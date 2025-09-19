NPFL club name Iorfa new GM

Newly promoted Nigerian Premier Football League side Barau Football Club have announced the appointment of former Lobi Stars administrator Dominic Iorfa as their new General Manager, Tidesports source reports.

In a statement signed by the club’s Media Director, Ahmad Hamisu Gwale, on Wednesday, Barau FC confirmed that Iorfa would oversee the team’s management, while Alhaji Kabiru Baita has been appointed Vice President.

“Dominic brings a wealth of expertise from the Nigerian football industry, with a proven track record in strategic leadership, talent development, and elite performance. We are confident that his vision will elevate our club both on and off the pitch,” the statement read.

“These appointments reflect our commitment to excellence, growth, and delivering top-tier football for our supporters. We believe Dominic and Alhaji Baita will help Barau FC reach new heights and make our fans proud.”

The Tidesports source previously reported that the Benue State government, after a forensic audit, accused him and two others of financial impropriety, with a white paper report directing the refund of about N2.4bn, of which nearly N1.8bn was linked to Iorfa’s tenure.

But Iorfa has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Speaking recently on ECN Hard Truth, he said he was wrongly accused and instead claimed that the Benue government owed him substantial sums.

“They owe me over N400 million. I have documentation for it. I never embezzled money. I was wrongly accused,” he said firmly.

He explained that during former governor Samuel Ortom’s tenure, funds were disbursed transparently through the Accountant General, but that processes changed under Governor Hyacinth Alia, making it difficult to access money for salaries and match logistics.

“When Governor Alia came, his style was different. For money to be released, the account had to be unlocked. Sometimes, salaries or match funds would take a month to come. If he didn’t sign, you had to look for money elsewhere to play matches,” he said.

The former administrator also argued that the subsequent relegation of Lobi Stars in April, one of the earliest ever in the league’s history, was evidence that he had managed the club better than his successors.

Despite the controversy, Barau FC leadership has chosen to back Iorfa’s experience, hoping his expertise can guide the Kano side through the challenges of top-flight football.