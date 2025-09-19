VC Reveals Impact Of AI … As IAUE Hosts Conference

Board of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP) has expressed its readiness and determination to ensure universal health coverage for all residents of the state.

Chairman of the Board, Professor Chike Princewill, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen shortly after the Board’s inaugural retreat in Port Harcourt.

Chike also said so far over 110,000 have been enrolled into the programme in the state since its commencement last year.

He said the retreat was to inform the people that the Board has hit the ground running.

“The Board has just had their inaugural meeting and retreat, which started yesterday. We are trying to inform the public, those residing in Rivers State, that we have hit the ground running.

“From last year when we commenced until when the Board was officially inaugurated last month, we in this Board have resolved to make sure that the universal health coverage is covered and Rivers people or any body living here can benefit from it”, he said.

The Board Chairman further said a lot have been achieved since last year, adding that, “as we speak to you, over one hundred and ten thousand enrollees have been recorded in Rivers state across the twenty three local government areas with the help of the Executive Secretary and management.”

He said staff of the Board have been sent to all local government areas, stressing that it was part of RIVCHPP’s effort to unbundle secondary health care with the view to making it more effective.

Professor Chike further said with the signing of the universal health coverage Act into law, the agency will expand the scope of its activities to cover everyone living and doing business in the state.

“We are are trying to even unboundle secondary care, and, of course, you know the new Act has been signed involving universal health coverage that every person is involved. So, we also include to expand the scope of the private facilities that were engaged in this health insurance programme.

“We want to assure Rivers people or anybody who live in Port Harcourt or Rivers State that you all will be given the best of facilities.

“We have discussed at length with those who have been given primary assignment in the local government primary health care centres and other facilities that we use for this purpose.

“We have our personnel that we are sending to the local governments as well and all the nooks and crannies of the state to make sure that the necessary things are done”, he said

He stressed the need for people to take their health seriously, saying, “you have to be healthy, you have to be alive to achieve, we believe that with your support it will come to pass. We encourage you to enroll.”

He also stressed the need for people to get their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to enable them benefit from the programme.

“You need your national identification number, so you can be effectively captured”, he stated.

According to him, the National Health Insurance Agency which is partnering with RIVCHPP, is also emphasizing that the NIN is necessary.

“When you register and enroll, we will look for those things so that it can be effectively captured. if you don’t have your NIN, you will be de-enrolled because it is a directive from the National Health Insurance Agency, and because we are working with them, we are expecting all of us to key into this programme.

“Health is key to us. We are ensuring that those who are at the end of our tentacles are also living up to standard”, he stated.

He advised health workers to ensure that when patients and their relatives come to their facilities, they are effectively handled and taken care of, and respecting them as human beings.

“As care givers, this is what we want to let all of us know”, he said.

Professor Princewill also advised all the new local government chairmen to also put their hands on deck to encourage their people to enroll in the programme.

John Bibor & Birane Progress