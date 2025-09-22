Connect with us

Ogbe Urges Nigerian Coys To Seek Deep Water Opportunities

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Felix Ogbe, has urged leading Nigerian oil and gas service providers to channel their expertise into the deep water segment of the industry, where significant opportunities are opening up.

Ogbe made the call during an Inspection Tour of West African Ventures Nigeria Limited’s fabrication yard, machine shop, and jetties at the Federal Ocean Terminal in Onne, Rivers State.

The NCDMB boss said the firm and other established indigenous companies must look beyond traditional onshore and shallow-water operations and position themselves for the deep water space, where global oil majors are steadily moving their activities.

In a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Communications, NCDMB, Obinna Ezeobi, Ogbe commended not just WAV’s facilities but its long-standing contributions to the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

He described the company as a model of local capacity and proof that indigenous players are ready for more complex assignments in offshore projects.

“You have worked hard; you are a very good company,” Ogbe said, recalling his days as construction manager at Chevron Nigeria Limited when he awarded WAV its first offshore pipe-laying contract, a project he confirmed was executed satisfactorily.

According to him, the infrastructure he saw at WAV’s Onne base underscores its ability to handle world-class projects.

“You have worked hard and you are a very good company. What I have seen today is an eye-opener. You have a 50mm rolling mill; you have ocean-going vessels; you have a good fabrication yard; load-out equipment like the JASCON 8; and a crane with a 160-ton capacity. With these, WAV should participate more actively in offshore and deepwater operations, because all the big players are moving there,” he stated.

Ogbe emphasised that all contracts in the oil and gas industry are awarded through competitive bidding.

He reaffirmed the NCDMB’s commitment to transparency and professionalism, stressing that Nigerian firms have the technical depth and operational experience to compete effectively with international contractors in the deepwater domain.
The NCDMB boss assured WAV that the board would continue to promote indigenous companies with proven expertise, especially as Nigeria looks to increase local participation in high-value deepwater operations adding that firms like WAV, which have built capacity over decades, are strategically positioned to play bigger roles as the industry evolves.
Responding, WAV’s Managing Director, Michael Amaeshike, highlighted the company’s more than four decades of operations as a strong showcase of Nigerian capacity in oil and gas services. He noted that WAV had not only delivered critical projects but had also shaped the careers of countless professionals across engineering, maritime, procurement, and construction.

“West African Ventures has consistently portrayed local content the way it should be,” Amaeshike stated, pointing out that the company recently completed a major infrastructure project for a marginal field operator, further underlining its ability to deliver on complex industry demands.

WAV’s Fabrication Manager, Chimeziri Onwukwe, provided a technical overview of the firm’s operations, which span fabrication of platforms, jackets, modules, tanks, and other essential oil and gas structures. He added that WAV’s integrated operations are supported by advanced pipe profiling and plate-cutting machines, alongside an offshore base that provides logistics and marine load-out services.

Onwukwe, however, lamented that despite the company’s huge investments and consistent track record, patronage from operators in the industry has been relatively low.

He called on the NCDMB to help create greater awareness of WAV’s capabilities so that the firm can attract more projects.
By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu
Lagos Ready For International Boat Race–LASWA

September 22, 2025

The Lagos State Government says it is fully prepared to host the forthcoming international boat race, assuring participants and residents of adequate safety on waterways.
The General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Emmanuel Oluwadamilola, while speaking to Newsmen, at the Weekend, said the state had over the years invested heavily in safety infrastructure to secure its waterways.
Oluwadamilola explained that Lagos had consistently enhanced facilities, making it the safest state for water transportation in Nigeria, with all necessary safety infrastructure in place.
He said patrol boats had been deployed, while collaboration with the Marine Police and the Nigerian Navy would ensure effective surveillance across the waterways.
He added that Lagos now operated a control room using advanced technology to monitor waterways, describing it as the best time to host such an event.
According to him, the government had also undertaken shoreline cleaning, provided security boats, and designated docking zones for vessels participating in the competition.
“We are delighted this race can now happen in Lagos, proving the state’s readiness and capacity to successfully host such an international event,” he said
NCS Sensitises Stakeholders On Automated Overtime Cargo Clearance System

September 22, 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has sensitised stakeholders in Zones B and D ob the newly introduced Automated Overtime Cargo Clearance and Disposal System.
The sensitisation, held at the Customs Training College, Goron Dutse, Kano, at the Weekend, was themed ‘Driving Transparency, Efficiency and Accountability in Cargo Clearance’.
Speaking at the event, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said the initiative was designed to deliver an efficient, transparent, and technology-driven process for managing overtime cargo clearance and disposal.
Represented by the Controller in charge of Post Clearance Audit Zone B, Mrs Deborah Adeyemi, Adeniyi said the system would address congestion, paperwork, bottlenecks, abandoned cargo and delays in clearance processes that had slowed economic activity.
“This initiative marks a turning point in our operations.
“With the Automated Overtime Cargo Clearance and Disposal System, we are demonstrating that Customs can be both a facilitator of trade and a guarantor of integrity,” the CGC said.
Adeniyi explained that the platform would enable the stakeholders, including consignees, customs brokers, terminal operators, and customs officers, to apply, track and receive approvals online without physical contact.
He said the system was backed by the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, which provides the legal framework for electronic processes, overtime cargo timelines and disposal consignments after 120 days, with provisions for condemnation, auction or other disposal methods.
The Custom’s boss listed the benefits to include transparency through time-stamped actions, accountability through strict timelines, efficiency in terminal operations and data integrity with all documents integrated on Customs servers.
He urged stakeholders across the commands in Kano/Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger and Kogi to familiarise themselves with the process, train their teams and constructively engage with Customs officers for effective implementation.
“The Nigeria Customs Service is not merely automating a process, we are transforming a culture.
“Delay, opacity and congestion are being replaced with efficiency, transparency and accountability,” the CGC said.
In his remarks, the Customs Area Controller, Kano/Jigawa Command, Mr Dalhatu Abubakar, assured the stakeholders that the command was committed to eliminating overtime cargo.
“As terminal operators, with proper sensitisation and capacity building, we have no reason to admit cargo as overtime in Kano.
“I urge you to take this opportunity seriously to achieve that,” he said.
Also speaking, Chief Superintendent of Customs, Headquarters, A. A Abdulkadir, explained that the system was not new but a digital transformation of the manual overtime cargo clearance process, which comes with added simplicity and efficiency.
The Chairman, Clearing Agents Association, Kano, Alhaji Hafiz Rilwan, on behalf of the stakeholders, commended the CGC for the initiative and pledged to support its implementation through wider sensitisation.
Minister Tasks Academy On Thorough-Bred Professionals

September 22, 2025

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has charged the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) to remain committed towards producing thorough-bred professionals for the maritime industry.
Oyetola gave the charge at the 2025 third quarter Citizens’ and Stakeholders’ Engagement of the Institution, in Oron, Akwa Ibom State, with the theme ‘Implementation of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy for Onboard Training of Nigerian Merchants Navy Cadets and the Critical Needs of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria’.
Represented by the Deputy Director, Research, Planning and Statistics, MAN, Joshua Ayebameru, the minister urged the authorities of the institution not to compromise standards.
Oyetola said “Over the years, the academy has trained qualified personnel for the maritime industry. The academy remains a cornerstone institution in the maritime sector.
“Through its programmes, training, and commitment to excellence, the academy continues to produce the manpower required to keep the sector vibrant and competitive”.
Oyetola further stated that the engagement was to enable stakeholders brainstorm on how to advance Nigeria’s marine and blue economy through collaborations, training and innovation.
He insisted that seafarers, cadets, and other maritime professionals from the institution must be well-equipped to compete globally and to drive the growth and sustenance of the sector.
The minister called for stakeholders collaboration towards developing the maritime sector, saying, “the future of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy depends on all of us”
In his remarks, the Chairman of MAN’s Governing Council, Kehinde Akinola, said that the council had developed a comprehensive five-year strategic development plan for the academy.
Akinola said that the plan, when approved, would accelerate institutional reforms, enhance training standards, deepen industry linkages, and reposition the academy for greater efficiency.
He said that the governing council was partnering shipowners and operators to secure practical training for the cadets.
“It is an obligation because we must prepare our cadets to meet international standards,” he said.
Earlier, Dr Kevin Okonna, the Acting Rector of the academy, Dr Kevin Okonna, noted that the academy, within the past 10 months, had been repositioned to enhance teaching and learning.
Okonna said that the institution had been collaborating with maritime professional associations and the academy’s alumni to facilitate the employment of more maritime professionals.
“We have employed about seven marine professional lecturers to enhance cadets teaching and learning.
“We have also obtained the commitment of shipowners and their associations to provide onboard training opportunities for our cadets,” he said.
