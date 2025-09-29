Education
FRSC to Establish Driving Training Centre at UniPort
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is set to establish a Driving Training Centre at the University of Port Harcourt, to be domiciled at the Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies, NEMA House.
A team from the FRSC National Headquarters visited the University on Friday, September 12, 2025, to inspect proposed facilities in line with the Driving School Standardization Programme (DSSP) mandatory requirements.
Speaking at the end of the inspection, Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, represented by the Head of Driving School, Mr. Sunday Attah, expressed satisfaction with the standard of facilities available at the institution. He commended the University for its readiness to host the pilot scheme, noting that the Centre will be replicated in other parts of the country in due course.
Earlier, during a courtesy visit to the University Management, the Corps Marshal explained that UniPort was selected to host the pilot project because of its strategic importance to the nation.
Responding, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Owunari Abraham Georgewill, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Chukwudi Onyeaso, welcomed the initiative and assured that the University remains open to partnerships that will promote academic excellence and national development.
Students Eulogises PGSA Leadership Role in RSU dev
The 11th Global President of the Rivers state University Alumni Association (RSUAA), Dr. Marry- Ann Perekebina has praised the Obarijima Waite’s led Postgraduate Students Association(PGA), describing his tenure as ” visionary, transparent and worthy of emulation.
Dr. Perekebina , who spoke with journalists at the sideline of the commissioning of projects embarked by Obarijima Waite’s administration in Port Harcourt, eulogises him for leading a purposeful administration – characterised with team work, love and result.
She maintained, that Obarijima Waite’s have led a purposeful administration that touches on cole values expected of any leader,adding that he has embarked on several projects that will have direct bearing in the lives of PGA students who will make use of the facilities.
“I think it’s worthy of emulation and recognition and he deserves all the accolades. He is a transformational leader who believes in carrying everyone along.” she said.
Also speaking at the sideline, a Postgraduate student of Law and Diplomacy, Edward Olaka, equally lauded the President of PGA, Obarijima Waite, for his visionary and outstanding leadership style, and describing him as “a Square peg in a Square hole”
According to him, the performance of the incumbent President and his team will throw a huge challenge to his successor’s, stressing that their administration will be used as a yardstick to measure whoever that would be coming after them, describing his performance as a commitment and testimony to hard-work built on the fear God.
” This is the handiwork of God, because it is said that when the righteous rules, the people rejoice.”
Don Advocates Equal Opportunity For Citizens
A scholar and the 119 Inaugural lecturer at the Rivers state University, Prof.Chukwu Sancho Nwobuisi has called on political leaders across the world and Nigeria in particular to be transparent, accountable and lead with the fear of God, bearing in mind that when we depart the earth, we shall take home nothing, except the spirit who shall return back to the maker to give account of how we lived our lives.
Speaking to Journalists shortly after delivering his inaugural lecture on Wednesday in port Harcourt with the topic: ” War and The Dynamics of Ehianomics Economy The Nigerian Experience Who Are The Losers”, called on political leaders and those at the position of trust to think outside the box if they truly want the Nigeria to be great again.
He explained that the topic of the lecture basically is about social ills and how to correct the false narrative affects the system, while maintaining that the system has worsen to the point that the future of our younger generation now in dire danger, due to unemployment ,poor infrastructure,poor healthcare and everyone looking for a means to see ends meet.
The Frontline scholar,regretted that agriculture that used to be the economy main stay of the country is now downgraded due to over dependent on oil revenue, hence the unfortunate social and political crisis found daily in our communities.
” The study looks at the effect, influence and what affects the economy of the nation and how our mindset can change from over dependent on oil”
Prof. Nwobuisi, who didn’t mince words about corruption, maintained that corruption remains a serious challenge that the government needs to mitigate by the institutions saddled with the responsibility to pull the nation out of the menace.
” The way forward is that the nation’s anti-graft agencies must be strengthen to look around us especially on the invasion by the so called Yahoo boys.” Prof. Chukwu said.
VC Congratulates Igwe on Appointment as Pro-Chancellor
The Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, has lauded the appointment of Hon. Chinyere Igwe as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Board of the university.
In an official message made available to the tide , Prof. Onuchuku described the appointment as “well-deserved and commended the state government for the choice, which he said reflects both vision and commitment to academic excellence.
“I wish to heartily congratulate my worthy and dependable brother, Hon. Chinyere Igwe, on his well-merited appointment as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Board of our own Ignatius Ajuru University of Education. I am overjoyed and deeply thankful to the Almighty God and the Honourable Minister of the FCT for this laudable decision,” he said .
The Vice Chancellor also noted that Hon. Igwe’s appointment comes at a time when the university is undergoing significant transformation, and expressed confidence that his leadership will further strengthen the institution’s growth, governance, and strategic direction.
“This appointment is not only a personal victory but a win for all of us who believe in justice, service, and the brighter future of our university,” he added.
“Under his administration, IAUE has witnessed remarkable progress in academic quality, infrastructural development, and stakeholder engagement.
The appointment of Hon. Igwe, a seasoned public servant and committed education advocate, is seen by many as a timely boost to the institution’s ongoing advancement.”
The university community, alumni, and wider Rivers State education stakeholders have all welcomed the news with enthusiasm, expressing optimism that the synergy between the Vice Chancellor and the new Pro-Chancellor will usher in a new era of academic excellence and institutional pride.
By: King Onunwor
