and kidnapping.

In the same vein, the Ayakoro Community, through the Chairman of their Council of Chiefs, Chief Puraziba Akpoti, also praised the NDDC and the Navy for the building and unveiling of the Outpost in the community.

He restated commitment towards a continued maintenance of cordial relationship with the Navy, saying that the plans by the military formation to build a Naval School in the community was a welcome development as the presence of the Outpost would curb the menace of crime and criminality in the area.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa