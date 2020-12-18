Nation
Enugu Charges Residents On COVID-19
The Enugu State Government has urged residents to continue to observe all COVID-19 protocols as it records a huge success in the treatment of the pandemic.
The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ikechukwu Obi, gave the advice in a statement issued in Enugu on Wednesday.
Obi explained that COVID-19 protocol was still very important for everyone to observe, especially now that festive season was near.
His words, “COVID-19 has not gone away, protocols are still very important for everyone to observe them.
“Everyone should be responsible by observing all protocols and as well take responsibility for those who have underlined conditions, because someone’s carelessness can kill people with underlined conditions,” he further advised.
The commissioner pointed out that the state government recorded a huge success in the treatment of the pandemic which began in March this year to date.
He said that the pandemic was not surprising to the state ministry of health as the health professionals were well trained to be ready at every point in time.
Obi added that a Pandemic Influenza Preparedness and Response document authored and domesticated by the state government in 2013 showed how to respond to pandemic influenza in the world and in Nigeria as well as steps to be taken.
He said that the state ministry of health had been handling other pandemic conditions before the COVID-19 came into Enugu State.
According to him, it was not surprising for the Federal Government to swing into action and set up presidential task force while the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) started to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic before it came to Nigeria.
“We collaborated with the state fire service to decontaminate places like hotels, homes where the COVID-19 cases were dictated”.
By: Canice Amadi, Enugu
Nation
Lagos Orders Public, Private Schools To Vacate Today
The Lagos State Government has asked public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday.
This was contained in a statement, yesterday titled ‘LASG directs schools to vacate on Friday, December 18, 2020’.
In the statement, the Director General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, said, “the 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday 18th December, 2020”.
“The Lagos States Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday 18th December, 2020.
“Therefore, all public and private schools below tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday on that day. Schools are to resume back on Monday 4th January, 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic calendar.
“It is important to note that boarders are to resume on Sunday 3rd January, 2021 while academic activities commences immediately,” the statement read in part.
The government advised parents to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols at home while all school proprietors and school administrators were enjoined to also ensure compliance to COVID-19 safety protocols when schools resume for 2nd term.
Nation
Fresh Protest In Katsina Over Students’ Abduction
Youths under the aegis of the Coalition of Northern Groups yesterday staged a peaceful protest in Katsina State over the abduction of students of Government Science secondary school, Kankara.
Members of the group carried placards with various inscriptions, among which are ‘Rebuild the North and not destroy it’; and ‘Nobody is safe in the North;End banditry now and Bring our boys’.
The group earlier addressed a press conference during which it lampooned the Federal Government over its failure to provide security for Nigerians as enshrined in the constitution.
The statement at the press conference was read by its National Coordinator, Balarabe Rufai.
It read in part, “Sensing a huge vacuum in the political will and capacity of government to challenge them, these criminal gangs have spread their activities and made life miserable for millions of people across states like Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Adamawa, Benue and literally prohibited the use of major highways in northern Nigeria.
“The insecurity along the Northern highways is so high that people are afraid of travelling 50 miles from Funtua to Zaria; or the 80 kilometers from Zaria to Kaduna, not to talk of from Sokoto to Abuja or Kano.
“This frightening state of insecurity had in the last couple of weeks, escalated with the massacre of 43 rice framers and disappearance of 80 others in the hands insurgents in Zabarmari of Borno State.
“The situation deteriorated to the current unacceptable level with the abduction of hundreds of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State by armed gangs that rode in and out freely without any security presence.
“Besides the loss of citizens lives on a daily basis, this dangerous situation also comes with several other concomitant consequences that include a looming humanitarian crisis with reports indicating that by the end of 2019 alone, a total of 210,354 persons were displaced from 171 towns and villages in the North-West comprising 144,996 in Zamfara; 35,941 from Sokoto and 29,417 in Katsina.
“Against the backdrop of this heightened insecurity, especially the recent kidnap of over 300 hundred students in Katsina, the CNG has inadvertently arrived at the following observations: That President Buhari and his government are apparently helpless, incompetent, incapable or unwilling to act to rescue these 300 kids currently in captivity, exposed to harsh weather conditions, torture, hostile unfamiliar environment, malnutrition, the trauma of forced separation and threat of imminent death.
Nation
