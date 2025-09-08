Shippers Partner NAPTIP, MMS Against Human Trafficking 

Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) says it would partner with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and Money Management Series (MMS) to eliminate human trafficking at Nigeria’s waterways.

The Council said the collaboration would boost surveillance and collaborate with NAPTIP and MMS to combat this economic crime.

Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, NSC, Akutah Pius, made this known recently to newsmen during an interview.

He said the Council is commitment to supporting the fight against human trafficking, particularly stowaway and related crimes.

Pius assured NAPTIP and MMS of the Council’s readiness to provide necessary support to actualize their aspirations.

Earlier, the Director, NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, outlined the importance of strategic partnerships with agencies such as the NSC in preventing and reporting trafficking activities at the country’s waters.

Bello commended the NSC’s role in overseeing critical gateways to the nation’s trade and transport system.

Also Speaking, member, Women of Fortune Hall of Fame (WOFHoF) initiative, Hajia Lami Tumaka, referenced a report by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) that the global shipping industry lost $8.9 million to 364 stowaways between February 2020 and February 2021.

The statistic, she said, underscores the need for collaborative efforts to combat human trafficking.

“The NSC, NAPTIP, and MMS are set to work together to strengthen surveillance and prevent human trafficking at Nigeria’s waterways.

“This partnership aims to protect the nation’s trade and transport system from the scourge of human trafficking”, she stated.