NSF: Early preparations begin for 2026 National Sports Festival
Early preparations for the 2026 National Sports Festival have commenced in earnest as the Main Organising Committee and Local Organising Committee held a strategic meeting to advance plans for the Coal City Games scheduled for Enugu, Tidesports source reports.
The meeting, conducted on Monday, was chaired jointly by Hon. Bukola Olopade, chairman of the MOC, and Lloyd Ekweremadu, chairman of the LOC, with members of the Secretariat in attendance.
Key deliberations centred on facilities for the Games, with members receiving updates on ongoing construction works and noting steady progress across designated sites.
The committees agreed to conduct their next official visit to Enugu in October 2025 to further assess readiness and provide guidance as preparations advance.
Both committees extended appreciation to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for the proactive steps taken to ensure contractors mobilised to sites early, demonstrating the state’s commitment to delivering world-class facilities for the historic Games.
Ekweremadu, who also serves as Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, had previously expressed confidence that the state would not only host but win the multi-sports event.
“He appreciates the steps that are to be taken to ensure that Enugu State hosts to win, and bring back our athletes who are competing for various other states,” Ekweremadu said following his inauguration as LOC Chairman.
The commissioner revealed that the state has begun comprehensive recruitment of athletes, making contacts with indigenes and elite athletes both within and outside Nigeria to build a robust contingent ahead of the Games.
Significant infrastructure development is planned for the festival, with the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium set for comprehensive revamping that will make it “unrecognisable” according to Governor Mbah’s earlier statements.
Additionally, a brand new multi-purpose games village will be constructed at the Awgu Games Village site, which currently remains undeveloped.
Davidson Owumi, Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Premier Football League and LOC member, had expressed confidence in Enugu’s ability to successfully host the Games.
“It is very possible considering the antecedents of the Governor and the members of the LOC and the technicalities of the committee. It is possible to achieve the mandate,” Owumi said.
The National Sports Commission remains confident that the Coal City Games 2026 will set a new benchmark in sports excellence, unity, and celebration for Nigeria and beyond.
Enugu will be looking to dethrone Delta State as the defending champions when the 23rd edition of the National Sports Festival takes place in September 2026.
RSG Pledges To Develop Baseball
CAFCL : Rivers United Arrives DR Congo
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt contingent, comprising players, technical crew, backroom staff, and officials, depart the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos State on Wednesday, bound for Kinshasa, DR Congo.
The team is set to face FC Les Aigles du Congo in the first-round first-leg match of the CAF Champions League.
This was contained in a press release signed by the media officer of the club, Charles Mayuku and made available to Tidesports on Wednesday.
He said that the highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the 80,000-capacity Kinshasa-Complexe Omnisports Stade des Martyrs on morrow with kickoff slated for 3:30pm.
According to the statement the encounter marks the first-ever meeting between both sides in any competition, adding that an air of excitement and unpredictability to the fixture.
“As the Pride of Nigeria embarks on this crucial journey, the team is determined to return with a decent result that will set them up favorably for the second leg on Sunday, 28th September” the statement said.
FIFA rankings: S’Eagles drop Position, remain sixth in Africa
The new rankings, released via FIFA’s official X handle on Thursday, reflect the team’s continued struggles under Coach Eric Chelle amid a stuttering 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.
This marks a second consecutive decline after the Nigerian side dropped from 43rd to 44th in August on the back of poor outings in recent international matches.
Despite Nigeria’s setback, several African teams made progress. Morocco remains the continent’s highest-ranked side, sitting 11th in the world after winning eight of their last nine matches. Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire complete Africa’s top five.
Lesotho slipped to 153rd place, while Benin Republic, Nigeria’s upcoming opponent, climbed to 93rd. South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, who held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in June, rose to 55th, strengthening their bid for World Cup qualification.
Zimbabwe had the biggest slide down the ranking table, dropping nine places to 125th position in the world.
The rankings highlight Nigeria’s struggle to regain form on the global stage as key rivals continue to surge ahead.
Similarly, the Super Falcons of Nigeria remain 36th best in the world], while the Spanish female national team replaced the USA at the top of the women’s ranking.
