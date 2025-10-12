Rivers
Kalabari Monarch, Others Extol Rev. Osuigwe’s Qualities …As Faith Baptist Church Marks 30th Anniversary
The Regent of Kalabari Kingdom, Alabo Charles Numbere Amachree, and his wife, Deaconess Alabota Inyingi Numbere, have extolled the commitment and dedication of the pastor in charge of Faith Baptist Church, Port Harcourt, Rev. Dr. Nkem Osuigwe, to the service of God and humanity.
The commendation was given at the 30th Appreciation/Anniversary Thanksgiving Service organised by members of the church for Rev. Osuigwe in Port Harcourt, recently.
The event has as its theme “Celebrating The Labour of Love”
Others who extolled the leadership qualities of the pastor include former Chief Medical Director, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Professor Aaron Ojule, and retired Professor of Urban and Regional Planning and former Acting Vice Chancellor, Rivers State University, Professor Opuenebo Owei.
Speaking at the service, the Regent said Rev. Osuigwe is associated with selfless service to the society., saying “Everybody has something to say about him, but I have just observed that he is a man with grace.”
The monarch also described the pastor as an achiever, noting “everything he touches just prospers.”
On her part, Deaconess Alabota Inyingi Numbere, who was the chairman, 30th Anniversary/Appreciation Committee, described Osuigwe as an excellent preacher of the gospel of Christ.
She noted that most of the successes attained by some members especially in the area of education development was a result of the encouragement by Rev. Osuigwe.
Also speaking, Professor Ojule described the cleric as an eloquent and great preacher, saying the influence of the cleric on his church members is great.
On her part, Professor Owei described Rev. Osuigwe as a first class product who “made first class every where he has gone.”
A member of the church, Karina Igonikon, who spoke to The Tide, noted that many members of the church have benefitted from the preaching and teachings of the cleric.
According to her, members of the church are no longer being swayed by the wave of theological doctrines ravaging the society these days because of the lessons learned from the cleric.
Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Rev. Osuigwe thanked members of the church for the honour done to him.
Highlights of the event include the unveiling of a book written by Rev. Osuigwe, titled “Building A great Nation Through Righteousness.”
The author said the book was part of his contributions towards making Nigerians to embrace righteousness.
He identified lack of righteousness and the unnecessary crave for wealth as the bane of progress in the country.
John Bibor & Birane Progress
IAUE Governing Council Chair Assures On Mandate Delivery
World Food Day: Farmers Urge Collaboration For Improved Productivity
PR Professionals Must Rebuild Public Trust – Eze Gbakagbaka
The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII), His Majesty, King Prof. Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka, has called on communication professionals to rise above routine narratives and become vanguards in rebuilding public trust in the face of Nigeria’s challenging economic realities.
The revered monarch made the charge while delivering the Chairman’s Opening Remarks at the 2025 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State Chapter, held in Port Harcourt, with the theme: “Refocusing Stakeholders’ Engagement and Public Trust in a Challenging Economy.”
The event, which drew leading figures in public communication, governance, and industry, witnessed presentations, keynote addresses and robust deliberations aimed at repositioning the PR profession to respond to national realities with innovation and integrity.
In his remarks, HM Eke commended the Rivers State Chapter of NIPR, led by Rev. Francis Asuk, for what he called its unwavering commitment to professionalism, knowledge-sharing, and continuous dialogue on issues affecting the nation’s social and institutional fabric.
He noted that the theme of the conference could not have been more appropriate, considering the current national climate where public confidence in institutions is at an all-time low, and economic uncertainties have strained relationships between stakeholders and the state.
“We are living in a season when trust has become a scarce commodity. Citizens are asking tough questions, and institutions are struggling to maintain credibility. In such a time, the role of the Public Relations professional becomes even more crucial”, he said.
The Eze Gbakagbaka, who is the Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, noted that Public Relations practitioners must understand their strategic role as mediators between the people and the truth, adding that the tools of their trade: honest communication, transparency, and empathy, must be wielded with renewed purpose and patriotism.
“You are the bridge between the people and the truth; between perception and reality. Your work determines whether society believes, doubts, or hopes again. Let this conference remind us that trust is not demanded, it is earned”, he urged.
He emphasized that the restoration of trust in both public and private sectors requires consistent, deliberate, and sincere stakeholder engagement.
According to him, when communication is driven by integrity, not propaganda, society will gradually find its voice and confidence once again.
“With transparent communication and genuine engagement, even in a difficult economy, confidence can be restored”, the monarch said, urging the delegates to see themselves not just as professionals, but as nation-builders with a moral obligation to influence public perception positively.
The Evo apex King, who is also a Fellow of the Institute, called on participants to approach the discussions with open minds and patriotic intent, stressing that every contribution must be geared towards rebuilding national cohesion and institutional trust.
“With a deep sense of honour and responsibility”, he declared, “I, His Majesty, King Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, JP, Eze Gbakagbaka, Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Nyerisi Eli Woji (Eze Woji XII) and Chairman, Supreme Forum of Ikwerre Government Recognized Traditional Rulers, formally declare open the 2025 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Rivers State Chapter to the glory of God and for the good of our society.”
At a post conference courtesy call at the instance of the Eze Gbakagbaka, the President of the Association, Dr. Ike Neliaku, described the Kung as an astute Fellow who is determined to add colour to the Institute regardless of any odds.
Also, the Council Member, Pastor Palunius Nsirim, who corroborated the President’s position, noted that His Majesty’s recognition was something valid given his contributions to the growth of the association.
“We value your presence with us. We will continue to benefit from your wise counsel. We won’t take your support for granted”, he said.
Climax of the visit was the decoration of Dr. Neliaku by the Evo apex King as a Honorary citizen of the Kingdom.
By: King Onunwor
