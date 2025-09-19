Sports
Nigerian blazes to historic 400m hurdles final
The fresh Baylor University graduate stormed to victory in the second semi-final, clocking 47.47s, the fastest time of all the three semi-finals, to secure his place in Friday’s showpiece.
Nathaniel crossed the line ahead of Qatar’s Ismail Doudai Abakar, who ran a personal best of 47.61, while American Caleb Dean finished third in 47.85.
Despite recording a slower reaction time off the blocks compared to his closest rivals, he produced a strong middle phase and surged clear over the final two hurdles. His powerful finish left Abakar and Dean trailing, while Jamaica’s Malik James-King and Brazil’s Matheus Lima could not keep pace despite season-best performances.
It was Nigerian’s second-fastest time ever, just behind his 47.31s national record he set exactly a month ago, which means he now occupies the top 16 of the country’s top list.
This achievement comes after two consecutive heartbreaks at the semi-final stage in previous editions of the World Championships in Oregon and Budapest, making his breakthrough in Tokyo all the more significant.
He is only the second Nigerian after Henry Amike to reach a World Championships final in the 400 metres hurdles. Amike achieved the feat in Rome in 1987, long before Nathaniel was born, and the young hurdler will now aim to surpass Amike’s fourth-place finish by becoming the first Nigerian to win a medal in the event.
Success in the final would also deliver Nigeria’s second podium in Tokyo, following Tobi Amusan’s silver in the women’s sprint hurdles.
In the other semi-finals, Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba edged past world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway in 47.63s, with Warholm clocking 47.72s and Germany’s Emil Agyekum setting a personal best of 47.83s.
The final heat was won by American Rai Benjamin in 47.95s, with Brazil’s Olympic champion Alison dos Santos second in 48.16s and Qatar’s Bassem Hemeida producing a lifetime best of 48.29s for third.
Nathaniel’s qualification has placed him among the world’s best in a final that will also feature Warholm, Benjamin and dos Santos, a trio often described as the dominant forces of the discipline with the ‘Big 3’ tag.
The 22-year-old has been touted as one of the stars to keep an eye on in the event, also had few but punchy words for the established names.
“I’m not going to say too much. We have seen their potential, and I’m still scratching the surface, so they better be ready,” he told Making of Champions.
By running the fastest semi-final time, He has signalled that he is ready to challenge them and compete for a place on the podium.
RSG Pledges To Develop Baseball
CAFCL : Rivers United Arrives DR Congo
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt contingent, comprising players, technical crew, backroom staff, and officials, depart the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos State on Wednesday, bound for Kinshasa, DR Congo.
The team is set to face FC Les Aigles du Congo in the first-round first-leg match of the CAF Champions League.
This was contained in a press release signed by the media officer of the club, Charles Mayuku and made available to Tidesports on Wednesday.
He said that the highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the 80,000-capacity Kinshasa-Complexe Omnisports Stade des Martyrs on morrow with kickoff slated for 3:30pm.
According to the statement the encounter marks the first-ever meeting between both sides in any competition, adding that an air of excitement and unpredictability to the fixture.
“As the Pride of Nigeria embarks on this crucial journey, the team is determined to return with a decent result that will set them up favorably for the second leg on Sunday, 28th September” the statement said.
FIFA rankings: S’Eagles drop Position, remain sixth in Africa
The new rankings, released via FIFA’s official X handle on Thursday, reflect the team’s continued struggles under Coach Eric Chelle amid a stuttering 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.
This marks a second consecutive decline after the Nigerian side dropped from 43rd to 44th in August on the back of poor outings in recent international matches.
Despite Nigeria’s setback, several African teams made progress. Morocco remains the continent’s highest-ranked side, sitting 11th in the world after winning eight of their last nine matches. Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire complete Africa’s top five.
Lesotho slipped to 153rd place, while Benin Republic, Nigeria’s upcoming opponent, climbed to 93rd. South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, who held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in June, rose to 55th, strengthening their bid for World Cup qualification.
Zimbabwe had the biggest slide down the ranking table, dropping nine places to 125th position in the world.
The rankings highlight Nigeria’s struggle to regain form on the global stage as key rivals continue to surge ahead.
Similarly, the Super Falcons of Nigeria remain 36th best in the world], while the Spanish female national team replaced the USA at the top of the women’s ranking.
