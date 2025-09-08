CSOs, Residents Seek Abandoned Oil Wells Removal In Ogoni

Civil Society organisations (CSOs) and residents of Kpean Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State have called for decommissioning of abandoned oil wells operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company, now Renaissance Energy Africa, blaming them for decades of environmental pollution caused by persistent spills.

The demand was made during an inspection of a recent oil spill in the area by CSOs, including the Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Kebetkache Women Development Centre, and Lekeh Development Foundation.

Director of HOMEF, Dr. Nnimmo Bassey, described the abandoned wells, some of which have been inactive since 1992, as a major threat to lives and livelihoods in Kpean.

“These spills confirm that there has never been a proper response to oil pollution in the Niger Delta over the past seventy years. Old oil wells, like those in Yorla and Well 14, have been left to continuously pollute the environment. This is a disaster waiting to happen”, Bassey warned.

He urged government agencies to compel oil companies to dismantle and decommission obsolete facilities, replace corroded pipelines, and clean up polluted sites rather than contemplating reopening them.

“It makes no sense to continue with this cycle of disaster from abandoned oil facilities. Communities should not be left to suffer while oil companies keep celebrating profits. This has to stop”, he added.

Executive Director of Lekeh Development Foundation, Friday Nbani, stressed that beyond dismantling old wellheads, remediation of farmlands and restoration of livelihoods should be prioritised.

“Enough is enough for oil spills in Ogoni. Just as oil companies and government work together to exploit our resources, they must also work together to solve community problems and ensure remediation”, Nbani said.

He stated that a proper decommissioning process and environmental assessment must be carried out to return the land to fertility.

“What we are after is a clean environment. We are not after the process, divestment or no divestment. Whoever is responsible for that facility should act very fast because it poses dangers and risks to fishermen and farmers in the community”, he added.

Also speaking, Youth Leader of Kpean Community, Comrade Lemii Peteaba, lamented decades of neglect despite the community hosting about 17 oil wells.

“Since the Ogoni struggle of 1993, Shell abandoned its facilities, leaving the wells corroded and unsecured. Our demand is simple: decommission the oil wells, fence the sites, and provide security”, Peteaba said.

He disclosed that during the August 3 spill, vandals attempted to sabotage one of the wells but were apprehended by community members and handed over to the police.

Peteaba also highlighted the lack of infrastructure in the area, noting that the only bridge built before 1993 has become impassable, further worsening access to the wells.

The CSOs and community members insisted that the decommissioning of the abandoned oil wells remains the only way to avert further disasters and restore a safe environment for fishing, farming, and other livelihoods in Ogoni land.

By: Enoch Epelle