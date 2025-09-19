Sports
Kwara Hopeful To Host Confed Cup in Ilorin
The club’s media officer Ayodeji Ismail told our correspondent on Tuesday that renovations at the stadium are progressing quickly and that the club is waiting for a formal inspection by the African football governing body.
“If things work out for us, we should be playing at home because renovation is going on massively,” Ismail explained.
“The dressing room and other facilities are being worked on, but we are waiting for the official confirmation and announcement from CAF. For now, we are hopeful we will be allowed to play in Ilorin.”
According to Ismail, the facility has not yet been inspected by CAF and the last assessment was conducted by Nigeria Football Federation officials about a month ago, just before the start of the domestic league season.
“They told us some of the things we needed to do so that the stadium can meet CAF standards.
“We immediately swung into action and corrections are ongoing. We are waiting for the next CAF visit, although we don’t know when that will be.”
Kwara United General Manager Bashir Badawiy also confirmed to our correspondent that the club is in regular contact with the NFF, stressing that the venue decision would be communicated publicly in coming days.
The uncertainty over Ilorin comes as fellow Nigerian continental representatives Remo Stars have already secured approval to play their CAF Champions League fixtures at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, with the club publicly confirming the venue on social media on Tuesday.
The Harmony Boys are reportedly linked with a move to Abeokuta after failing to get last-minute approval for their Ilorin stadium.
Tidesports previously reported that the state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq pledged government backing to ensure the stadium in Ilorin is ready in time during a recent inspection visit and said his administration was determined to avoid the team being forced to relocate.
“The stadium is not approved yet, but we want to meet the standards before the inspection team comes from CAF.
“We are making sure that work is being done with urgency so we pass the inspection. We do not want our supporters and team playing in Lagos or Abuja,” the governor said.
Kwara United, winners of the 2025 Federation Cup, are due to face Kotoko in the first preliminary round of the Confederation Cup.
The two-legged tie rekindles one of West Africa’s fiercest rivalries. Kotoko, two-time African champions, will host the first leg in Kumasi September 21, before the return fixture in Nigeria the following week on September 28.
The winners will advance to face Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the next round.
Kwara United are making their third appearance in the competition and the chance to host in Ilorin would provide a significant boost both for players and supporters.
Ismail said the club would communicate transparently with fans once CAF’s final decision is known.
“If there is any report concerning where we are going to play, it is going to come from our media department. We are hopeful we will play in Ilorin, but if otherwise, we will come out openly to inform everyone,” he explained.
Sports
RSG Pledges To Develop Baseball
Sports
CAFCL : Rivers United Arrives DR Congo
Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt contingent, comprising players, technical crew, backroom staff, and officials, depart the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos State on Wednesday, bound for Kinshasa, DR Congo.
The team is set to face FC Les Aigles du Congo in the first-round first-leg match of the CAF Champions League.
This was contained in a press release signed by the media officer of the club, Charles Mayuku and made available to Tidesports on Wednesday.
He said that the highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the 80,000-capacity Kinshasa-Complexe Omnisports Stade des Martyrs on morrow with kickoff slated for 3:30pm.
According to the statement the encounter marks the first-ever meeting between both sides in any competition, adding that an air of excitement and unpredictability to the fixture.
“As the Pride of Nigeria embarks on this crucial journey, the team is determined to return with a decent result that will set them up favorably for the second leg on Sunday, 28th September” the statement said.
Sports
FIFA rankings: S’Eagles drop Position, remain sixth in Africa
The new rankings, released via FIFA’s official X handle on Thursday, reflect the team’s continued struggles under Coach Eric Chelle amid a stuttering 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.
This marks a second consecutive decline after the Nigerian side dropped from 43rd to 44th in August on the back of poor outings in recent international matches.
Despite Nigeria’s setback, several African teams made progress. Morocco remains the continent’s highest-ranked side, sitting 11th in the world after winning eight of their last nine matches. Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire complete Africa’s top five.
Lesotho slipped to 153rd place, while Benin Republic, Nigeria’s upcoming opponent, climbed to 93rd. South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, who held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw in June, rose to 55th, strengthening their bid for World Cup qualification.
Zimbabwe had the biggest slide down the ranking table, dropping nine places to 125th position in the world.
The rankings highlight Nigeria’s struggle to regain form on the global stage as key rivals continue to surge ahead.
Similarly, the Super Falcons of Nigeria remain 36th best in the world], while the Spanish female national team replaced the USA at the top of the women’s ranking.
