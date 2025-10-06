Rivers
Rivers State University Moves to Establish Directory for Retirees, VC
The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, has announced that the university will establish a directory for its retired staff to maintain regular contact with them.
Obipi said the directory aims to ensure the university continues to relate with retirees, particularly in understanding how they cope with post-service life challenges and providing ongoing support.
He made this disclosure made during the maiden edition of the university’s annual retirees’ send-forth ceremony, held at the Convocation Arena in Port Harcourt , Monday
Prof. Zeb-Obipi stated that the ceremony was premised on four key reasons: to thank God for His mercies on the lives of the retirees throughout their service, to celebrate their contributions to the university, to reassure current staff that their commitment and valuable contributions would not go unrewarded, and to apologize to retirees for any shortcomings.
The Vice Chancellor expressed gratitude to the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nlerum Okogbole, who conceived and initiated the plan during his administration.
” most of the the retirees have contributed immensely to the university,mentored and tutored both academic and non academic, stressing that their various sacrifices put in while in the service needs to be appreciated.
Some of these persons have mentored many of us in this university and as well contributed hugely to the growth of this institution.For those of you who are still in the service,this occasion should rekindle your hope that you will also be rewarded at your own time and for those who had retired before now,let me apologised on behalf of the management,we just started and please bear with us”he added.
Also speaking, the chairman of the occasion and the immediate past vice chancellor of the institution,prof Nlerum Sunday Okogbule commended the current management for building on the past administration’s initiative to ensure that this program was realised.
He advised the retirees to live purposeful lives and engage in positive activities, emphasizing that retirement was not a death sentence.
In a lecture titled “Living and Thriving in Retirement,” Mr. Ebenezer Korede Oladimeji, Area Manager of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in Port Harcourt, urged retirees to be vigilant with their wealth, nurture meaningful relationships, prioritize medical management, and engage in regular exercise and emphasized the importance of reconnecting with God to enjoy a fulfilling life in retirement.
In his welcome address,the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) and Chairman of the Planning Committee, Prof. Valentine Omubo-Pepple, expressed appreciation to the university management for their unwavering support and encouragement, which contributed to the success of the event.
Our correspondent reports that the
ceremony honored 74 retired staff members, including 11 teaching staff, 51 non-teaching senior staff, and 12 non-teaching junior staff.
Akujobi Amadi
Heliconia Park Launches Port Harcourt Hotel & Golf Resort
Determined to add value and ensure customers satisfaction in the hospitality industry in the country, Heliconia park port Harcourt Hotels Golf & Resort has launched and unveiled one it’s latest new hotels and resort in the siren environment of the Rivers state, the Garden City of Nigeria.
The grand launch, marks a significant milestone for the brand, bringing a new standard of fine hospitality, lifestyle, and leisure to Port Harcourt. Guided by a vision that blends refined elegance with tailored experiences, the resort reaffirms Heliconia Park’s mission to deliver secure, stylish, and welcoming spaces for both business and leisure guests.
Located within the prestigious INTELS Camp, Aba Road Estate, the resort has been designed to be more than a place to stay. With a golf course, and stylish suites the Hotel combines Italian sophistication with African warmth, fine dining restaurants celebrating global and local cuisines, swing pool, Tennis court, squash amidst sumptuous green areas, the Port Harcourt resort is a destination where comfort meets timeless elegance, and every detail has been created to welcome guests with warmth and a sense of belonging.
Heliconia park hotel,resort & golf offers an unmatched comfort of all hospitality and the freedom of home
officially opened the doors of its newest and third destination, the Heliconia Park Port Harcourt Hotel & Golf Resort.
Speaking at the launch and unveiling of the the hotel over the weekend in port Harcourt,the Chief executive officer (CEO) of Heliconia Park, Pasquale Fiore, said: “This is not just another hotel. This is a destination and a home for excellence. Port Harcourt has long been a hub of energy, commerce, and culture, and by investing here we reaffirm our commitment to this city, its people, and its future. Heliconia Park was founded on the belief that true luxury is welcoming, personal, and tailored, and this resort embodies that very spirit.”
We started Heliconia Park in 2022 with the opening of its first hotel in Port Harcourt, followed by the Lagos Luxury Apartments & Suites in 2024, officially inaugurated in February 2025.
According to him,the launch marks a significant milestone in the brand’s growth journey in Nigeria, each chapter reflecting a vision of fine hospitality rooted in excellence, inspired by culture, and crafted with timeless standards of service.
Also speaking at the
event, Mike Epelle, Director at Heliconia Park, remarked: “The arrival of Heliconia Park Hotel & Golf Resort is a welcome addition to Port Harcourt. It reflects the city’s growing appeal as both a business and leisure hub, and we are proud to see such an investment that will not only elevate hospitality standards but also contribute to local tourism and economic growth.”
The launch of the Port Harcourt Hotel & Golf Resort underscores Heliconia Park’s philosophy of “Approachable Luxury,” where prestige meets comfort and every guest feels both valued and at home. It is also a powerful reaffirmation of the brand’s growth journey, from its beginnings in Port Harcourt, to Lagos, and now back to the Garden City with a bold new resort, positioning Heliconia Park as one of Nigeria’s most dynamic luxury hospitality brands.
For more information or to book a stay at Heliconia Park Port Harcourt Hotel & Golf Resort, please visit heliconiaparkhotels.com
FTAN Marks Tourism Day With March, Awards
The Rivers State Chapter of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) joined the global community to celebrate the 2025 World Tourism Day with a march through the streets of Port Harcourt, recently.
They used the opportunity to welcome the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, his Deputy and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.
The celebration themed “Tourism and Peace: Pathway to Sustainable Transformation,” underscored the strategic role of tourism in economic growth and social development.
Speaking at the event, the Rivers State FTAN Coordinator, Mr. Iminabo Princewill, reaffirmed the association’s readiness to collaborate with the State Government to expand the economic impact of tourism in the State.
“This year’s theme highlights how sustainable tourism can transform societies. FTAN is prepared to partner with the Rivers State Government to create long-term, impactful initiatives that will not only attract visitors, but also generate employment and preserve our cultural heritage”, Princewill said.
Highlight of the day’s event included a guided tour of SaveALife Mission Hospital, a world-class medical facility in Port Harcourt recognised for its excellence in medical tourism, which showcases Rivers State as a growing hub for healthcare-driven tourism in Nigeria and West Africa.
FTAN also presented special awards to distinguished individuals and institutions for their contributions to tourism development.
Among those awarded are the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, who received the prestigious award of “Most Tourism-Friendly Governor.”
Governor Fubara was applauded for his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, cultural heritage promotion, and investor-friendly policies that enhance the tourism sector in the State.
In their various responses, the awardees expressed gratitude for the recognition accorded them, and pledged their continuous support for tourism-related projects, noting that the sector remains key to diversifying the state’s economy beyond oil and gas.
The event drew stakeholders from the hospitality industry, travel operators, cultural promoters and health tourism promoters, who were all united in showcasing Rivers State’s immense potential as a premier destination for leisure, business, and medical tourism in Nigeria.
By; Soibi Max-Alalibo
PHCCIMA, Others Laud ‘Made In Nigeria Conferences, Exhibitions’ Organisers
The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) and other stakeholders have praised the organisers of the “Made in Nigeria Conferences and Exhibitions” for their efforts and consistency in boosting the Small and Medium Enterprise (SMES) in Nigeria, as well as patronages of Nigerian Made Goods.
President of the PHCCIMA, Dr. Chinyere Woka, said this during the opening ceremony of the 15 edition of the “Made in Nigeria Conferences and Exhibitions” in Port Harcourt, stated that for 15 years the event has not only boosted the development of the SMEs sector in the country, but also encouraged young people to become enterpreneurs.
Woka, who was represented by Surveyor Emmanuel Ogbonda, particularly praised the convener of the conference, Mr. Uche Onochie, for his consistency within the past 15 years.
He said the annual conferences and exhibitions have not only showcased Nigerian products to the world, but also boosted patronage.
The PHCCIMA President also described the Small and Medium Enterprise as the pillar of economic development, stressing that the solution to the development of the Nigerian economy lies in the hands of the common people.
She also urged young people to embrace farming, saying it is the only way to go, especially in Africa and Nigeria.
Meanwhile, leaders at the conference are canvassing for investment in smart agriculture in order to attract young people.
They also called on young people to embrace farming and agriculture, saying the future of Nigeria and Africa as a whole depends on farming.
They said, “mass investment in agriculture by youths will make food available and cheaper.”
The leaders also stressed the need for Nigerians to patronise made in Nigeria goods instead of depending on foreign made goods.
While declaring the conference open, it’s convener, Mr. Uche Onochie, said the future of Africa lies on smart farming and agriculture.
He said technology-driven agriculture will make farming appealing to the younger generation, describing farming as the future of Nigeria and Africa.
According to him, “technology will make food cheaper as well as help farmers to deal with less stress”, adding that “time has come for farmers to embrace technology to improve their farming.”
Onochie, who assured farmers at the event that the conference will amplify their voices, assured them of support.
He also stressed the need for young people to look inward into agriculture, and the need for investment in storage system, manpower development, and digital marketing of agricultural products.
According ro him, the theme for the conference, “Future of Technology and Agriculture”, will run for the next five years.
He also stressed the need for Nigerians to patronize made in Nigeria goods.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Maurice Ogolo, said his ministry is taking the issue of agriculture seriously, and encouraged young people to go into farming.
Other dignitaries at the event also called for introduction of technology into farming, saying that “without mechanisation of agriculture, the nation (Nigeria) will continue to experience food shortages.”
By: John Bibor, Birane Progress, & Igwe Fortune
