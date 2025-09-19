Sports
NNL abolishes playoffs for NPFL promotion
The 2025/26 NNL season will start on Saturday, November 8.
The new promotion format and kick-off date were announced during the NNL general assembly on Tuesday.
“The NNL Annual General Meeting approved Saturday, November 8, 2025, as the kick-off date for the 2025/2026 NNL League season with a star match only. However, other week one league matches are to be played on November 14, 15, and 16, respectively at various venues,” the Nigeria Football Federation revealed in a statement on Wednesday.
The NNL Annual General Meeting adopted an abridged league format of four conferences of Conference A, Conference B, Conference C and Conference D for the 2025/2026 League season.
“The AGM abolished Super 8 competition as the final stage to determine promotion of four clubs to the NPFL. Henceforth, clubs that come top in each of the four conferences shall be promoted to the NPFL.”
However, the overall winner of the league will be decided with a super four tournament in which the conference winners will be mandated to attend.
“Any of the four clubs that fail to participate in the Super 4 competition shall automatically relinquish their promotion status to the second club on the table of such conference,” the statement added.
RSG Pledges To Develop Baseball
CAFCL : Rivers United Arrives DR Congo
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt contingent, comprising players, technical crew, backroom staff, and officials, depart the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos State on Wednesday, bound for Kinshasa, DR Congo.
The team is set to face FC Les Aigles du Congo in the first-round first-leg match of the CAF Champions League.
This was contained in a press release signed by the media officer of the club, Charles Mayuku and made available to Tidesports on Wednesday.
He said that the highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the 80,000-capacity Kinshasa-Complexe Omnisports Stade des Martyrs on morrow with kickoff slated for 3:30pm.
According to the statement the encounter marks the first-ever meeting between both sides in any competition, adding that an air of excitement and unpredictability to the fixture.
“As the Pride of Nigeria embarks on this crucial journey, the team is determined to return with a decent result that will set them up favorably for the second leg on Sunday, 28th September” the statement said.
FIFA rankings: S’Eagles drop Position, remain sixth in Africa
The new rankings, released via FIFA’s official X handle on Thursday, reflect the team’s continued struggles under Coach Eric Chelle amid a stuttering 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.
This marks a second consecutive decline after the Nigerian side dropped from 43rd to 44th in August on the back of poor outings in recent international matches.
Despite Nigeria’s setback, several African teams made progress. Morocco remains the continent’s highest-ranked side, sitting 11th in the world after winning eight of their last nine matches. Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire complete Africa’s top five.
Lesotho slipped to 153rd place, while Benin Republic, Nigeria’s upcoming opponent, climbed to 93rd. South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, who held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in June, rose to 55th, strengthening their bid for World Cup qualification.
Zimbabwe had the biggest slide down the ranking table, dropping nine places to 125th position in the world.
The rankings highlight Nigeria’s struggle to regain form on the global stage as key rivals continue to surge ahead.
Similarly, the Super Falcons of Nigeria remain 36th best in the world], while the Spanish female national team replaced the USA at the top of the women’s ranking.
