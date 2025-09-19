Sports
RSG Award Renovation Work At Yakubu Gowon Stadium
Formerly known as the Liberation Stadium, the multi-purpose facilities which has been in deplorable state for sometimes now is located in the Elekahia suburb of the city hence the determination of the River State to put it back to its spin and span state by enlisting the services of the Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction Limited.
In a letter dated August 29, 2025 and signed on behalf of Rivers State Government by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Emmanuel Ndah , the Monimichelle Group is expected to undertake the “renovation and up-grading of the General Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.”
Speaking on the development, the CEO of the Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, said he was happy that his sports facility construction company has been contracted by the Rivers State Government for the renovation and upgrade of the remodelled stadium named after former Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, adding that he has already mobilized to site and begin work even before his company gets first tranche of payment.
“ I’m happy that our outfit, the Monimichelle Group, has been awarded the task of renovating and up-grading of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt by the Rivers State Government and we are going to bring our wealth of experience as a foremost sports facility construction company and Nigeria and Africa to bear on the project,” an excited Egbe told our correspondent.
Known for his due diligence and attention to details, Egbe, said his outfit would give attention to every facet of the stadium which is at a deplorable situation, adding “no stone would be left unturned” in order to raise the standard of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium.
“ As you well know, we have executed every project undertaken by us with precision by adhering strictly to FIFA and CAF standards,” Egbe further said.
“These standards ensure that the pitches meet global specifications for safety, playability, and durability, making them suitable for hosting elite competitions and nurturing grassroots talents.”
Our correspondent gathered that the Monimichelle Group has been given eight months to complete the project.
“We are already on site and I believe the Rivers State Government would soon fulfil its obligation towards the renovation and upgrade of the facilities of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium,” he said.
“I don’t envisage any problem on this project at all since governance is a continuum even with Rivers State awaiting the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, following the six-month emergency rule in the state under the sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas,” Egbe added.
RSG Pledges To Develop Baseball
CAFCL : Rivers United Arrives DR Congo
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt contingent, comprising players, technical crew, backroom staff, and officials, depart the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos State on Wednesday, bound for Kinshasa, DR Congo.
The team is set to face FC Les Aigles du Congo in the first-round first-leg match of the CAF Champions League.
This was contained in a press release signed by the media officer of the club, Charles Mayuku and made available to Tidesports on Wednesday.
He said that the highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the 80,000-capacity Kinshasa-Complexe Omnisports Stade des Martyrs on morrow with kickoff slated for 3:30pm.
According to the statement the encounter marks the first-ever meeting between both sides in any competition, adding that an air of excitement and unpredictability to the fixture.
“As the Pride of Nigeria embarks on this crucial journey, the team is determined to return with a decent result that will set them up favorably for the second leg on Sunday, 28th September” the statement said.
FIFA rankings: S’Eagles drop Position, remain sixth in Africa
The new rankings, released via FIFA’s official X handle on Thursday, reflect the team’s continued struggles under Coach Eric Chelle amid a stuttering 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.
This marks a second consecutive decline after the Nigerian side dropped from 43rd to 44th in August on the back of poor outings in recent international matches.
Despite Nigeria’s setback, several African teams made progress. Morocco remains the continent’s highest-ranked side, sitting 11th in the world after winning eight of their last nine matches. Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire complete Africa’s top five.
Lesotho slipped to 153rd place, while Benin Republic, Nigeria’s upcoming opponent, climbed to 93rd. South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, who held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in June, rose to 55th, strengthening their bid for World Cup qualification.
Zimbabwe had the biggest slide down the ranking table, dropping nine places to 125th position in the world.
The rankings highlight Nigeria’s struggle to regain form on the global stage as key rivals continue to surge ahead.
Similarly, the Super Falcons of Nigeria remain 36th best in the world], while the Spanish female national team replaced the USA at the top of the women’s ranking.
