NSEMA Blames Boat Mishap On Overloading 

The Management of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has attributed the recent boat mishap that claimed the lives of over 29 passengers to overloading.

Director General of the Agency, Abdullahi Baba Arah, disclosed this during an interview with newsmen in Minna.

Arah stated that preliminary findings showed that the mishap was caused by overloading and a collision with a submerged tree stump.

“Our desk officer who’s leading the search and rescue operations confirmed that the boat left Tungan Sule with 90 people on board, including women and children, on their way to Dugga for a condolence visit”, he explained.

He disclosed that none of the passengers wore life jackets, despite repeated sensitization and government directives on water safety in the state.

“So far, 29 bodies have been recovered, 50 passengers rescued alive, while two people are still missing”, Arah added.

The Managing Director noted that search and rescue operations were still ongoing to recover the remaining victims.

“At least 29 people have been confirmed dead while several others remain missing after a boat carrying about 90 passengers capsized in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State”, he said.

Arah said the ill-fated boat set out from Tungan Sule in Shagunu Ward, and was heading to Dugga Community for a condolence visit when tragedy struck at Gausawa.

Eyewitnesses said the vessel was carrying mostly women and children on board and suddenly began to experience difficulties before it eventually capsized.