NNL abolishes playoffs for NPFL promotion

The Nigeria National League – the second tier of club football in the country – has abolished playoffs to decide the teams that would gain promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League, leaving the spots for the winners of the four conference groups, Tidesports source reports.

The 2025/26 NNL season will start on Saturday, November 8.

The new promotion format and kick-off date were announced during the NNL general assembly on Tuesday.

“The NNL Annual General Meeting approved Saturday, November 8, 2025, as the kick-off date for the 2025/2026 NNL League season with a star match only. However, other week one league matches are to be played on November 14, 15, and 16, respectively at various venues,” the Nigeria Football Federation revealed in a statement on Wednesday.

The NNL Annual General Meeting adopted an abridged league format of four conferences of Conference A, Conference B, Conference C and Conference D for the 2025/2026 League season.

“The AGM abolished Super 8 competition as the final stage to determine promotion of four clubs to the NPFL. Henceforth, clubs that come top in each of the four conferences shall be promoted to the NPFL.”

However, the overall winner of the league will be decided with a super four tournament in which the conference winners will be mandated to attend.