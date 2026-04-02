Nile University Hosts ICA Nigeria First National Confab On Global Communication

The Nile University of Nigeria has successfully hosted the maiden National Conference of the International Communication Association (ICA) Nigeria Chapter, drawing scholars, policymakers, and media professionals to examine emerging global communication trends and Africa’s positioning within them.

The two-day conference, themed, “Global Communication Shifts and Implications for Africa,” took place from March 24 to 25, 2026, at Nile University of Nigeria in Abuja. The event marked the first national gathering of the ICA Nigeria Chapter since its inauguration in March 2023, making it a historic milestone for communication scholarship on the continent.

Delivering a welcome address on behalf of the Vice Chancellor of Nile University, Prof. Dilli Dogo, the Head of Mass Communication Department, Dr. Jacob Suemo, described the conference as a “clarion call to reimagine Africa’s place in the global communication landscape,” emphasising the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and innovation.

The conference convened leading international scholars, including ICA President, Prof Thomas Hanitzsch and REACH Committee Chair, Prof Noshir Contractor, alongside other notable academics such as Prof Srivi Ramasubramanian, Dominique Brossard, and Prof. Raka Shome. Representatives from ICA chapters in India, Indonesia, and Kenya also participated, reinforcing the global outlook of the gathering.

Participants engaged in keynote sessions, panel discussions, and paper presentations addressing critical themes such as artificial intelligence, climate change communication, media systems, governance, and digital transformation. These discussions reflected the broader aim of the conference to interrogate how global communication shifts affect African societies, institutions, and development pathways.

A key highlight of the conference was a strategic panel session titled, “Is Africa Ready for ICA26?” which assessed the continent’s readiness for deeper global engagement ahead of the ICA International Conference scheduled for June 2026.

The event featured over 50 research presentations from scholars across Nigerian institutions, showcasing diverse perspectives on communication research and practice. It also attracted major stakeholders in government and media, including representatives of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the News Agency of Nigeria, and the Nigeria Press Council. Discussions underscored the importance of strategic communication in national development and Africa-driven narratives in global discourse.

A major outcome of the conference was the leadership transition within the ICA Nigeria Chapter. Professor Desmond Okocha emerged as the new Chair, succeeding the founding Chair, Dr. Ekaete George. The transition was described as a step toward consolidating the association’s growth and expanding its influence across Nigeria’s academic and media landscape.

Organised in collaboration with academic institutions including Bingham University, University of Cross River State, Nasarawa State University, and the University of Calabar, the conference also featured participation from the West Africa Broadcast and Media Academy (WABMA) as a partner and sponsor.

The ICA Nigeria Chapter noted that the conference provided a vital platform for intellectual exchange, collaboration, and policy dialogue, positioning Nigeria as a key player in global communication research and practice.

The second edition of the ICA Nigeria National Conference is scheduled for March 2027, building on the success of the inaugural event.