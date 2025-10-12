Kalabari Monarch, Others Extol Rev. Osuigwe’s Qualities …As Faith Baptist Church Marks 30th Anniversary

The Regent of Kalabari Kingdom, Alabo Charles Numbere Amachree, and his wife, Deaconess Alabota Inyingi Numbere, have extolled the commitment and dedication of the pastor in charge of Faith Baptist Church, Port Harcourt, Rev. Dr. Nkem Osuigwe, to the service of God and humanity.

The commendation was given at the 30th Appreciation/Anniversary Thanksgiving Service organised by members of the church for Rev. Osuigwe in Port Harcourt, recently.

The event has as its theme “Celebrating The Labour of Love”

Others who extolled the leadership qualities of the pastor include former Chief Medical Director, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Professor Aaron Ojule, and retired Professor of Urban and Regional Planning and former Acting Vice Chancellor, Rivers State University, Professor Opuenebo Owei.

Speaking at the service, the Regent said Rev. Osuigwe is associated with selfless service to the society., saying “Everybody has something to say about him, but I have just observed that he is a man with grace.”

The monarch also described the pastor as an achiever, noting “everything he touches just prospers.”

On her part, Deaconess Alabota Inyingi Numbere, who was the chairman, 30th Anniversary/Appreciation Committee, described Osuigwe as an excellent preacher of the gospel of Christ.

She noted that most of the successes attained by some members especially in the area of education development was a result of the encouragement by Rev. Osuigwe.

Also speaking, Professor Ojule described the cleric as an eloquent and great preacher, saying the influence of the cleric on his church members is great.

On her part, Professor Owei described Rev. Osuigwe as a first class product who “made first class every where he has gone.”

A member of the church, Karina Igonikon, who spoke to The Tide, noted that many members of the church have benefitted from the preaching and teachings of the cleric.

According to her, members of the church are no longer being swayed by the wave of theological doctrines ravaging the society these days because of the lessons learned from the cleric.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Rev. Osuigwe thanked members of the church for the honour done to him.

Highlights of the event include the unveiling of a book written by Rev. Osuigwe, titled “Building A great Nation Through Righteousness.”

The author said the book was part of his contributions towards making Nigerians to embrace righteousness.

He identified lack of righteousness and the unnecessary crave for wealth as the bane of progress in the country.

John Bibor & Birane Progress