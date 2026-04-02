Easter: DHQ Orders Troop Alert, Confirms US Support

The Defence Headquarters has placed troops on nationwide alert ahead of the Easter celebrations, assuring Nigerians of tightened security.

The DHQ also reaffirmed that ongoing support from the United States is strengthening counter-terrorism operations, with a visible impact expected in the coming weeks.

Addressing journalists during the end-of-the-month briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen Michael Onoja, assured citizens of heightened vigilance by troops during the Easter celebrations.

Onoja said the Armed Forces had already placed personnel on alert nationwide to prevent any security breach during the holiday period.

He added that similar measures were implemented during previous festive seasons, including Christmas and Eid-el-Fitr, and would be sustained.

“We know that festive seasons usually have heightened security activities. The military command gives instructions to ensure all personnel are on alert. This time will not be different,” he said.

He emphasised that security agencies would not relax despite the celebrations, noting that adversaries often attempted to exploit such periods.

“I can assure you that we will always be on alert, particularly at this period of festivities, because we know that the threats expect us to relax.

“But we are not going to relax. Everything will be okay for this Easter,” he added.

Speaking on the ongoing collaboration with the US forces, Onoja said the impact of the collaboration may not be immediately visible due to the nature of military engagements, but expressed confidence that the benefits would become evident in the coming weeks and months.

He said the U.S. support to Nigeria’s operations had been significant, particularly in the areas of intelligence sharing and training, noting that the assistance was being provided on favourable terms to strengthen ongoing counter-threat operations.

According to him, “You are aware that they are bringing intelligence and training support to us, which we need. They are giving that to us on very favourable terms. There are lots of things I cannot say because of confidentiality.”

He added that the intelligence being provided included information on the location of threats and hostile elements, stressing that Nigerian troops would act accordingly.

“All we can say is that these things take time. There is a gestation period when we are conducting military operations.

“You will not see it immediately, but in the next few months or weeks, you will feel the difference in the impact of the assistance that the U.S. is providing,” Onoja stated.

On February 16, 2026, DHQ confirmed the arrival of approximately 100 US military personnel and equipment at Bauchi Airfield.

According to the military high command, the personnel, who are not combat troops, were in Nigeria strictly for technical assistance, training, and advisory roles in counter-terrorism efforts.

However, insecurity has continued to surge in several parts of the country since their deployment, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the collaboration.