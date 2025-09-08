Emohua Boss Makes Case for Electronic Voting System

The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council and ex-Leader of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Chidi Lloyd, has suggested the adoption of an electronic voting system for the conduct of Local Government Council elections in the state.

Lloyd made this suggestion while fielding questions from newsmen after casting his vote at Ward 10, Unit 009 Omudioga/Akpabu/Itu, in Akpabu, Emohua Local Government Area, during the recently concluded LG polls on in the state.

He said the electronic voting system, if introduced, would make the process seamless.

He, however, explained that the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) is not permitted by law to operate such a system unless there is a proper arrangement with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“What I like in the electronic voting system is when my details crop up from the computer with my picture. It is something unique”, he said.

Citing the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), which he said has adopted the computer-based voting system, he noted that it has so far relieved them of a significant level of election-associated stress.

Describing the general process as peaceful, he said this was due to a well-structured selection process during the primary elections of the political parties.

Lloyd, who contested for the position of Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council under the All Progressives Congress (APC), noted that the political parties at the primary level featured their “first eleven”, thus making the exercise rancour-free.

The ex-lawmaker, who is also a lawyer, said the past challenges experienced during council elections were due to a fractured primary election process.

“The election is peaceful, that is why we are able to make it to my community. With the kind of understanding that is going on, it is no longer winner takes it all. I wish it could continue”, he said.

On his part, the Chairman Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Council, Mr. Chukwu Sheddrack Ogbogu, who contested the just-concluded LG Elections under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also adjudged the exercise as most peaceful, but frowned at the late arrival of electoral materials.

Ogbogu, who casted his vote at his ward in Oboburu, eulogized the RSIEC team for a well-tailored exercise and appreciated his people for their massive support.

Lloyd, while dissecting the issue of the late arrival of materials, said it should not be blamed on RSIEC, because the commission doesn’t have its own vehicles for logistics and relies on the support of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Both Lloyd and Ogbogu have been sworn in as Chairmen of their various Local Government Councils by the RSIEC Chairman, Dr. Michael Odey, and his team.

By: King Onunwor