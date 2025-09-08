Maritime
NSEMA Blames Boat Mishap On Overloading
The Management of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has attributed the recent boat mishap that claimed the lives of over 29 passengers to overloading.
Director General of the Agency, Abdullahi Baba Arah, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Minna.
Arah stated that preliminary findings showed that the mishap was caused by overloading and a collision with a submerged tree stump.
“Our desk officer who’s leading the search and rescue operations confirmed that the boat left Tungan Sule with 90 people on board, including women and children, on their way to Dugga for a condolence visit”, he explained.
He disclosed that none of the passengers wore life jackets, despite repeated sensitization and government directives on water safety in the state.
“So far, 29 bodies have been recovered, 50 passengers rescued alive, while two people are still missing”, Arah added.
The Managing Director noted that search and rescue operations were still ongoing to recover the remaining victims.
“At least 29 people have been confirmed dead while several others remain missing after a boat carrying about 90 passengers capsized in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State”, he said.
Arah said the ill-fated boat set out from Tungan Sule in Shagunu Ward, and was heading to Dugga Community for a condolence visit when tragedy struck at Gausawa.
Eyewitnesses said the vessel was carrying mostly women and children on board and suddenly began to experience difficulties before it eventually capsized.
Customs Records N3.68tn Revenue In First Half, 2025
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said the Service has recorded a revenue of N3.68 trillion in the first half of 2025.
The Service said the amount surpassed its revenue target by N390.20 billion, equivalent to 11.85 per cent.
Spokesman of NCS Abdullahi Maiwada, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja.
Maiwada said the Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) did a comprehensive review of the revenue, which was announced at its 63rd regular meeting.
The meeting, he said, was chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.
The Spokesman saidthe Board linked the achievement to the effectiveness of NCS`s ongoing reforms, improved compliance by stakeholders and enhanced deployment of technology in Customs operations alongside service’s strengthened capacity in revenue mobilisation.
Maiwada said, “between 1st January and 30th June, 2025, the Service recorded a total revenue collection of N3,682,496,530,576.48, representing a remarkable performance above expectations.
“In practical terms, this signifies that within six months, the NCS has already achieved 55.93 per cent of its annual revenue target”, he said.
On the Trade Modernisation Project, he said the Board acknowledged milestones recorded, including wider deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS) and arrival of six scanners, including an FS6000 model to boost non-intrusive inspection.
Other achievements recorded by NCS include, procurement of Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS) equipment, setup of the Centralised Image Analysis System (CIAS) at Customs Headquarters, and reinforcement of cybersecurity architecture.
The statement said the Board acknowledged that these developments further aligned with Nigeria’s clearance processes with international best practices.
According to Maiwada, the Comptroller-General of NCS, Bashir Adeniyi, congratulated the newly appointed and promoted officers and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.
Adeniyi reaffirmed the service’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity, transparency, and excellence in service delivery, and also appreciated the Minister of Finance for what called “his continued support and guidance”.
Shippers Partner NAPTIP, MMS Against Human Trafficking
Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) says it would partner with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and Money Management Series (MMS) to eliminate human trafficking at Nigeria’s waterways.
The Council said the collaboration would boost surveillance and collaborate with NAPTIP and MMS to combat this economic crime.
Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, NSC, Akutah Pius, made this known recently to newsmen during an interview.
He said the Council is commitment to supporting the fight against human trafficking, particularly stowaway and related crimes.
Pius assured NAPTIP and MMS of the Council’s readiness to provide necessary support to actualize their aspirations.
Earlier, the Director, NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, outlined the importance of strategic partnerships with agencies such as the NSC in preventing and reporting trafficking activities at the country’s waters.
Bello commended the NSC’s role in overseeing critical gateways to the nation’s trade and transport system.
Also Speaking, member, Women of Fortune Hall of Fame (WOFHoF) initiative, Hajia Lami Tumaka, referenced a report by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) that the global shipping industry lost $8.9 million to 364 stowaways between February 2020 and February 2021.
The statistic, she said, underscores the need for collaborative efforts to combat human trafficking.
“The NSC, NAPTIP, and MMS are set to work together to strengthen surveillance and prevent human trafficking at Nigeria’s waterways.
“This partnership aims to protect the nation’s trade and transport system from the scourge of human trafficking”, she stated.
NSC Seeks Stakeholders’ Engagement Against Nigeria Export Rejection
The Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Akutah Pius, has called for stakeholders’ engagement to address the persistent rejection of Nigeria’s exports at the international markets.
Akutah made the call when the members of the Export Commodity Committee from the Ministry of Trade & Investment paid a courtesy visit to the NSC’s Headquarters in Lagos.
The Secretary urged the committee to extend similar visits to other government agencies in order to foster collective efforts that would ensure Nigeria’s exports gain wider recognition and acceptance globally.
The Chief Executive Officer reiterated the need to address the poor quality of Nigeria’s export produce, improper packaging, and other issues responsible for the rejection of the country’s exports.
Pius said the Council has been facilitating the development of Inland Dry Port (IDP) projects across different locations in the country to serve as a hub for indigenous exports.
These facilities, he said, brings shipping services closer to the shippers in the hinterlands.
Earlier, Head, Commodities & Export Desk, Federal Ministry of Trade & Investment, Mrs. Hajara Usman, lauded the pivotal role Nigerian Shippers’ Council has played towards the development of Nigeria’s agro-exports.
Usman noted that the Export Commodity Committee was established by the Federal Government to sanitize the country’s export sector and that the visit was aimed at strengthening synergy with NSC towards achieving this mandate.
