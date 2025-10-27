Air Peace Begins Direct Flight From Abuja To London 

A Nigerian airline, Air Peace Limited, yesterday commenced a direct flight from the NnamdiAzikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to the London Heathrow Airport.

This is contained in a statement signed by MrTundeMoshood, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, in Abuja, yesterday.

?According to the statement, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Department, Mr Festus Keyamo, led distinguished passengers of the inaugural direct flight.?

“The flight took off this morning, Sunday, October 26, 2025, and is expected to arrive this evening in London, marking a major milestone for Nigeria’s aviation industry.

?”You will recall that the minister has been at the forefront of securing the explicit reciprocity of air-service rights under the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

“While dispatching a letter dated August 1, 2024, to his British counterpart, Louise Haigh, UK Secretary of State for Transport, the Minister insisted that a Nigerian carrier be granted landing rights at London Gatwick and the coveted Heathrow slot,” Moshood said.

On the ground at the boarding, the statement said the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyeama, praised Keyamo’s bold intervention.

Onyema urged every airline in the country to speak up for what the present regime had done for them.

“I could remember when Customs brought in a four per cent FOB charge for our imports, the aviation operators, we went to the Minister, and he stepped into it immediately. He took the matter to the Finance Minister and to Customs.

“Today, within one week, the four per cent FOB has been removed for Nigerian airlines. I will support and applaud this government. The government listens to aspirations of people, the complaints and challenges of the people.

“When Nigerian helicopter-airline owners cry to the minister about a certain charge, he removes it on the spot to make life very simple for these airlines. So it’s not just about Air Peace,” Onyema stated.

Also speaking on the ground at the boarding, Keyamo said the flight’s feat was rooted in the clear mandate from President Bola Tinubu that local carriers be supported to thrive and survive.

According to the minister, the mortality rate in the nation’s aviation sector for more than 40 years has been very high.

“Over 100 airlines have come and gone. Concord, Belview, Sosoliso, Chanchangi—name them. So we had a clear mandate to ensure that we support the growth, sustenance, and competitiveness of our local operators.

“If you destroy the private sector in your country, you destroy the country. Every good economy thrives on the wealth and well-being of the private sector,” he said.

According to him, the private sector is the greatest employer of labour and engine of growth.

He reiterated that the Federal Government had done all it could to give local operators muscle and leverage for fair competition.

”International airlines have been coming to Nigeria for nearly 90 years on some routes, lifting passengers back and forth without our operators fully participating. Under our BASAs, we had rights too.

?”But no capacity, no access, no slot at Heathrow. Today, that changes.”

“The Abuja-London Heathrow route underscores Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing connectivity, supporting local aviation infrastructure and promoting flag carriers on the global stage,” he said.

Kayemo had in June 2025, said the landmark flight follows sustained diplomatic efforts by the Federal Government to enforce reciprocity in international air travel agreements.

The minister said that the breakthrough was the result of a letter from the ministry dated August 1, 2024, to the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Rt. Hon. Louise Haigh.

In the correspondence, Keyamo demanded the immediate allocation of landing slots at Heathrow for Air Peace or risk reciprocal action.?