Rivers
RIVCHPP Mulls Plan For Universal Health Coverage In Rivers
Board of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP) has expressed its readiness and determination to ensure universal health coverage for all residents of the state.
Chairman of the Board, Professor Chike Princewill, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen shortly after the Board’s inaugural retreat in Port Harcourt.
Chike also said so far over 110,000 have been enrolled into the programme in the state since its commencement last year.
He said the retreat was to inform the people that the Board has hit the ground running.
“The Board has just had their inaugural meeting and retreat, which started yesterday. We are trying to inform the public, those residing in Rivers State, that we have hit the ground running.
“From last year when we commenced until when the Board was officially inaugurated last month, we in this Board have resolved to make sure that the universal health coverage is covered and Rivers people or any body living here can benefit from it”, he said.
The Board Chairman further said a lot have been achieved since last year, adding that, “as we speak to you, over one hundred and ten thousand enrollees have been recorded in Rivers state across the twenty three local government areas with the help of the Executive Secretary and management.”
He said staff of the Board have been sent to all local government areas, stressing that it was part of RIVCHPP’s effort to unbundle secondary health care with the view to making it more effective.
Professor Chike further said with the signing of the universal health coverage Act into law, the agency will expand the scope of its activities to cover everyone living and doing business in the state.
“We are are trying to even unboundle secondary care, and, of course, you know the new Act has been signed involving universal health coverage that every person is involved. So, we also include to expand the scope of the private facilities that were engaged in this health insurance programme.
“We want to assure Rivers people or anybody who live in Port Harcourt or Rivers State that you all will be given the best of facilities.
“We have discussed at length with those who have been given primary assignment in the local government primary health care centres and other facilities that we use for this purpose.
“We have our personnel that we are sending to the local governments as well and all the nooks and crannies of the state to make sure that the necessary things are done”, he said
He stressed the need for people to take their health seriously, saying, “you have to be healthy, you have to be alive to achieve, we believe that with your support it will come to pass. We encourage you to enroll.”
He also stressed the need for people to get their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to enable them benefit from the programme.
“You need your national identification number, so you can be effectively captured”, he stated.
According to him, the National Health Insurance Agency which is partnering with RIVCHPP, is also emphasizing that the NIN is necessary.
“When you register and enroll, we will look for those things so that it can be effectively captured. if you don’t have your NIN, you will be de-enrolled because it is a directive from the National Health Insurance Agency, and because we are working with them, we are expecting all of us to key into this programme.
“Health is key to us. We are ensuring that those who are at the end of our tentacles are also living up to standard”, he stated.
He advised health workers to ensure that when patients and their relatives come to their facilities, they are effectively handled and taken care of, and respecting them as human beings.
“As care givers, this is what we want to let all of us know”, he said.
Professor Princewill also advised all the new local government chairmen to also put their hands on deck to encourage their people to enroll in the programme.
John Bibor & Birane Progress
VC Reveals Impact Of AI … As IAUE Hosts Conference
The Acting Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Prof. Okechukwu Onuchuku, has revealed valuable insights on how scholars can thrive in an AI-driven country.
Speaking at the 40th Conference of English Scholars Association of Nigeria (ESAN), tagged “Advancing the frontiers of Digital Humanities Research in English and Literary Studies”, with the theme, “Teaching English and Literary Studies in Nigeria’s Tertiary Institutions in The Era of AI”, Prof. Onuchukwu said the theme of the Conference provides a roadmap for navgating the challenges and opportunities being presented in AI, and Prepared to impact knowledge on humanity.
In her speech, the Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Prof. Ibiere Ken-Maduako, said the theme of the Conference is apt, considering the role AI is playing in the country.
Maduako, who’s the Dean, Faculty of Humanities, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, called on participants to use the oppprtunit to contribute towards enhancement of knowledge.
“As I speak, members of the Faculty and the institution’s Management are elated over the successful hosting of the Conference. It was made possible on the support the VC, staff and students accorded us.
Highlights of the conference, which was held in conjunction with the English and Literary Studies Department, included induction of new members, Presentation of papers by scholars from different tertiary institutions in Nigeria that reveales benefits of AI
“I m optimistic that the conference will achieve its set goals. Students are expected to participate actively and leverage on the gains to improve”, She said.
TB-Network Profers Multifaceted Approach To HIV, Others
TB-Network, one of the networks working on AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (ATM), has profered a multifaceted approach in the fight against ATM and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria.
The Rivers State Coordinator of TB-Network, Mr. Messiah F. Muzan, who disclosed this recently in a media parley in Port Harcourt, said one of such approaches is to extend the National Health Insurance programme to the poor and most vulnerable in Nigeria.
“The National Health Insurance programme enjoyed by the formal sector should be extended to other citizens of Nigeria, particularly the poor and most vulnerable “, he said.
He explained that this is because the poor are often less educated and unemployed, and consequently lack the ability to pay out-of-pocket for high costs associated with frequent illnesses.
Muzan listed other approaches to include: funding and finances for Primary Health delivery should be carefully mapped out and sanctioned against any misappropriation or mismanagement, to enable a robust public health programme at all Ward levels in the local government; communication and education programmes can raise knowledge and awareness, and, in turn, improve testing and care-seeking.
“There is a great need to educate, engage, and empower the communities to embrace any behaviour change relevant to achieving success in malaria, HIV, and TB control in Nigeria”, he explained.
Others are: “Every word should commit to health promotion and education programmes to increase awareness of prevention measures; and promote community participation and adherence to evidence-based strategies.
“Commmit adequate resources through advocacy and partnerships, for the full and effective implementation of all planned interventions, including through involvement of the private sector, community participatory approaches.
“Community members should actively support and advocate for their local Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs). Community involvement is crucial in ensuring the sustainability and effectiveness of these centers.
“Additionally, community support can manifest through volunteering, donating resources, or participating in advocacy efforts to secure increased funding and resources for PHCs”, he stated.
The TB-Network boss identified the manifestions of GBV to include domestic abuse, verbal aggression, physical violence, rape, early marriages, incest, Female Genital Cutting (FGC), acid attacks, and outright killing.
He also disclosed that the COVID 19 Response Mechanism/RSSH aimed at intervening in various facets of GBV-related issues being implemented in Rivers State has recorded a lot of successes in general terms, among which is the part directly played by TB-Network.
According to him, “TB-Network in their bid to tackle the menace of GBV, has achieved enormous success through community outreaches to sensitise the communities’ members on the subject matter, the effect and consequences on perpetrators and survivors.
“With the help of our valuable state partners, like the state response team, Ministry of Health, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), Police, FIDA, National Human Rights Commission, Rivers State Agency for the Control of AIDS (RIVSACA), and Ministry of Justice, we are able to legally fight this ill that is eating into the fabrics of our dear Rivers State.
“Currently, TB-Network is advocating for justice for two survivors of GBV cases in the State.”
Muzan concluded that addressing the issues of ATM and GBV requires robust action: “Strengthening infrastructure, securing financial resources, renewing political leadership, and fostering collaborationa are essential.
“Evidence-based interventions, such as community-led monitoring, should be scaled-up.
“Additionally, innovative services delivery models and technological adaptations are critical to minimise disruptions to routine care.”
Soibi Max-Alalibo
NDDC Charges Youths On Sustainable Peace In The Region
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has charged youths across the nine states of the commission to be ambassadors of peace building initiatives .
This move is to sustain the existing peace to propel development across the region.
The NDDC managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Samuel Ogbuku,gave the directive while declaring open a capacity building program for Niger Delta stakeholders on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and inclusive peace for sustainable development organised by the department of dispute and conflict resolution ( DCR) of the commission held in port Harcourt, Tuesday.
The program which is part of activities to mark the silver jubilee celebration of the birth of the commission has the theme: fostering lasting peace through ADR : lessons from the past, building future opportunities to advance the renewed hope agenda.
The NDDC managing Director/chief executive officer represented by his chief of staff,Rev Omeya Oworibo advised the youths of Niger Delta region to be vanguards of peace and avoid actions that could jeopardize the existing peace achieved in the region.
He emphasised that sustainable development can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace devoid of rancour and acrimony, stressing that as critical stakeholders in the region, they are to seen themselves as agents of development and to build frontiers with the commission to advance the developmental needs of the people of Niger Delta region.
He averred that the various developmental achieved by the commission was associated to the prevailing peace and stability noticed in the region.
He opined that the essence of the workshop is to brainstorm with the various stakeholders in the region ,especially the youths, on how best to ensure that the existing peace in region is sustained and how we can best manage ourselves without being confrontational.
According to him,the commission is open for positive and constructive engagement , adding that dialogue and meditation remains the key to finding a lasting peace in the society.
” I am excited on the level of people in this workshop and our core mandate is how to build and sustain the existing peace in the region.How do we keep and maintain this peace already achieved.”he stated.
The NDDC managing Director and chief executive officer urged them to carry the message of peace and stability to their various communities and villages so as to assist the commission achieve it’s core mandate of development in the Region.
Earlier in his welcome of address, the acting director, Dispute & Conflict Resolution (DCR),Ogedegbe Ayewumi Godwin(Esq), said the gathering is with shared commitment to harness the power of alternative dispute resolution ( ADR)as a critical instrument for sustaining peace, unlocking development and advancing the renewed Hope Agenda across the Niger Delta and beyond.
He stated that we stand at a consequential moment in our national journey, noting that the theme for the workshop “fostering lasting peace through ADR: lessons from the past, Building future opportunities to advance the renewed Hope Agenda”calls us to reflect deeply on what has worked, what must be reinforced and how we can leverage ADR to translate policy intentions into tangible, peaceful, and prosperous outcome for communities that have borne the brunt of conflict for too long.
Akujobi Amadi
