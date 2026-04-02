RSG Pledges Support For Youth Initiative …As Youth Dev Advocate Seeks Policies On Transformational Leadership

The Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development has restated the State Government’s commitment towards supporting initiative that will empower youth socially and economically in the State.

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development, Mrs Ruhoma Kejeh, stated this during the launching of a book titled: ‘A-Z Nuggets of Goal Setting: Discover Winning Ways To Set And Achieve Goals Like a Pro’, in Port Harcourt.

Kejeh said the State Government was committed towards supporting initiative that will empower youth socially and economically in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, represented by the Head of Department, Youth Education and Counseling, Rivers State Ministry of Youth Development, Mrs. Veronica Oborolor, described the book as a practical guide that will serve as a source of inspiration for youths.

According to her, the book is not only timely and commendable, but comes at a time when many youths face uncertainty in life.

In his remarks, the author of the book and a youth development advocate in Rivers State, Mr. Ibeleogute Emmanuel Ibodeng, called for policies that will promote transformational leadership in the country.

He said transformational leadership comes when the right policies are in place, and described the book as his contribution to human capacity development in Nigeria.

“This is my book launch. This will serve as my own contribution to human capacity building in this country,” he said.

Ibodeng added that the book will serve as a coaching template and model for emerging leaders, readers and passionate nation builders to coach themselves into excellence and patriotic citizens.

According to him, reading the book and imbibing its message has the capacity to make one a nation builder as it is tailored towards mind transformation and community development.

“My major target is to see that the leaders who come after this set will have their minds tuned after transformational leadership, and not just the kind of leadership we are used to today,” he said.

Also speaking, the guest speaker, Mrs. Uche Etiaba, said rather than relying on false hope and partisan politics, Nigerian youths should set clear goals and work out ways of achieving them.

Etiaba also described the book as a masterpiece, adding that vision without structure is like a mere dream.

She, however, blamed systemic failure as Nigeria’s major problem, arguing that the nation is experiencing high youth unemployment because the nation’s education system does not align with the job market.

According to her, there must be an alignment across all levels of our national life.

The event attracted people across all works of life.

John Bibor