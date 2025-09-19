Sports
NNL: Amuneke Sure To Compete Strongly
Speaking after the draw, Amuneke expressed confidence in his team’s readiness, stressing that Heartland will compete strongly while respecting every opponent in the group.
“We have been expecting the draw and with what we have done since June when the team resumed rebuilding, we are ready to compete. It is a welcome development and we respect all the teams in our group because they deserve to be there,” the 1994 CAF Player of year told Tidesports source.
The former Super Eagles winger noted the significant progress made since the club began its restructuring process, highlighting the blend of new signings and retained players as a key strength ahead of the new season.
“Some of the players we used last season have left, and we have brought in new players. Our objective is to use this new crop, along with the retained ones, to achieve our goal of returning to the NPFL.
“The new players are adapting very well, and I am happy with their commitment. I can categorically say we are much better than last season because we’ve had more time to prepare and assess the team,” Amuneke said.
He further emphasized the role of Imo people in the journey back to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), urging continuous support for the state’s flagship football club.
“Heartland FC remains the team of Imo State. Imolites deserve the best, and we know they want the best for their club. They have the right to express their opinions, and we must listen. But above all, we call on them to stand by their team in good and bad times, because their support will drive us closer to our goal,” he added.
Heartland FC will begin their campaign in the 2025/26 NNL season with renewed determination to secure a swift return to the topflight when they face Crown FC of Ogbomosho in the first game on November 15th in Ogbomosho
Sports
RSG Pledges To Develop Baseball
Sports
CAFCL : Rivers United Arrives DR Congo
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt contingent, comprising players, technical crew, backroom staff, and officials, depart the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos State on Wednesday, bound for Kinshasa, DR Congo.
The team is set to face FC Les Aigles du Congo in the first-round first-leg match of the CAF Champions League.
This was contained in a press release signed by the media officer of the club, Charles Mayuku and made available to Tidesports on Wednesday.
He said that the highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the 80,000-capacity Kinshasa-Complexe Omnisports Stade des Martyrs on morrow with kickoff slated for 3:30pm.
According to the statement the encounter marks the first-ever meeting between both sides in any competition, adding that an air of excitement and unpredictability to the fixture.
“As the Pride of Nigeria embarks on this crucial journey, the team is determined to return with a decent result that will set them up favorably for the second leg on Sunday, 28th September” the statement said.
Sports
FIFA rankings: S’Eagles drop Position, remain sixth in Africa
The new rankings, released via FIFA’s official X handle on Thursday, reflect the team’s continued struggles under Coach Eric Chelle amid a stuttering 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.
This marks a second consecutive decline after the Nigerian side dropped from 43rd to 44th in August on the back of poor outings in recent international matches.
Despite Nigeria’s setback, several African teams made progress. Morocco remains the continent’s highest-ranked side, sitting 11th in the world after winning eight of their last nine matches. Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire complete Africa’s top five.
Lesotho slipped to 153rd place, while Benin Republic, Nigeria’s upcoming opponent, climbed to 93rd. South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, who held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in June, rose to 55th, strengthening their bid for World Cup qualification.
Zimbabwe had the biggest slide down the ranking table, dropping nine places to 125th position in the world.
The rankings highlight Nigeria’s struggle to regain form on the global stage as key rivals continue to surge ahead.
Similarly, the Super Falcons of Nigeria remain 36th best in the world], while the Spanish female national team replaced the USA at the top of the women’s ranking.
Trending
-
Sports21 hours ago
FIFA rankings: S’Eagles drop Position, remain sixth in Africa
-
Sports21 hours ago
NPFL club name Iorfa new GM
-
Sports21 hours ago
CAFCL : Rivers United Arrives DR Congo
-
Sports21 hours ago
NNL abolishes playoffs for NPFL promotion
-
Sports21 hours ago
Kwara Hopeful To Host Confed Cup in Ilorin
-
Sports21 hours ago
NSF: Early preparations begin for 2026 National Sports Festival
-
Sports21 hours ago
RSG Award Renovation Work At Yakubu Gowon Stadium
-
Sports20 hours ago
RSG Pledges To Develop Baseball