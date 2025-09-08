Customs Records N3.68tn Revenue In First Half, 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said the Service has recorded a revenue of N3.68 trillion in the first half of 2025.

The Service said the amount surpassed its revenue target by N390.20 billion, equivalent to 11.85 per cent.

Spokesman of NCS Abdullahi Maiwada, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja.

Maiwada said the Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) did a comprehensive review of the revenue, which was announced at its 63rd regular meeting.

The meeting, he said, was chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

The Spokesman saidthe Board linked the achievement to the effectiveness of NCS`s ongoing reforms, improved compliance by stakeholders and enhanced deployment of technology in Customs operations alongside service’s strengthened capacity in revenue mobilisation.

Maiwada said, “between 1st January and 30th June, 2025, the Service recorded a total revenue collection of N3,682,496,530,576.48, representing a remarkable performance above expectations.

“In practical terms, this signifies that within six months, the NCS has already achieved 55.93 per cent of its annual revenue target”, he said.

On the Trade Modernisation Project, he said the Board acknowledged milestones recorded, including wider deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS) and arrival of six scanners, including an FS6000 model to boost non-intrusive inspection.

Other achievements recorded by NCS include, procurement of Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS) equipment, setup of the Centralised Image Analysis System (CIAS) at Customs Headquarters, and reinforcement of cybersecurity architecture.

The statement said the Board acknowledged that these developments further aligned with Nigeria’s clearance processes with international best practices.

According to Maiwada, the Comptroller-General of NCS, Bashir Adeniyi, congratulated the newly appointed and promoted officers and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Adeniyi reaffirmed the service’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity, transparency, and excellence in service delivery, and also appreciated the Minister of Finance for what called “his continued support and guidance”.