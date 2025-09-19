Connect with us

RSG Award Renovation Work At Yakubu Gowon Stadium 

21 hours ago

In the bid  to return Port Harcourt  to a beehive of  sporting activities, the Rivers State government has  awarded the contract for the renovation  and upgrade of  facilities of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium to the Monimichelle Group.

Formerly  known as the Liberation Stadium, the multi-purpose facilities which has been in deplorable state for sometimes now is located in the Elekahia suburb of the city hence the determination of the River State to put it back to its spin and span state by enlisting the services  of the Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction Limited.

In a letter dated August 29, 2025 and signed on behalf of Rivers State Government by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Emmanuel Ndah ,  the Monimichelle Group is expected  to undertake the “renovation  and up-grading  of the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.”

Speaking on the development,  the CEO of the Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, said he was happy that his sports facility construction company has been contracted  by the Rivers State Government  for the renovation and upgrade  of the remodelled stadium named after  former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, adding that he has already mobilized to site and begin work even before his company gets first tranche of payment.

“ I’m happy  that our outfit, the Monimichelle Group, has been awarded the task  of renovating and up-grading of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in  Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Government  and  we are going to bring  our  wealth of experience  as a foremost sports facility construction company  and Nigeria and Africa to bear on the  project,” an excited Egbe told our correspondent.

Known for his due diligence  and attention to details, Egbe,  said his outfit would give attention  to every facet  of the stadium which  is at a deplorable  situation, adding  “no stone would be left unturned” in order to raise the standard  of the  Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

“ As you well know,  we have executed  every project undertaken by us with precision by  adhering strictly to FIFA and CAF standards,” Egbe further said.

“These standards ensure that the pitches meet global specifications for safety, playability, and durability, making them suitable for hosting elite competitions and nurturing grassroots talents.”

Our correspondent gathered that  the Monimichelle Group has  been given eight months  to complete  the project.

 

 

“We are already on site  and I believe  the Rivers State Government  would soon fulfil its obligation  towards the renovation and upgrade of the facilities of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium,” he said.

“I don’t envisage any problem on this  project  at all  since governance is a continuum even  with  Rivers State awaiting the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, following the six-month emergency rule in the state under the sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas,” Egbe added.

 

 

RSG Pledges To Develop  Baseball 

20 hours ago

September 19, 2025

Rivers State Government has pledged to provide training pitch for Baseball in the State.
The Director of Sports in Rivers State Sports Council, Obia Inyengiyikabo made pledge on Tuesday in an interview with sports journalists shortly after the five days Intensive Capacity Development Course For Baseball Coaches.
Inyengiyikabo said the State Government has given priority to sport development.
” Yes we are happy for the five days Intensive Capacity development programme for baseball coaches in Nigeria.Sure by the grace of God the Governor of the  State Sir Siminialayi Fubara will provide Baseball pitch.
” This  programme, I am sure will be an eye opener for our youth to fall in love with the game. I appreciate the Global Sports Partners for finding Rivers State worthy host the  programme”,  Inyengiyikabo stated.
Meanwhile the Director of Global Sports Partner’s Coach Justin Rhondes from United States of America ( USA) expressed joy for the turnout.
He stated that seeing the coaches and players impressive turnout was  indication the game was popular in Nigeria.
” We Global Sports Partners, our key word is partner, so for us we are ready to come back to Nigeria any time.
“The  few days we have stayed  Coaches and players has benefited a lot from the programme”, he said.
Kiadum Edookor
 

 

CAFCL : Rivers United Arrives DR Congo

21 hours ago

September 19, 2025

Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt contingent, comprising players, technical crew, backroom staff, and officials,  depart the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos State on Wednesday, bound for Kinshasa, DR Congo. 

 

The team is set to face FC Les Aigles du Congo in the first-round first-leg match of the CAF Champions League.

 

This was contained in a press release signed by the media officer of the club, Charles Mayuku and made available to Tidesports on Wednesday.

 

He said that the highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the 80,000-capacity Kinshasa-Complexe Omnisports Stade des Martyrs on morrow with kickoff slated for 3:30pm. 

 

According to the statement the encounter marks the first-ever meeting between both sides in any competition, adding that an air of excitement and unpredictability to the fixture.

 

“As the Pride of Nigeria embarks on this crucial journey, the team is determined to return with a decent result that will set them up favorably for the second leg on Sunday, 28th September” the statement said.

 

 

FIFA rankings: S’Eagles drop Position, remain sixth in Africa

21 hours ago

September 19, 2025

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have slipped one place in the latest FIFA World Rankings, falling from 44th to 45th globally while maintaining sixth position on the African continent.

The new rankings, released via FIFA’s official X handle on Thursday, reflect the team’s continued struggles under Coach Eric Chelle amid a stuttering 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

This marks a second consecutive decline after the Nigerian side dropped from 43rd to 44th in August on the back of poor outings in recent international matches.

Despite Nigeria’s setback, several African teams made progress. Morocco remains the continent’s highest-ranked side, sitting 11th in the world after winning eight of their last nine matches. Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire complete Africa’s top five.

Lesotho slipped to 153rd place, while Benin Republic, Nigeria’s upcoming opponent, climbed to 93rd. South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, who held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in June, rose to 55th, strengthening their bid for World Cup qualification.

Zimbabwe had the biggest slide down the ranking table, dropping nine places to 125th position in the world.

The rankings highlight Nigeria’s struggle to regain form on the global stage as key rivals continue to surge ahead.

Similarly, the Super Falcons of Nigeria remain 36th best in the world], while the Spanish female national team replaced the USA at the top of the women’s ranking.

 

 

