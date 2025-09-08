NSC Seeks Stakeholders’ Engagement Against Nigeria Export Rejection

The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Akutah Pius, has called for stakeholders’ engagement to address the persistent rejection of Nigeria’s exports at the international markets.

Akutah made the call when the members of the Export Commodity Committee from the Ministry of Trade & Investment paid a courtesy visit to the NSC’s Headquarters in Lagos.

The Secretary urged the committee to extend similar visits to other government agencies in order to foster collective efforts that would ensure Nigeria’s exports gain wider recognition and acceptance globally.

The Chief Executive Officer reiterated the need to address the poor quality of Nigeria’s export produce, improper packaging, and other issues responsible for the rejection of the country’s exports.

Pius said the Council has been facilitating the development of Inland Dry Port (IDP) projects across different locations in the country to serve as a hub for indigenous exports.

These facilities, he said, brings shipping services closer to the shippers in the hinterlands.

Earlier, Head, Commodities & Export Desk, Federal Ministry of Trade & Investment, Mrs. Hajara Usman, lauded the pivotal role Nigerian Shippers’ Council has played towards the development of Nigeria’s agro-exports.

Usman noted that the Export Commodity Committee was established by the Federal Government to sanitize the country’s export sector and that the visit was aimed at strengthening synergy with NSC towards achieving this mandate.