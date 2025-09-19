Nigerian blazes to historic 400m hurdles final

Ezekiel Nathaniel produced a historic performance at the Tokyo 2025 World Championships on Wednesday, becoming the first Nigerian man to qualify for the 400m hurdles final since 1987.

The fresh Baylor University graduate stormed to victory in the second semi-final, clocking 47.47s, the fastest time of all the three semi-finals, to secure his place in Friday’s showpiece.

Nathaniel crossed the line ahead of Qatar’s Ismail Doudai Abakar, who ran a personal best of 47.61, while American Caleb Dean finished third in 47.85.

Despite recording a slower reaction time off the blocks compared to his closest rivals, he produced a strong middle phase and surged clear over the final two hurdles. His powerful finish left Abakar and Dean trailing, while Jamaica’s Malik James-King and Brazil’s Matheus Lima could not keep pace despite season-best performances.

It was Nigerian’s second-fastest time ever, just behind his 47.31s national record he set exactly a month ago, which means he now occupies the top 16 of the country’s top list.

This achievement comes after two consecutive heartbreaks at the semi-final stage in previous editions of the World Championships in Oregon and Budapest, making his breakthrough in Tokyo all the more significant.

He is only the second Nigerian after Henry Amike to reach a World Championships final in the 400 metres hurdles. Amike achieved the feat in Rome in 1987, long before Nathaniel was born, and the young hurdler will now aim to surpass Amike’s fourth-place finish by becoming the first Nigerian to win a medal in the event.

Success in the final would also deliver Nigeria’s second podium in Tokyo, following Tobi Amusan’s silver in the women’s sprint hurdles.

In the other semi-finals, Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba edged past world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway in 47.63s, with Warholm clocking 47.72s and Germany’s Emil Agyekum setting a personal best of 47.83s.

The final heat was won by American Rai Benjamin in 47.95s, with Brazil’s Olympic champion Alison dos Santos second in 48.16s and Qatar’s Bassem Hemeida producing a lifetime best of 48.29s for third.

Nathaniel’s qualification has placed him among the world’s best in a final that will also feature Warholm, Benjamin and dos Santos, a trio often described as the dominant forces of the discipline with the ‘Big 3’ tag.

The 22-year-old has been touted as one of the stars to keep an eye on in the event, also had few but punchy words for the established names.

“I’m not going to say too much. We have seen their potential, and I’m still scratching the surface, so they better be ready,” he told Making of Champions.

By running the fastest semi-final time, He has signalled that he is ready to challenge them and compete for a place on the podium.