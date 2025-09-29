FTAN Gets New State Coordinator … To Push For Tourism

The Rivers State Chapter of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) now has a news Coordinator, Mr. Iminabo Princewill.

A statement from FTAN said Princewill’s emergence is a significant move aimed at revitalising the tourism and culture sectors in one of Nigeria’s most resource-rich states.

According to the statement, “Mr. Princewill steps into a role long regarded as pivotal in bridging the gap between government, private sector actors and local communities that hold the key to Rivers State’s tourism future.

“In his new capacity, he will oversee the coordination of FTAN’s member associations in Rivers, amplify private-sector involvement, and ensure Rivers maximises its abundant heritage and natural endowments.”

Established in 1997 by the then Federal Ministry of Commerce and Tourism, the FTAN is the umbrella body representing private sector stakeholders in Nigeria’s tourism industry.

FTAN encompasses over 23 professional associations, including travel agents, hoteliers, and destination managers whose collective purpose is to advise government on tourism policy, coordinate industry standards and promote domestic and international tourism.

FTAN is managed by a Governing Council made up of national and state executives, zonal vice presidents, state coordinators and representatives from all member associations.

Rivers State sits within the South-South geopolitical zone, one of seven FTAN zones.

“The State Coordinator, therefore, plays a role both locally and as part of zone-based coordination across multiple states”, the statement added.

It further said stakeholders expect Mr. Princewill’s leadership to, among others, strengthen ties between the Rivers State Government, its Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and private tourism service providers.

It’s also to “Promote Rivers as a destination by tapping into cultural festivals, natural landscapes and entertainment events to diversify the local economy beyond oil.

“Mobilise private-sector investment in hospitality, events, arts and heritage-based tourism that can create jobs and build infrastructure.

“Ensure inclusive development by giving smaller operators a voice and elevating partnerships with indigenous communities.”

Meanwhile, the FTAN, Rivers State Chapter also welcomed His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, whose support for tourism growth, it said, “continues to inspire stakeholders across Rivers State.”

Governor Fubara has previously urged FTAN and related associations to schedule more events and entertainment that draw-in visitors, create employment and improve local content in tourism and the creative economy.

“As FTAN advances ambitious national programmes, such as Tourism Marketing, Research & Development, Insurance Policy, Advocacy & Capacity Building (TRIAC), the role of State Coordinators like Iminabo Princewill, will be central to translating these national policies into actionable local impact.

“Mr. Princewill’s success remains tied to his ability to forge collaboration across government, private enterprise and local communities, and to spotlight Rivers State’s unexplored tourism potential for the benefit of both livelihood and identity in the region”, the statement concluded.