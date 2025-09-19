Connect with us

Sports

FIFA rankings: S’Eagles drop Position, remain sixth in Africa

Published

21 hours ago

on

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have slipped one place in the latest FIFA World Rankings, falling from 44th to 45th globally while maintaining sixth position on the African continent.

The new rankings, released via FIFA’s official X handle on Thursday, reflect the team’s continued struggles under Coach Eric Chelle amid a stuttering 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

This marks a second consecutive decline after the Nigerian side dropped from 43rd to 44th in August on the back of poor outings in recent international matches.

Despite Nigeria’s setback, several African teams made progress. Morocco remains the continent’s highest-ranked side, sitting 11th in the world after winning eight of their last nine matches. Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire complete Africa’s top five.

Lesotho slipped to 153rd place, while Benin Republic, Nigeria’s upcoming opponent, climbed to 93rd. South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, who held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in June, rose to 55th, strengthening their bid for World Cup qualification.

Zimbabwe had the biggest slide down the ranking table, dropping nine places to 125th position in the world.

The rankings highlight Nigeria’s struggle to regain form on the global stage as key rivals continue to surge ahead.

Similarly, the Super Falcons of Nigeria remain 36th best in the world], while the Spanish female national team replaced the USA at the top of the women’s ranking.

 

 

Sports

RSG Pledges To Develop  Baseball 

Published

20 hours ago

on

September 19, 2025

By

Rivers State Government has pledged to provide training pitch for Baseball in the State.
The Director of Sports in Rivers State Sports Council, Obia Inyengiyikabo made pledge on Tuesday in an interview with sports journalists shortly after the five days Intensive Capacity Development Course For Baseball Coaches.
Inyengiyikabo said the State Government has given priority to sport development.
” Yes we are happy for the five days Intensive Capacity development programme for baseball coaches in Nigeria.Sure by the grace of God the Governor of the  State Sir Siminialayi Fubara will provide Baseball pitch.
” This  programme, I am sure will be an eye opener for our youth to fall in love with the game. I appreciate the Global Sports Partners for finding Rivers State worthy host the  programme”,  Inyengiyikabo stated.
Meanwhile the Director of Global Sports Partner’s Coach Justin Rhondes from United States of America ( USA) expressed joy for the turnout.
He stated that seeing the coaches and players impressive turnout was  indication the game was popular in Nigeria.
” We Global Sports Partners, our key word is partner, so for us we are ready to come back to Nigeria any time.
“The  few days we have stayed  Coaches and players has benefited a lot from the programme”, he said.
Kiadum Edookor
 

 

Sports

CAFCL : Rivers United Arrives DR Congo

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 19, 2025

By

Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt contingent, comprising players, technical crew, backroom staff, and officials,  depart the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos State on Wednesday, bound for Kinshasa, DR Congo. 

 

The team is set to face FC Les Aigles du Congo in the first-round first-leg match of the CAF Champions League.

 

This was contained in a press release signed by the media officer of the club, Charles Mayuku and made available to Tidesports on Wednesday.

 

He said that the highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the 80,000-capacity Kinshasa-Complexe Omnisports Stade des Martyrs on morrow with kickoff slated for 3:30pm. 

 

According to the statement the encounter marks the first-ever meeting between both sides in any competition, adding that an air of excitement and unpredictability to the fixture.

 

“As the Pride of Nigeria embarks on this crucial journey, the team is determined to return with a decent result that will set them up favorably for the second leg on Sunday, 28th September” the statement said.

 

 

Sports

NPFL club name Iorfa new GM

Published

21 hours ago

on

September 19, 2025

By

Newly promoted Nigerian Premier Football League side Barau Football Club have announced the appointment of former Lobi Stars administrator Dominic Iorfa as their new General Manager, Tidesports source reports.

In a statement signed by the club’s Media Director, Ahmad Hamisu Gwale, on Wednesday, Barau FC confirmed that Iorfa would oversee the team’s management, while Alhaji Kabiru Baita has been appointed Vice President.

“Dominic brings a wealth of expertise from the Nigerian football industry, with a proven track record in strategic leadership, talent development, and elite performance. We are confident that his vision will elevate our club both on and off the pitch,” the statement read.

“These appointments reflect our commitment to excellence, growth, and delivering top-tier football for our supporters. We believe Dominic and Alhaji Baita will help Barau FC reach new heights and make our fans proud.”

The Tidesports source previously reported that the Benue State government, after a forensic audit, accused him and two others of financial impropriety, with a white paper report directing the refund of about N2.4bn, of which nearly N1.8bn was linked to Iorfa’s tenure.

But Iorfa has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Speaking recently on ECN Hard Truth, he said he was wrongly accused and instead claimed that the Benue government owed him substantial sums.

“They owe me over N400 million. I have documentation for it. I never embezzled money. I was wrongly accused,” he said firmly.

He explained that during former governor Samuel Ortom’s tenure, funds were disbursed transparently through the Accountant General, but that processes changed under Governor Hyacinth Alia, making it difficult to access money for salaries and match logistics.

“When Governor Alia came, his style was different. For money to be released, the account had to be unlocked. Sometimes, salaries or match funds would take a month to come. If he didn’t sign, you had to look for money elsewhere to play matches,” he said.

The former administrator also argued that the subsequent relegation of Lobi Stars in April, one of the earliest ever in the league’s history, was evidence that he had managed the club better than his successors.

Despite the controversy, Barau FC leadership has chosen to back Iorfa’s experience, hoping his expertise can guide the Kano side through the challenges of top-flight football.

The Maliya Boys face fellow NPFL debutants Kun Khalifat next in matchday six, after their scheduled clash with Rivers United was postponed due to continental engagements.

 

 

