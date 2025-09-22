Maritime
Ogbe Urges Nigerian Coys To Seek Deep Water Opportunities
Ogbe made the call during an Inspection Tour of West African Ventures Nigeria Limited’s fabrication yard, machine shop, and jetties at the Federal Ocean Terminal in Onne, Rivers State.
In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, NCDMB, Obinna Ezeobi, Ogbe commended not just WAV’s facilities but its long-standing contributions to the Nigerian oil and gas industry.
He described the company as a model of local capacity and proof that indigenous players are ready for more complex assignments in offshore projects.
“You have worked hard; you are a very good company,” Ogbe said, recalling his days as construction manager at Chevron Nigeria Limited when he awarded WAV its first offshore pipe-laying contract, a project he confirmed was executed satisfactorily.
According to him, the infrastructure he saw at WAV’s Onne base underscores its ability to handle world-class projects.
Ogbe emphasised that all contracts in the oil and gas industry are awarded through competitive bidding.
“West African Ventures has consistently portrayed local content the way it should be,” Amaeshike stated, pointing out that the company recently completed a major infrastructure project for a marginal field operator, further underlining its ability to deliver on complex industry demands.
WAV’s Fabrication Manager, Chimeziri Onwukwe, provided a technical overview of the firm’s operations, which span fabrication of platforms, jackets, modules, tanks, and other essential oil and gas structures. He added that WAV’s integrated operations are supported by advanced pipe profiling and plate-cutting machines, alongside an offshore base that provides logistics and marine load-out services.
Onwukwe, however, lamented that despite the company’s huge investments and consistent track record, patronage from operators in the industry has been relatively low.
Lagos Ready For International Boat Race–LASWA
NCS Sensitises Stakeholders On Automated Overtime Cargo Clearance System
Minister Tasks Academy On Thorough-Bred Professionals
