Rivers
Crisis Rocks Persons With Disability Association … As Court Bars Obomanu’s Exco
Rivers
NDDC Charges Youths On Sustainable Peace In The Region
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has charged youths across the nine states of the commission to be ambassadors of peace building initiatives .
This move is to sustain the existing peace to propel development across the region.
The NDDC managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Samuel Ogbuku,gave the directive while declaring open a capacity building program for Niger Delta stakeholders on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and inclusive peace for sustainable development organised by the department of dispute and conflict resolution ( DCR) of the commission held in port Harcourt, Tuesday.
The program which is part of activities to mark the silver jubilee celebration of the birth of the commission has the theme: fostering lasting peace through ADR : lessons from the past, building future opportunities to advance the renewed hope agenda.
The NDDC managing Director/chief executive officer represented by his chief of staff,Rev Omeya Oworibo advised the youths of Niger Delta region to be vanguards of peace and avoid actions that could jeopardize the existing peace achieved in the region.
He emphasised that sustainable development can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace devoid of rancour and acrimony, stressing that as critical stakeholders in the region, they are to seen themselves as agents of development and to build frontiers with the commission to advance the developmental needs of the people of Niger Delta region.
He averred that the various developmental achieved by the commission was associated to the prevailing peace and stability noticed in the region.
He opined that the essence of the workshop is to brainstorm with the various stakeholders in the region ,especially the youths, on how best to ensure that the existing peace in region is sustained and how we can best manage ourselves without being confrontational.
According to him,the commission is open for positive and constructive engagement , adding that dialogue and meditation remains the key to finding a lasting peace in the society.
” I am excited on the level of people in this workshop and our core mandate is how to build and sustain the existing peace in the region.How do we keep and maintain this peace already achieved.”he stated.
The NDDC managing Director and chief executive officer urged them to carry the message of peace and stability to their various communities and villages so as to assist the commission achieve it’s core mandate of development in the Region.
Earlier in his welcome of address, the acting director, Dispute & Conflict Resolution (DCR),Ogedegbe Ayewumi Godwin(Esq), said the gathering is with shared commitment to harness the power of alternative dispute resolution ( ADR)as a critical instrument for sustaining peace, unlocking development and advancing the renewed Hope Agenda across the Niger Delta and beyond.
He stated that we stand at a consequential moment in our national journey, noting that the theme for the workshop “fostering lasting peace through ADR: lessons from the past, Building future opportunities to advance the renewed Hope Agenda”calls us to reflect deeply on what has worked, what must be reinforced and how we can leverage ADR to translate policy intentions into tangible, peaceful, and prosperous outcome for communities that have borne the brunt of conflict for too long.
Akujobi Amadi
Rivers
Rivers CJ Tasks RSMDC Arbitrators To Be Neutral, Unbiased In Determining Cases
The Chief Judge of Rivers state, justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi has charged neutral arbitrators participating in the median edition of the first free settlement Alternative Dispute Resolution initiative organised by the state multi _Door Courthouse to be neutral and unbiased in adjudicating cases brought before them for determination.
Justice Amadi stated this while declaring open a one _week free settlement initiative program held at the chief judge ceremonial court complex held on Monday,in port Harcourt.
The state chief judge represented on the event by justice I.R.Minakiri said the essence of the initiative is to provide faster and lesser means of conflict resolution in the state.
According to him,ADR is the oldest practice in dispute resolution as its foundation is traceable to the bible ,using the moses model of dispute resolution and settlement approach,noting that conflicts can not be ruled out in human activities
He urged them to be intentional and have clear vision on cases brought before them and avoid ethnic and cultural colouration while discharging their sacred responsibility, nothing that those involved in peace making are regarded as true sons of God as recorded in the scripture.
The number one judiciary worker in the state use the opportunity to thank the neutrals for responding to call of duty and dispensing justice free of charge, noting that there huge contributions to peace building and conflict resolution in the state can not be overemphasized.
“You must be open minded and avoid being stereotype so that you can have a clear vision on the cases brought before you”
Earlier in his welcome address,the director, State multi _Door Court House, (RSMDC),victor Nweke,Esq said the
one-week free settlement initiative through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) was part of efforts to ease congestion in conventional courts.
Nweke encouraged the public to utilize the platform, particularly for commercial and family-related disputes and explained that the law establishing the institution empowers it to undertake such functions, adding that cases not concluded within the free settlement week would still be finalized under the same privilege.
He posisted that the hallmark of the conduct of the session is the neutrality and confidentiality and commended the arbitrators for the volunteering there time to dispense free justice and intermediate in conflict resolution in the state free of charge
Rivers
Technology Key to Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Development, Says Computer Scientist
Dr. Legborsi Emmanuel, former state Chairman of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), has emphasized that technology is the sure way for Nigeria’s socio-economic development.
He made this assertion while speaking with newsmen at the sideline of 118th inaugural lecture series of Rivers State University (RSU) held in port Harcourt, wednesday.
He stressed that the lecture, which focused on emerging technology and its impact on the socio-economic development of the country, aligns with the NCS’s economic focus.
He highlighted the importance of building an economy driven by technology, citing the success of the Rivers State Smart Economy policy as an example.
The computer scientist emphasized the need for innovation and doing things differently, asserting that “technology is the only way out” for Nigeria’s development. He praised the lecturer, Professor Mathias Daniel, for exploring the applications of technology in various sectors, including agriculture, industry, transport, and socio-economics.
Dr. Emmanuel underscores the critical role technology plays in driving socio-economic growth and development in Nigeria by leveraging technology, the country can unlock new opportunities and address pressing challenges.
Akujobi Amadi