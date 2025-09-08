FG Pledges Strengthened Trade Integration … To Expand Industrial Capacity

The Federal Government has pledged to strengthen Nigeria’s trade integration agenda, expand industrial capacity, and mobilise investments to support sustainable growth across African.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, gave this assurance when he joined global leaders at the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Algiers.

A statement from the ministry, weekend, described the gathering as “a critical gateway to unlocking new opportunities across the continent.”

Edun held meetings on the sidelines of the Fair with the President and Chairman of Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah, and the Chair of IATF 2025, former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to the statement, “Their discussions focused on strengthening Nigeria’s trade integration agenda, expanding industrial capacity, and mobilising investments to support sustainable growth across the continent.”

Day two of the Fair featured the Trade Forum, Arise Industrialization Day, Global Africa Day, and the CANE Auto Forum.

Each of these sessions reflected Africa’s increasing role in shaping global supply chains, deepening intra-African trade, and attracting transformative investments.

Speaking after his engagements, Edun reiterated that Nigeria is committed to reforms that create a competitive and enabling environment for trade and enterprise.

According to him, the policy direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is designed to position Nigeria as a hub for value-added production and a driving force for the continent’s economic integration.

“Our approach is focused on building a competitive landscape where trade and enterprise can flourish.

“With President Tinubu’s reforms, Nigeria is not only opening its doors to investments but also positioning itself to lead Africa’s push for deeper economic integration”, Edun said.