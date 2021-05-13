News
Army Denies Report On B’Haram’s Sallah Package To Borno, Yobe Residents
The Nigerian Army Headquarters in Abuja has denied media reports that Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were distributing Ramadan welfare packages to some residents of Borno and Yobe states.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Mohammed Yerima, said there was no truth to the report by an online publication, and advised the public to disregard it.
Yerima described the publication as a piece of propaganda meant to distract the populace away from the recent defeats being suffered by the terrorists and their cronies.
The statement, made available to newsmen, yesterday, reads, “The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to an ill-informed publication by an online news medium ‘Sahara Reporters’ of May 11, 2021, where it was alleged that Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province had distributed Ramadan welfare packages to some residents of Borno and Yobe states. The article went on to give breakdown of the food items distributed including cash which the publisher alleged was meant to entice the locals to join the terrorists ranks.
“The article then switched to speak on the 2019 report of International Crisis Group, which tended to pour encomiums on the terrorists recruitment system since breaking away from the Abubakar Shekau’s faction. Unfortunately, the article did not mention any specific location where the alleged distribution took place.
“The NA, being a professional organisation, decided to look at the article with every seriousness with a view to making intelligence out of it. However, our analysis established that there was nothing substantial about the claim except that it was a hurriedly packaged piece of propaganda that was meant to distract the populace away from the recent defeats being suffered by the terrorists.
“It is a notorious fact that the terrorists at various times have made several attempts to make the lives of the residents of these states miserable through the Ramadan season which were met with overwhelming response from the troops of Operation Hadin Kai. The most recent of such being their failure to sneak into Maiduguri on May 11, 2021, same day this ill-conceived article was published. The fate of the terrorists that made that audacious attempt is already a public knowledge.
“The author of this article displayed his/her clear lack of situational awareness by getting designation of the various terrorist groups muddled up. In the self-styled amateurish publication, there was no single mention of any community that the said distribution took place which is indicative of the fact that there was indeed no community or village where such activity took place. The writer consciously omitted such an important part knowing that once a name is attached to the publication it would be much easier to unravel the motive behind it, which is simply to mislead the unsuspecting readers.
“Our team of eagle-eyed analysts went further to critically examine the pictures attached to this malicious publication and discovered that they were simply stage-managed in a typical terrorists-styled propaganda. The uncoordinated director of the photo shoot presented the pictures according his IQ and decided to measure the standard of the Nigerian public from his own personal standing.
“He used two poorly constructed shacks sited in the wilderness in multiple scenes by simply changing the arrangement of items and introducing different faces to make it look like an existing structure. He later posted a truck loaded with bags and a few terrorists on it parked in the middle of nowhere. A closer look at the background of all the pictures clearly showed an empty forest with no signs of human habitation or activity except the few terrorists and some children that must have forcefully taken away from their parents. These facts therefore met every known style of the terrorists’ propaganda.
“The million-dollar question here is why the choice of ‘Sahara Reporters’ as the medium to propagate such unfounded piece that failed every test of professional journalism? Could it be that the terrorists find the media outfit fertile enough for propagating their devilish stories? These are questions that demand answers from the publishers of this piece of disinformation.
“The NA, therefore, calls on the general public to disregard this article as it is nothing but a tissue of lies aimed at misleading them. The NA under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, will continue to maintain the pressure on the remnants of terrorists hibernating in the forests around the North Eastern borders until they are completely obliterated”, the statement added.
News
Sallah: Have Hope In God, CAN Urges Nigerians
The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano State chapter, Rev Adeolu Samuel Adeyemo, has urged Nigerians to have hope in God and not give up on issues bedevilling the country.
In a Barka Da Sallah message to Muslim faithful in the state, the CAN chairman expressed the hope that the challenges facing the country will be over.
“Our dear Muslim Umma, it is our sincere prayers that God will rescue all those in the kidnappers’ den, and the shedding of young innocent blood will come to an end in Nigeria.
“The entire Christian community and the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kano State chapter, rejoices and congratulates our Muslim brothers and sisters, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero; and the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje; for the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.
“We must not relent in prayers for the peace and security of our nation. Let us continue to live lives that reflect the gains of Ramadan.
“Let us commit ourselves to loving our neighbours irrespective of tribe and religion, and let all of us be agents of peaceful co-existence, united on all fronts to defeat our common enemies,” he said.
News
2021: Company Income Tax Increases By N97.05bn In Q1, NBS Confirms
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says N392.77billion was generated as Company Income Tax (CIT) in First Quarter 2021 (Q1, 2021) an increase of N97.05billion over N295.72billion generated in Q4 2020.
This was revealed in the “Company Income Tax by Sectors, Q1 2021” obtained from the bureau’s website in Abuja.
According to the report, the generated amount was N97.09billion more than the N295.68billion generated in Q1 2020.
It also said that the Q1, 2021 figure represented a 32.82 per cent increase Quarter-on-Quarter and 32.84 per cent increase Year-on-Year.
The NBS said that breweries, bottling and beverages generated the highest amount of CIT with N23.26billion generated and closely followed by professional services including telecoms which generated N18.17billion.
“State ministries and parastatals generated N17.35billion while textile and garment industry generated the least with N13.49million.
“This was closely followed by mining with N34.40million and automobiles and assemblies which generated N73.57million.”
The report said that out of the total amount generated in the period under review, N152.33billion was generated as CIT locally while N184.59billion was generated as foreign CIT payment.
It added that the balance of N55.85billion was generated as CIT from other payments.
The NBS said that data for the report was provided by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and verified and validated by the NBS.
News
Insecurity: FG Set To Prosecute 400 Boko Haram Financiers
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, said the Federal Government would prosecute 400 suspected Boko Haram financiers.
The AGF, who made the disclosure while felicitating with Muslim faithful all over the world on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri, said the government has taken more measures to counter the twin trouble of insurgency and insecurity in the country.
In a statement, made available to newsmen through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, Malami, Malami said the Federal Government was committed to ending insecurity in the country.
He said the Federal Government would very soon, through the Federal Ministry of Justice’s Complex Case Group, resuscitate and reinvigorate the existing special terrorism prosecution courts in the country in order bring to book all those found guilty, so as to serve as deterrence to others.
The AGF stressed that Ramadan fast came with numerous lessons that included sincerity, honesty, commitment, sacrifice, selflessness, introspection and empathy.
“Malami, therefore, urges Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri to continue to be law-abiding, have sober reflection and exhibit the imbibed lessons learnt during the period of Ramadan fast.
“The minister salutes the commitment of clerics in enlightening their followers on various issues during the months, urging them to maintain the tempo even beyond the period of Ramadan”, the statement added.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Rivers Hoopers Begin Basketball Africa League Against Patriots
- Politics2 days ago
Insecurity: Party Stalwart Calls On Political Leaders To Save Nigeria
- Business2 days ago
FAAN Expresses Satisfaction Over Compliance With Safety Protocols
- Business2 days ago
Stakeholders Tackle Govt Over Electricity Tariff Increase
- Sports4 days ago
Cycling: Team Nigeria To Battle France, Others
- Politics2 days ago
PDP Berates Buhari Over Robbery Attempt In Aso Rock
- Business2 days ago
77% Of Vehicles On Nigerian Roads Uninsured – NIA
- Sports4 days ago
Sunshine FC Players Worried Over Six Months Salaries