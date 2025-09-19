RSG Award Renovation Work At Yakubu Gowon Stadium 

In the bid to return Port Harcourt to a beehive of sporting activities, the Rivers State government has awarded the contract for the renovation and upgrade of facilities of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium to the Monimichelle Group.

Formerly known as the Liberation Stadium, the multi-purpose facilities which has been in deplorable state for sometimes now is located in the Elekahia suburb of the city hence the determination of the River State to put it back to its spin and span state by enlisting the services of the Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction Limited.

In a letter dated August 29, 2025 and signed on behalf of Rivers State Government by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Emmanuel Ndah , the Monimichelle Group is expected to undertake the “renovation and up-grading of the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.”

Speaking on the development, the CEO of the Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, said he was happy that his sports facility construction company has been contracted by the Rivers State Government for the renovation and upgrade of the remodelled stadium named after former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, adding that he has already mobilized to site and begin work even before his company gets first tranche of payment.

“ I’m happy that our outfit, the Monimichelle Group, has been awarded the task of renovating and up-grading of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Government and we are going to bring our wealth of experience as a foremost sports facility construction company and Nigeria and Africa to bear on the project,” an excited Egbe told our correspondent.

Known for his due diligence and attention to details, Egbe, said his outfit would give attention to every facet of the stadium which is at a deplorable situation, adding “no stone would be left unturned” in order to raise the standard of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.

“ As you well know, we have executed every project undertaken by us with precision by adhering strictly to FIFA and CAF standards,” Egbe further said.

“These standards ensure that the pitches meet global specifications for safety, playability, and durability, making them suitable for hosting elite competitions and nurturing grassroots talents.”

Our correspondent gathered that the Monimichelle Group has been given eight months to complete the project.

“We are already on site and I believe the Rivers State Government would soon fulfil its obligation towards the renovation and upgrade of the facilities of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium,” he said.

“I don’t envisage any problem on this project at all since governance is a continuum even with Rivers State awaiting the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, following the six-month emergency rule in the state under the sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas,” Egbe added.