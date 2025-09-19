NNL: Amuneke Sure To Compete Strongly 

Heartland FC Technical Manager, Emmanuel Amuneke, has welcomed the outcome of the Nigeria National League (NNL) draw which placed the Naze Millionaires in the Southern Conference A alongside Crown FC, Edel FC, Sunshine Stars, E-World FC, Inter FC Lagos, Smart City FC, Godswill Akpabio United FC, Abia Comets and Beyond Limits.

Speaking after the draw, Amuneke expressed confidence in his team’s readiness, stressing that Heartland will compete strongly while respecting every opponent in the group.

“We have been expecting the draw and with what we have done since June when the team resumed rebuilding, we are ready to compete. It is a welcome development and we respect all the teams in our group because they deserve to be there,” the 1994 CAF Player of year told Tidesports source.

The former Super Eagles winger noted the significant progress made since the club began its restructuring process, highlighting the blend of new signings and retained players as a key strength ahead of the new season.

“Some of the players we used last season have left, and we have brought in new players. Our objective is to use this new crop, along with the retained ones, to achieve our goal of returning to the NPFL.